Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables - Find a Tender (2025)

Section two: ObjectSection II: Object
two.1) Scope of the procurementII.1) Scope of the procurement
two.1.1) TitleII.1.1) Title
Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables
Reference number
NP10325
two.1.2) Main CPV codeII.1.2) Main CPV code
- 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices
two.1.3) Type of contractII.1.3) Type of contract
Supplies
two.1.4) Short descriptionII.1.4) Short description
Scope of this proposed Framework is the supply and delivery of Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables such as Instrumentation, Stents,
ERCP, and Decontamination and Ancillary Products to all entities constituted pursuant to the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978
(i.e., All NHS Scotland Health Boards, Special Health Boards, and the Authority).
two.1.5) Estimated total valueII.1.5) Estimated total value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.1.6) Information about lotsII.1.6) Information about lots
This contract is divided into lots: Yes
Tenders may be submitted for all lots
two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description
two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title
Decontamination and Ancillaries
Lot No
1
two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)
- 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices
two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance
NUTS codes
- UKM - Scotland
two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement
This scope of this Lot will include decontamination and ancillary products associated with Flexible Video Endoscopy. It is anticipated that
the following items will be included within the Scope of the Lot: Biopsy Valves, Bite Blocks, Cleaning Brushes, and Tray Liners.
two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria
Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30
Quality criterion - Name: Support and service / Weighting: 10
Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10
Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50
two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system
Duration in months
48
This contract is subject to renewal
No
two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants
Variants will be accepted: No
two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options
Options: No
two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds
The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No
two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description
two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title
ERCP & EUS
Lot No
2
two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)
- 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices
two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance
NUTS codes
- UKM - Scotland
two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement
This scope of this Lot will include Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography) treatments
two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria
Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30
Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10
Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10
Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50
two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system
Duration in months
48
This contract is subject to renewal
No
two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants
Variants will be accepted: No
two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options
Options: No
two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds
The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No
two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description
two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title
Diagnostic Instruments
Lot No
4
two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)
- 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices
two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance
NUTS codes
- UKM - Scotland
two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement
The scope of this Lot includes stents used during during Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables.
Products included within this Lot will be, but not limited to: it is anticipated that the following products will be
included within the Lot: Biliary Stents, Colonic Stents, Duodenal Stents, Oesophageal Stents.
two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria
Quality criterion - Name: Qulity / Weighting: 30
Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10
Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10
Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50
two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system
Duration in months
48
This contract is subject to renewal
No
two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants
Variants will be accepted: No
two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options
Options: No
two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds
The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No
two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description
two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title
Therapeutic Instrument
Lot No
3
two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)
- 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices
two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance
NUTS codes
- UKM - Scotland
two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement
The scope of this Lot includes all main instrumentation used during Flexible Video Endoscopy treatments. It is anticipated that the scope of
this Lot will include: Clipping Devices, Polypectomy Snares, Spray Catheters, Balloon Dilation/Inflation Device, Variceal Ligation and
two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria
Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30
Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10
Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10
Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50
two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system
Duration in months
48
This contract is subject to renewal
No
two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants
Variants will be accepted: No
two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options
Options: No
two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds
The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No
two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description
two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title
Stents
Lot No
5
two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)
- 33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices
two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance
NUTS codes
- UKM - Scotland
two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement
The scope of this Lot includes all main Stents used during Flexible Video Endoscopy treatments.
Products included within this Lot will be, but not limited to: Biliary Stents, Colonic Stents, Duodenal,
Oesophageal Stents and Pancreatic Stent
two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria
Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30
Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10
Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10
Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50
two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system
Duration in months
48
This contract is subject to renewal
No
two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants
Variants will be accepted: No
two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options
Options: No
two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds
The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No
two.2) DescriptionII.2) Description
two.2.1) TitleII.2.1) Title
Single use Scope
Lot No
6
two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)
- 33168100 - Endoscopes
two.2.3) Place of performanceII.2.3) Place of performance
NUTS codes
- UKM - Scotland
two.2.4) Description of the procurementII.2.4) Description of the procurement
single use Scope.
NHS Scotland are seeking suppliers to provide single-use endoscopes as part of an upcoming tender framework to provide therapeutic
and/or diagnostic support to a variety of clinical specialties. These should offer high-quality imaging, enhanced safety through single-use
design, and ease of use across multiple medical and surgical procedures. All products must meet relevant regulatory standards. Suppliers
are not required to provide endoscopes that cover all specialities and may offer product for one or more of the specialities named below.
Scope Specialties Required:
Pulmonology/Respiratory, Anaesthesia and Critical Care, ENT, Gastroenterology , Urology. (Adult +/- paediatric use).
We require suppliers to provide detailed specifications of their range of single-use endoscopes, including but not limited to speciality use
function, dimensions of endoscopes available within the range offered, materials, compatibility with relevant medical equipment, and any
other relevant features. The endoscopes must be ready for immediate use, with no reprocessing required, and designed to prevent
cross-contamination and ensure patient safety.
two.2.5) Award criteriaII.2.5) Award criteria
Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30
Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10
Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10
Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50
two.2.6) Estimated valueII.2.6) Estimated value
Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000
two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing systemII.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system
Duration in months
48
This contract is subject to renewal
No
two.2.10) Information about variantsII.2.10) Information about variants
Variants will be accepted: No
two.2.11) Information about optionsII.2.11) Information about options
Options: No
two.2.13) Information about European Union FundsII.2.13) Information about European Union Funds
The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No
Section three. Legal, economic, financial and technical informationSection III. Legal, economic, financial and technical information
three.1) Conditions for participationIII.1) Conditions for participation
three.1.2) Economic and financial standingIII.1.2) Economic and financial standing
List and brief description of selection criteria
It is a requirement of this contract that bidders hold, or can commit to obtain prior to the commencement of any subsequently awarded contract,
the
types and levels of insurance indicated below
Minimum level(s) of standards possibly required
The Bidder should provide its (“general”) yearly turnover for the last 3
years
The Bidder should provide its yearly (“specific”) turnover in the business
area(s) covered by the contract for the last 3 years
Employers (Compulsory) Liability Insurance GBP 5,000,000 minimum
Public Liability Insurance GBP 5,000,000 minimum
Product Liability Insurance GBP 5,000,000 minimum
Please see the full requirement detailed within the ITT
three.1.3) Technical and professional abilityIII.1.3) Technical and professional ability
Minimum level(s) of standards possibly required
Minimum level(s) of standards required:
- All tendered products must fully comply with the Requirement Documents included within the tender.
- If awarded to the Framework Potential Framework Participants must provide evidence that tendered products are CE marked, or will have
obtained a CE mark prior to the products being available for purchase, complying with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC. Evidence
should
be in form of a certificate of compliance issued by a UKAS (or equivalent) accredited independent third party.
- If awarded to the Framework Potential Framework Participants must prove that they hold ISO 13485 certification or equivalent or are in
the
process of obtaining certification.
- All tendered pricing must be inclusive of delivery.
- Potential Framework Participants must confirm they are able to meet all mandatory requirements as detailed within the ITT.
Section four. ProcedureSection IV. Procedure
four.1) DescriptionIV.1) Description
four.1.1) Type of procedureIV.1.1) Type of procedure
Open procedure
four.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing systemIV.1.3) Information about a framework agreement or a dynamic purchasing system
The procurement involves the establishment of a framework agreement
Framework agreement with several operators
four.1.8) Information about the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)IV.1.8) Information about the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA)
The procurement is covered by the Government Procurement Agreement: Yes
four.2) Administrative informationIV.2) Administrative information
four.2.1) Previous publication concerning this procedureIV.2.1) Previous publication concerning this procedure
Notice number: 2025/S 000-004115
four.2.2) Time limit for receipt of tenders or requests to participateIV.2.2) Time limit for receipt of tenders or requests to participate
Date
21 April 2025
Local time
10:00am
four.2.4) Languages in which tenders or requests to participate may be submittedIV.2.4) Languages in which tenders or requests to participate may be submitted
English
four.2.6) Minimum time frame during which the tenderer must maintain the tenderIV.2.6) Minimum time frame during which the tenderer must maintain the tender
Duration in months: 3 (from the date stated for receipt of tender)
four.2.7) Conditions for opening of tendersIV.2.7) Conditions for opening of tenders
Date
21 April 2025
Local time
10:00am
Section six. Complementary informationSection VI. Complementary information
six.1) Information about recurrenceVI.1) Information about recurrence
This is a recurrent procurement: No
six.2) Information about electronic workflowsVI.2) Information about electronic workflows
Electronic ordering will be used
Electronic invoicing will be accepted
Electronic payment will be used
six.3) Additional informationVI.3) Additional information
The buyer is using PCS-Tender to conduct this ITT exercise. The project code is project_28790
Community benefits are included in this requirement. For more information see:
https://www.gov.scot/policies/public-sector-procurement/community-benefits-in-procurement/
Suppliers will be encouraged to support the local Scottish communities via Community Benefit Gateway. Bidders to summarise what community benefits they propose to develop and deliver as part of this contract if successful.
The buyer is using PCS-Tender to conduct this ITT exercise. The Project code is 28790. For more information see: http://www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/info/InfoCentre.aspx?ID=2343
A sub-contract clause has been included in this contract. For more information see: http://www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/info/InfoCentre.aspx?ID=2363
Community benefits are included in this requirement. For more information see: https://www.gov.scot/policies/public-sector-procurement/community-benefits-in-procurement/
A summary of the expected community benefits has been provided as follows:
Community benefits are included in this requirement. For more information see:
https://www.gov.scot/policies/public-sector-procurement/community-benefits-in-procurement/
(SC Ref:792578)
six.4) Procedures for reviewVI.4) Procedures for review
six.4.1) Review bodyVI.4.1) Review body
The Common Services Agency (more commonly known as NHS National Services Scotland) ("NSS") Gyle Square, 1 South Gyle Crescen
Edinburgh
EH12 9EB
Telephone
+44 1698794410
Country
United Kingdom