Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (2025)

Table of Contents
Our top picks: Best Overall False Eyelashes Best Value False Eyelashes Best False Eyelashes for Beginners Eylure ProMagnetic 10 Magnet Lash System + Felt Tip Eyeliner Kit Pros Cons Ardell Demi Wispies Five Pair Pros Cons Kiss The New Natural in Freckles Pros Cons LoveSeen Iris False Eyelashes Pros Cons Ardell Babies Five Pair Pros Cons Dollar Lash Club Sydney Mink Lashes Pros Cons Lashify Control Kit Pros Cons Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Brown Blended in In The Buff Pros Cons Eylure Wispy Light False Eyelashes Three Pair Pros Cons Sephora Collection One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes Pros Cons Ardell Natural #120 Five Pair Pros Cons Glamnetic Lush Extra Long Round Lashes Pros Cons How we choose the best false eyelashes What to look for when shopping for the best false eyelashes What is the best way to apply false eyelashes? Why trust Good Housekeeping? References
Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (1)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Whether you want extra voluminous, flirty lashes, you're going to a big event or simply don't feel like applying mascara, false eyelashes are going to be your best friend for amplifying your makeup look. Though they can seem daunting at first, falsies can actually be very approachable: The growing category of magnetic lashes are a popular choice for easy application.

If you opt for a traditional strip lash with glue, you can cover up any mistakes by drawing on a liquid eyeliner after. No matter if you're a beginner, have hooded eyes, mature eyes, sensitive eyes or want a natural look, there are false eyelashes out there for you.

Our top picks:

Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab pros regularly test products including mascaras, eyeliners and more. Though we haven't yet conducted a side-by-side test of false eyelashes, we have evaluated several pairs for our annual GH Beauty Awards and other road tests. For this story, we extensively researched the best fake lashes on the market, taking into account price, ease of use and more. We also worked with three experts: New York-based celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Andrea DiSabatino, Houston, Texas-based beauty and makeup effects artist Kat Sketch and NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert Neil Scibelli. They shared their product recommendations and best tips for applying these falsies.

You can learn more about what to look for when shopping for falsies at the end of this list, and if you're searching for other ways to up your lash game, check out our guides to the best eyelash curlers and the best tubing mascaras to give you results that rival extensions.

1

Best Overall False Eyelashes

Eylure ProMagnetic 10 Magnet Lash System + Felt Tip Eyeliner Kit

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (8)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (9)No glue needed
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (10)Stays in place all day
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (11)Easy to remove

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (12)May need to draw on eyeliner multiple times for magnets to work

Innovative and easy to use for beginners and experts alike, this magnetic false lash system requires no messy glue to apply. Simply swipe on the included eyeliner, then press on the lashes, which adhere with magnets.

A GH Beauty Award winner, Lab assessments showed that they ranked high for adding volume and length to lashes, staying in place all day and being easy to remove. One GH tester noted that they're "simpler than other fake eyelash products" she's tried. Another tester found the process a bit tedious, though, and had to re-draw the eyeliner multiple times.

MaterialSynthetic hair

2

Best Value False Eyelashes

Ardell Demi Wispies Five Pair

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (13)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (14)Highly recommended by experts
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (15)Lightweight so they don't weigh down your eyes
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (16)Bends easily to fit multiple eye shapes

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (17)Lash glue not included

At less than $13 for a pack of five lashes (that comes out to just around $2.50 per pair!), these expert-loved Ardell Demi Wispies are a great buy. Recommended by all three of our makeup artist experts, these natural-looking lashes are "subtle yet glamorous, perfect for any occasion," says DiSabatino.

The beginner-friendly wispies have been both Sketch's and Scibelli's go-tos for years; Scibelli says that this is because "they're extremely lightweight, have a great bend to them so they fit to the eye shape easily and have a full yet natural shape to them." Take note: These don't include a lash glue, so make sure to buy one separately.

MaterialHuman hair

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3

Best False Eyelashes for Beginners

Kiss The New Natural in Freckles

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (18)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (19)Natural "no-makeup makeup" look
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (20)Helps eyes look more lifted
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (21)Beginner-friendly easy application

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (22)Must buy lash glue or adhesive separately

When beginning your fake lash journey, "starting with a wispy, natural style is always a safe bet," recommends Scibelli. "You can even opt for a half strip," which can provide a more effortless, minimal look, perfect to pair with a "no-makeup makeup" day.

See Also
The Best False Eyelashes, From Barely-There Clusters to Over-the-Top FlutterThese false eyelashes look believable in the best way5 Best False Eyelashes in Netherlands - 202525 Best False Eyelashes: Tested and Reviewed (2024)

Scibelli likes these ones from Kiss "that emphasize the corners of the lash for a lifted look and are super easy to apply." They're made with synthetic fibers and can be applied with lash glue or adhesive (sold separately).

MaterialSynthetic fibers

4

Best False Eyelashes for Everyday

LoveSeen Iris False Eyelashes

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (23)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (24)Versatile for any occasion
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (25)Can last up to 10 wears
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (26)Light brown option is great for a more natural look

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (27)Pricey

DiSabatino (and her lash enthusiast mom!) recommends these without reservation. She loves them for anyone, sharing that the brand "checks the box for everyday lashes, hooded eyes, maturing eyes, beginners or a night on the town."

These ones in particular are offered in either black or light brown, with the light brown option especially great for a super natural, everyday look. They also measure 4 to 12mm in length, so they aren't super long, making them light enough to wear every day. Though they're on the pricier side, the brand claims they last up to 10 wears, so you can reuse them.

MaterialSynthetic PET lashes

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

5

Best Natural False Eyelashes

Ardell Babies Five Pair

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (28)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (29)Lightweight and fanned out lashes
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (30)Gives a subtle lifted, cat-eye effect
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (31)Very realistic

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (32)Longer lashes may brush up against glasses

Natural and lightweight lashes, the Ardell Babies are popular with beginners and pros alike. Each lash is long and fanned out to help draw attention to the eyes without being overly glam. A favorite of DiSabatino, "The gentle cat-eye effect adds a subtle flair without feeling overwhelmingly heavy," she says.

Online reviewers add that they love how seamless the lashes are, sharing that they "look so real" and didn't "look like I was wearing false lashes." One caveat: If you wear glasses, they can sometimes brush against the lens when you blink, so you may need to trim them or save them for days you aren't wearing glasses.

MaterialHuman hair

6

Best False Eyelashes for Hooded Eyes

Dollar Lash Club Sydney Mink Lashes

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (33)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (34)Longer lashes in the middle make it easier to see lashes on hooded eyes
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (35)Well-priced

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (36)Not vegan-friendly

Dollar Lash Club's falsies, though slightly more than a dollar, are still priced very well at just $8. With the brand claiming they can last 30 wears, this makes the deal even sweeter. When shopping for lashes for hooded eyes, Sketch explains that "the best style is one that has longer lashes in the middle of the lash strip and shorter lashes in the outer corners."

This will help others to see your eyelashes (lashes can often hide and become invisible with hooded lids) and "people will see the longer lush lashes that accentuate your makeup look and complement your eye shape." Take note that these are made of real mink, so they are not vegan-friendly (though the brand also offers faux mink if you prefer).

MaterialMink

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

7

Best Long-Lasting False Eyelashes

Lashify Control Kit

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (37)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (38)Can be worn for a week
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (39)Kit comes with everything you need to put these on
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (40)Alternative to lash extensions

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (41)Big investment to get started
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (42)Need to learn technique for effective application

An alternative to lash extensions, Lashify's concept of reusable falsies has taken the fake eyelash world by storm.

Offered in a variety of lengths and shapes, DiSabatino likes that the Gossamers (what the brand calls its false eyelashes) "allow for a customizable and intensified look based on personal preferences and offer the convenience of having lashes every day." Both she and Scibelli like these for everyday wear, but "some of the styles can last up to a week," Scibelli adds, making them a great long-lasting option.

See Also
The 15 best false eyelashes for faking a lash extension, according to experts | CNN Underscored

He loves that everything you need "is included in the kit (including a bonding agent and applicator)." And although "the application process is a little more involved than a strip lash, they're great for a lash enthusiast," he says.

READ OUR FULL REVIEW: I Tried Lashify's DIY Extensions and I'll Never Go Back

MaterialKorean PBT silk

8

Best False Eyelashes for Mature Eyes

Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Brown Blended in In The Buff

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (43)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (44)Brown blended lashes can work with multiple hair colors
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (45)Gives a more subtle look

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (46)Expensive

Widely loved by consumers, experts and celebrities, Lilly Lashes has long been a go-to for many. The brand makes a brown-blended strip lash "which is great for mature eyes because it's not too dark or overly dramatic," Scibelli explains.

He particularly loves this In the Buff style. "The hint of brown blend allows for various hair colors," he adds. Though they're some of the most expensive lashes on this list, online reviewers rave about their high quality and have been able to wear them multiple times.

MaterialFaux mink

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

9

Best False Eyelashes for Sensitive Eyes

Eylure Wispy Light False Eyelashes Three Pair

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (47)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (48)Can be used by contact lens wearers
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (49)Lightweight and wispy
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (50)Can be used for everyday wear
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (51)Lash glue is included

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (52)Glue can build up on lash strip

Contact lens-wearers and those with sensitive eyes know all too well the inconvenience of false eyelashes that irritate your eyes. This drugstore buy will solve those issues.

"I've worn these for everything from everyday use to photo shoots and always get asked what brand they are (they look so natural that some even think I'm just wearing really good mascara)," one of our editors shares. She's a daily contact lens wearer, yet these super lightweight wispies have never irritated her eyes. "Plus, I've worn some pairs at least five times in a row and they hold up to multiple days of wear," she adds.

One thing to note is that the included glue sometimes builds on the lash strip after multiple uses, making it look less seamless.

MaterialNatural hair

10

Best Magnetic False Eyelashes

Sephora Collection One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (53)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (54)Customizable look
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (55)Lashes come in a case for easy organization

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (56)Can be tricky to apply

Thanks to these magnetic lashes, it's easier than ever to customize your look. The case comes with corresponding placements (top left, top right, et cetera) labeled under each lash, and you can add all the lashes or choose which ones to apply on your own.

"I liked that there were two pairs of lashes for each eye," shares GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. "Placing one pair at the outer corners of the eye was enough for my eye to pop but look natural (using both was too much for me)."

She also appreciated "that they were neatly organized in their chambers," she adds. One thing to note: They may be tricky to successfully get onto your lash line, as our tester followed the instructions but couldn't get the lashes on until the fourth try.

MaterialSynthetic lashes

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

11

Best Drugstore False Eyelashes

Ardell Natural #120 Five Pair

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (57)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (58)Bargain buy
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (59)Quick and easy to apply
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (60)Gives a lifting effect to eyes

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (61)Lash band can be stiff and difficult to shape to eyes

Ardell is well known for its wide selection of high-quality lashes at a great price point, and these natural-style falsies are no exception. Sketch shares that these are "some of my go-to lashes for a quick application."

Beginner-friendly, they feature a shorter inner corner with longer outer corner lash for an eye-lifting effect. She loves that you can purchase these as a single set or a pack of multiples, perfect for "if you lose a lash or want a fresh false eyelash to apply after a mishap," she says. Some online reviewers find the band stiff and straight, making them difficult to shape to their eyes.

MaterialMink-like fibers

12

Best Glam False Eyelashes

Glamnetic Lush Extra Long Round Lashes

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (62)

Pros

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (63)Non-messy
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (64)Lashes stay put
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (65)Magnetic eyeliner dries quickly

Cons

  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (66)Eyeliner sold separately
  • Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (67)May slightly obstruct vision

If dramatic lashes are your style, these will step up to the plate: They run 17mm in length and provide lots of volume. Simply swipe on the magnetic eyeliner, which is sold separately, and attach the lashes. In our road test, the lashes stuck to the eyeliner like glue and stayed put.

We found that the liner offers a precise application that resembles traditional liquid eyeliners, dries quickly and isn't messy when applying, which can often be the case with traditional lash glue. Though the round shape is designed to help open up your eyes, GH Commerce Editor Jacqueline Saguin found that the lashes were still in her vision when wearing them.

MaterialSynthetic fibers

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

How we choose the best false eyelashes

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (68)

The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists have evaluated several false eyelashes for our annual GH Beauty Awards and other road tests. To put together this list, we selected some of the top-performing picks from those tests along with staff favorites. Additionally, we interviewed hree professional makeup artists —Andrea DiSabatino, Kat Sketch and Neil Scibelli — who all provided additional insight and product recommendations.

What to look for when shopping for the best false eyelashes

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (69)

Our experts recommend keeping these things in mind when you're on the hunt for falsies:

✔️ Lightweight lashes: Our experts advise searching for lightweight options to lift your eye makeup look and not weigh your eyelids down. "Choose a pair that feels comfortable to your eye shape and size," says Scibelli. "If you're a beginner to false lashes, I always suggest going for a pair that has a thin and flexible band so that it easily fits to your eye shape."

✔️ Adhesive options: If you're using a strip lash that adheres with glue, make sure to check if it's included or not. Meanwhile, if you're purchasing magnetic lashes, confirm if the magnetic adhesive (often in the form or a magnetic liner) is included or not.

✔️ Style: Fake lashes are available in all shapes and sizes, from super natural to ultra glam. Make sure to choose a pair that suits your style. If you're just getting started, Sketch suggests looking for "a clear eyelash band to make it easier and more seamless to apply to your natural lashes."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

What is the best way to apply false eyelashes?

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (70)

DiSabatino provides this step-by-step guide for applying lashes like a pro, even if it's your first time. Start by applying mascara to your own lashes, and then follow her instructions:

✔️ Measure and trim lashes to fit your eye shape before applying adhesive.

✔️ Apply a thin layer of lash glue along the band. Wait 30 to 60 seconds for the glue to become tacky. (If you're using magnetic lashes, skip this step and follow the directions on the packaging as they aren't applied with glue.)

✔️ Use tweezers to place lashes close to your natural lash line and press gently to secure the lashes in place.

✔️ Blend false lashes with your natural ones using more mascara.

You can also wear eyeliner "to help conceal the lash band," she adds. "Ensure the lashes feel comfortable, and if needed, adjust the placement for a secure fit." When it comes to removing the lashes at the end of the day, "be very gentle and use makeup remover on a cotton round," she says.

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (71)

GH Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn works closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to help deliver fact-based, science-backed beauty coverage. Over the years, she has interviewed beauty experts, written product reviews and tested hundreds of makeup products, including some false eyelashes included in this roundup. For this story, Catharine interviewed the following experts:

  • Andrea DiSabatino is a New York-based celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist.
  • Kat Sketch is a Houston, Texas-based beauty and makeup effects artist.
  • Neil Scibelli is a NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert.

Catharine also worked closely with GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann, who coordinates GH's makeup product testing. She has tested and assessed all kinds of products, including makeup foundations, concealers, mascaras, liquid lipsticks and tinted moisturizers, during her tenure at Good Housekeeping.

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (72)

Catharine Malzahn

Catharine (she/her) is the former beauty assistant at Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Day and Prevention, working closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to write science-backed beauty content. She was previously an assistant beauty editor at Group Nine Media and returned to Hearst in 2022 after having held editorial internships at Harper’s Bazaar and CR Fashion Book. Catharine received a B.A. in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (73)

Reviewed bySabina Wizemann

Beauty Lab Director

Sabina (she/her) is the director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she has overseen skincare, haircare and makeup testing since 2012. She also reviews applications, substantiates claims and evaluates products for the GH Seal and the Beauty Awards and Sustainability Awards programs. She has a B.S. in chemistry from Ithaca College and more than 16 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (2025)

References

Top Articles
New index reveals alarming opacity and money laundering…
Functional cure, the current affordable management goal of chronic hepatitis B virus infection from childhood to adulthood
How to Use Microsoft Copilot in Teams : A Beginner’s Guide for 2025
Latest Posts
iPhone 17 Air allegedly shown in multiple videos — and it's super, super thin
Funko King of the Hill Pops Drop Today With Exclusives
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 5744

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.