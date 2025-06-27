Florence Pugh Introduces Raucous Five-Minutes of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ at CinemaCon (2025)

Logo text

True to the misfit nature of the characters they play in Thunderbolts, the stars of Marvel’s upcoming film —Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen and Wyatt Russell — made an unconventional entrance at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Entering from the back of the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace (rather than stage right or left), they meandered down the aisle and blamed a clearly disheveled Russell for the delay, as he was presumably having a little too much fun in Las Vegas. They eventually made it to the stage for some quick banter (and a few adorably flubbed lines from Pugh) before introducing an electric and extended nearly five minute look at the film.

Pugh called the crew “our new team of glorious misfits” during her brief comments, and said the film offered her the chance to jump off the second tallest building in the world. “Such a special time with so many unique experiences,” she added. Missing from the main stage were Sebastian Stan, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

The footage opens in the city as Bucky Barnes and Red Guardian are driving a truck with Yelena, Ghost and John Walker seated in the back (and trading comments about Walker’s hat). Red Guardian tries to convince Bucky of how similar they are and how they could be co-leaders. Then they arrive at their destination and Red Guardian asks for the “secret plan” only to find out very quickly that Bucky’s blueprints just call for them to drive straight into the building, crashing through the front door.

They are greeted by a blaze of gunfire as an action sequence unfolds, until Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina says over the loudspeakers that she left the door unlocked for them to come upstairs. Valentina dishes out a number of insults, calling John Walker a “junior varsity Captain America,” telling Yelena that she looks awful and calling Red Guardian and “old Santa.” “You are all so adorable,” she continues. “I send you down there to kill each other, but instead you make nice and form a team.”

Bucky goes to attack Valentina but she says, “I’m not alone.” A villain then comes down the stairs as the Thunderbolts realize they have met a match.

As previously reported, the tagline for the upcoming pic goes like this: “Everyone deserves a second shot.” And that includes its rag tag bunch. The full logline: “Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Thunderbolts hits on May 2, marking one of three features Marvel to hit big screens in 2025 including Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is coming on July 25. The latter film also got a reveal during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation.