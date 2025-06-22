Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables - Find a Tender (2025)

Table of Contents
Section two: ObjectSection II: Object two.1) Scope of the procurementII.1) Scope of the procurement two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description Section three. Legal, economic, financial and technical informationSection III. Legal, economic, financial and technical information three.1) Conditions for participationIII.1) Conditions for participation Section four. ProcedureSection IV. Procedure four.1) DescriptionIV.1) Description four.2) Administrative informationIV.2) Administrative information Section six. Complementary informationSection VI. Complementary information six.1) Information about recurrenceVI.1) Information about recurrence six.2) Information about electronic workflowsVI.2) Information about electronic workflows six.3) Additional informationVI.3) Additional information six.4) Procedures for reviewVI.4) Procedures for review References

Section two: ObjectSection II: Object

two.1) Scope of the procurementII.1) Scope of the procurement

two.1.1) TitleII.1.1) Title

Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables

Reference number

NP10325

two.1.2) Main CPV codeII.1.2) Main CPV code

  • 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.1.3) Type of contractII.1.3) Type of contract

Supplies

two.1.4) Short descriptionII.1.4) Short description

Scope of this proposed Framework is the supply and delivery of Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables such as Instrumentation, Stents,

ERCP, and Decontamination and Ancillary Products to all entities constituted pursuant to the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978

(i.e., All NHS Scotland Health Boards, Special Health Boards, and the Authority).

two.1.5) Estimated total valueII.1.5) Estimated total value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.1.6) Information about lotsII.1.6) Information about lots

This contract is divided into lots: Yes

Tenders may be submitted for all lots

two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description

two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title

Decontamination and Ancillaries

Lot No

1

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

  • 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes
  • UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement

This scope of this Lot will include decontamination and ancillary products associated with Flexible Video Endoscopy. It is anticipated that

the following items will be included within the Scope of the Lot: Biopsy Valves, Bite Blocks, Cleaning Brushes, and Tray Liners.

two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support and service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description

two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title

ERCP & EUS

Lot No

2

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

  • 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes
  • UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement

This scope of this Lot will include Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography) treatments

two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description

two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title

Diagnostic Instruments

Lot No

4

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

  • 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes
  • UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement

The scope of this Lot includes stents used during during Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables.

Products included within this Lot will be, but not limited to: it is anticipated that the following products will be

See Also
Creo Medical — Consumables business divestment concludesUrology Devices Market Breakthroughs: Future-Proof Innovations 2025-2032 - NewstrailGlobal Urology Surgical Instruments Market to Reach $20.56 Billion by 2029, Growing at 9.6% CAGRTraining and Tasks – Quomi – Healthcare meets Social

included within the Lot: Biliary Stents, Colonic Stents, Duodenal Stents, Oesophageal Stents.

two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Qulity / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description

two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title

Therapeutic Instrument

Lot No

3

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

  • 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes
  • UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement

The scope of this Lot includes all main instrumentation used during Flexible Video Endoscopy treatments. It is anticipated that the scope of

this Lot will include: Clipping Devices, Polypectomy Snares, Spray Catheters, Balloon Dilation/Inflation Device, Variceal Ligation and

two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description

two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title

Stents

Lot No

5

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

  • 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes
  • UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement

The scope of this Lot includes all main Stents used during Flexible Video Endoscopy treatments.

Products included within this Lot will be, but not limited to: Biliary Stents, Colonic Stents, Duodenal,

Oesophageal Stents and Pancreatic Stent

two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

See Also
Medical Disposables Double J Ureteral Stent Set Urology JJ Stent Catheter With PTFE / Hydrophilic Guidewire

two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description

two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title

Single use Scope

Lot No

6

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

  • 33168100 - Endoscopes

two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes
  • UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement

single use Scope.

NHS Scotland are seeking suppliers to provide single-use endoscopes as part of an upcoming tender framework to provide therapeutic

and/or diagnostic support to a variety of clinical specialties. These should offer high-quality imaging, enhanced safety through single-use

design, and ease of use across multiple medical and surgical procedures. All products must meet relevant regulatory standards. Suppliers

are not required to provide endoscopes that cover all specialities and may offer product for one or more of the specialities named below.

Scope Specialties Required:

Pulmonology/Respiratory, Anaesthesia and Critical Care, ENT, Gastroenterology , Urology. (Adult +/- paediatric use).

We require suppliers to provide detailed specifications of their range of single-use endoscopes, including but not limited to speciality use

function, dimensions of endoscopes available within the range offered, materials, compatibility with relevant medical equipment, and any

other relevant features. The endoscopes must be ready for immediate use, with no reprocessing required, and designed to prevent

cross-contamination and ensure patient safety.

two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

Section three. Legal, economic, financial and technical informationSection III. Legal, economic, financial and technical information

three.1) Conditions for participationIII.1) Conditions for participation

three.1.2) Economic and financial standingIII.1.2) Economic and financial standing

List and brief description of selection criteria

It is a requirement of this contract that bidders hold, or can commit to obtain prior to the commencement of any subsequently awarded contract,

the

types and levels of insurance indicated below

Minimum level(s) of standards possibly required

The Bidder should provide its (“general”) yearly turnover for the last 3

years

The Bidder should provide its yearly (“specific”) turnover in the business

area(s) covered by the contract for the last 3 years

Employers (Compulsory) Liability Insurance GBP 5,000,000 minimum

Public Liability Insurance GBP 5,000,000 minimum

Product Liability Insurance GBP 5,000,000 minimum

Please see the full requirement detailed within the ITT

three.1.3) Technical and professional abilityIII.1.3) Technical and professional ability

Minimum level(s) of standards possibly required

Minimum level(s) of standards required:

- All tendered products must fully comply with the Requirement Documents included within the tender.

- If awarded to the Framework Potential Framework Participants must provide evidence that tendered products are CE marked, or will have

obtained a CE mark prior to the products being available for purchase, complying with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC. Evidence

should

be in form of a certificate of compliance issued by a UKAS (or equivalent) accredited independent third party.

- If awarded to the Framework Potential Framework Participants must prove that they hold ISO 13485 certification or equivalent or are in

the

process of obtaining certification.

- All tendered pricing must be inclusive of delivery.

- Potential Framework Participants must confirm they are able to meet all mandatory requirements as detailed within the ITT.

Section four. ProcedureSection IV. Procedure

four.1) DescriptionIV.1) Description

four.1.1) Type of procedureIV.1.1) Type of procedure

Open procedure

four.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing systemIV.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system

The procurement involves the establishment of a framework agreement

Framework agreement with several operators

four.1.8) Information about the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)IV.1.8) Information about the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)

The procurement is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement: Yes

four.2) Administrative informationIV.2) Administrative information

four.2.1) Previous publication concerning this procedureIV.2.1) Previous publication concerning this procedure

Notice number: 2025/S 000-004115

four.2.2) Time limit for receipt of tenders or requests to participateIV.2.2) Time limit for receipt of tenders or requests to participate

Date

21 April 2025

Local time

10:00am

four.2.4) Languages in which tenders or requests to participate may be submittedIV.2.4) Languages in which tenders or requests to participate may be submitted

English

four.2.6) Minimum time frame during which the tenderer must maintain the tenderIV.2.6) Minimum time frame during which the tenderer must maintain the tender

Duration in months: 3 (from the date stated for receipt of tender)

four.2.7) Conditions for opening of tendersIV.2.7) Conditions for opening of tenders

Date

21 April 2025

Local time

10:00am

Section six. Complementary informationSection VI. Complementary information

six.1) Information about recurrenceVI.1) Information about recurrence

This is a recurrent procurement: No

six.2) Information about electronic workflowsVI.2) Information about electronic workflows

Electronic ordering will be used

Electronic invoicing will be accepted

Electronic payment will be used

six.3) Additional informationVI.3) Additional information

The buyer is using PCS-Tender to conduct this ITT exercise. The project code is project_28790

Community benefits are included in this requirement. For more information see:

https://www.gov.scot/policies/public-sector-procurement/community-benefits-in-procurement/

Suppliers will be encouraged to support the local Scottish communities via Community Benefit Gateway. Bidders to summarise what community benefits they propose to develop and deliver as part of this contract if successful.

The buyer is using PCS-Tender to conduct this ITT exercise. The Project code is 28790. For more information see: http://www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/info/InfoCentre.aspx?ID=2343

A sub-contract clause has been included in this contract. For more information see: http://www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/info/InfoCentre.aspx?ID=2363

Community benefits are included in this requirement. For more information see: https://www.gov.scot/policies/public-sector-procurement/community-benefits-in-procurement/

A summary of the expected community benefits has been provided as follows:

Community benefits are included in this requirement. For more information see:

https://www.gov.scot/policies/public-sector-procurement/community-benefits-in-procurement/

(SC Ref:792578)

six.4) Procedures for reviewVI.4) Procedures for review

six.4.1) Review bodyVI.4.1) Review body

The Common Services Agency (more commonly known as NHS National Services Scotland) ("NSS") Gyle Square, 1 South Gyle Crescen

Edinburgh

EH12 9EB

Telephone

+44 1698794410

Country

United Kingdom

Internet address

http://www.nhsscotlandprocurement.scot.nhs.uk/

Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables - Find a Tender (2025)

References

Top Articles
Woman's Brain Implant Turns Her Thoughts Into Speech in Real Time
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya Ton Lights Up IPL 2025 As PBKS Register Big Win Against CSK | Cricket News
Nigeria: Church Denies Role in Blogger's Continued Detention
Latest Posts
Colin Farrell's dad dies after 'long illness' with family by his side
Utah becomes first state to ban fluoride in drinking water
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 5974

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.