Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables - Find a Tender (2025)

Section two: Object Section II: Object

two.1) Scope of the procurement II.1) Scope of the procurement

two.1.1) Title II.1.1) Title

Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables

Reference number

NP10325

two.1.2) Main CPV code II.1.2) Main CPV code

33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.1.3) Type of contract II.1.3) Type of contract

Supplies

two.1.4) Short description II.1.4) Short description

Scope of this proposed Framework is the supply and delivery of Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables such as Instrumentation, Stents,

ERCP, and Decontamination and Ancillary Products to all entities constituted pursuant to the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978

(i.e., All NHS Scotland Health Boards, Special Health Boards, and the Authority).

two.1.5) Estimated total value II.1.5) Estimated total value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.1.6) Information about lots II.1.6) Information about lots

This contract is divided into lots: Yes

Tenders may be submitted for all lots

two.2) Description II.2) Description

two.2.1) Title II.2.1) Title

Decontamination and Ancillaries

Lot No

1

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s) II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performance II.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes

UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurement II.2.4) Description of the procurement

This scope of this Lot will include decontamination and ancillary products associated with Flexible Video Endoscopy. It is anticipated that

the following items will be included within the Scope of the Lot: Biopsy Valves, Bite Blocks, Cleaning Brushes, and Tray Liners.

two.2.5) Award criteria II.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support and service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated value II.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system II.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variants II.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about options II.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union Funds II.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) Description II.2) Description

two.2.1) Title II.2.1) Title

ERCP & EUS

Lot No

2

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s) II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performance II.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes

UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurement II.2.4) Description of the procurement

This scope of this Lot will include Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography) treatments

two.2.5) Award criteria II.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated value II.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system II.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variants II.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about options II.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union Funds II.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) Description II.2) Description

two.2.1) Title II.2.1) Title

Diagnostic Instruments

Lot No

4

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s) II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performance II.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes

UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurement II.2.4) Description of the procurement

The scope of this Lot includes stents used during during Flexible Video Endoscopy Consumables.

Products included within this Lot will be, but not limited to: it is anticipated that the following products will be

included within the Lot: Biliary Stents, Colonic Stents, Duodenal Stents, Oesophageal Stents.

two.2.5) Award criteria II.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Qulity / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated value II.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system II.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variants II.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about options II.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union Funds II.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) Description II.2) Description

two.2.1) Title II.2.1) Title

Therapeutic Instrument

Lot No

3

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s) II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performance II.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes

UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurement II.2.4) Description of the procurement

The scope of this Lot includes all main instrumentation used during Flexible Video Endoscopy treatments. It is anticipated that the scope of

this Lot will include: Clipping Devices, Polypectomy Snares, Spray Catheters, Balloon Dilation/Inflation Device, Variceal Ligation and

two.2.5) Award criteria II.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated value II.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system II.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variants II.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about options II.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union Funds II.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

two.2) Description II.2) Description

two.2.1) Title II.2.1) Title

Stents

Lot No

5

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s) II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

33168000 - Endoscopy, endosurgery devices

two.2.3) Place of performance II.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes

UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurement II.2.4) Description of the procurement

The scope of this Lot includes all main Stents used during Flexible Video Endoscopy treatments.

Products included within this Lot will be, but not limited to: Biliary Stents, Colonic Stents, Duodenal,

Oesophageal Stents and Pancreatic Stent

two.2.5) Award criteria II.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated value II.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system II.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variants II.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about options II.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union Funds II.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No

See Also Medical Disposables Double J Ureteral Stent Set Urology JJ Stent Catheter With PTFE / Hydrophilic Guidewire

two.2) Description II.2) Description

two.2.1) Title II.2.1) Title

Single use Scope

Lot No

6

two.2.2) Additional CPV code(s) II.2.2) Additional CPV code(s)

33168100 - Endoscopes

two.2.3) Place of performance II.2.3) Place of performance

NUTS codes

UKM - Scotland

two.2.4) Description of the procurement II.2.4) Description of the procurement

single use Scope.

NHS Scotland are seeking suppliers to provide single-use endoscopes as part of an upcoming tender framework to provide therapeutic

and/or diagnostic support to a variety of clinical specialties. These should offer high-quality imaging, enhanced safety through single-use

design, and ease of use across multiple medical and surgical procedures. All products must meet relevant regulatory standards. Suppliers

are not required to provide endoscopes that cover all specialities and may offer product for one or more of the specialities named below.

Scope Specialties Required:

Pulmonology/Respiratory, Anaesthesia and Critical Care, ENT, Gastroenterology , Urology. (Adult +/- paediatric use).

We require suppliers to provide detailed specifications of their range of single-use endoscopes, including but not limited to speciality use

function, dimensions of endoscopes available within the range offered, materials, compatibility with relevant medical equipment, and any

other relevant features. The endoscopes must be ready for immediate use, with no reprocessing required, and designed to prevent

cross-contamination and ensure patient safety.

two.2.5) Award criteria II.2.5) Award criteria

Quality criterion - Name: Quality / Weighting: 30

Quality criterion - Name: Support & Service / Weighting: 10

Quality criterion - Name: Sustainability / Weighting: 10

Cost criterion - Name: Cost / Weighting: 50

two.2.6) Estimated value II.2.6) Estimated value

Value excluding VAT: £11,000,000

two.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system II.2.7) Duration of the contract, framework agreement or dynamic purchasing system

Duration in months

48

This contract is subject to renewal

No

two.2.10) Information about variants II.2.10) Information about variants

Variants will be accepted: No

two.2.11) Information about options II.2.11) Information about options

Options: No

two.2.13) Information about European Union Funds II.2.13) Information about European Union Funds

The procurement is related to a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds: No