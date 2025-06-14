Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Whether you want extra voluminous, flirty lashes, you're going to a big event or simply don't feel like applying mascara, false eyelashes are going to be your best friend for amplifying your makeup look. Though they can seem daunting at first, falsies can actually be very approachable: The growing category of magnetic lashes are a popular choice for easy application.

If you opt for a traditional strip lash with glue, you can cover up any mistakes by drawing on a liquid eyeliner after. No matter if you're a beginner, have hooded eyes, mature eyes, sensitive eyes or want a natural look, there are false eyelashes out there for you.

Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab pros regularly test products including mascaras, eyeliners and more. Though we haven't yet conducted a side-by-side test of false eyelashes, we have evaluated several pairs for our annual GH Beauty Awards and other road tests. For this story, we extensively researched the best fake lashes on the market, taking into account price, ease of use and more. We also worked with three experts: New York-based celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Andrea DiSabatino, Houston, Texas-based beauty and makeup effects artist Kat Sketch and NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert Neil Scibelli. They shared their product recommendations and best tips for applying these falsies.

