Fluttery Lashes Start at Less Than $5, Thanks to These Expert-Loved Falsies (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Whether you want extra voluminous, flirty lashes, you're going to a big event or simply don't feel like applying mascara, false eyelashes are going to be your best friend for amplifying your makeup look. Though they can seem daunting at first, falsies can actually be very approachable: The growing category of magnetic lashes are a popular choice for easy application.
If you opt for a traditional strip lash with glue, you can cover up any mistakes by drawing on a liquid eyeliner after. No matter if you're a beginner, have hooded eyes, mature eyes, sensitive eyes or want a natural look, there are false eyelashes out there for you.
Our top picks:
Best Overall False Eyelashes
Eylure ProMagnetic 10 Magnet Lash System + Felt Tip Eyeliner Kit
Read more
Best Value False Eyelashes
Ardell Demi Wispies Five Pair
Read more
Best False Eyelashes for Beginners
Kiss The New Natural in Freckles
Read more
Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab pros regularly test products including mascaras, eyeliners and more. Though we haven't yet conducted a side-by-side test of false eyelashes, we have evaluated several pairs for our annual GH Beauty Awards and other road tests. For this story, we extensively researched the best fake lashes on the market, taking into account price, ease of use and more. We also worked with three experts: New York-based celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Andrea DiSabatino, Houston, Texas-based beauty and makeup effects artist Kat Sketch and NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert Neil Scibelli. They shared their product recommendations and best tips for applying these falsies.
You can learn more about what to look for when shopping for falsies at the end of this list, and if you're searching for other ways to up your lash game, check out our guides to the best eyelash curlers and the best tubing mascaras to give you results that rival extensions.
1
Best Overall False Eyelashes
Eylure ProMagnetic 10 Magnet Lash System + Felt Tip Eyeliner Kit
Pros
- No glue needed
- Stays in place all day
- Easy to remove
Cons
- May need to draw on eyeliner multiple times for magnets to work
Innovative and easy to use for beginners and experts alike, this magnetic false lash system requires no messy glue to apply. Simply swipe on the included eyeliner, then press on the lashes, which adhere with magnets.
A GH Beauty Award winner, Lab assessments showed that they ranked high for adding volume and length to lashes, staying in place all day and being easy to remove. One GH tester noted that they're "simpler than other fake eyelash products" she's tried. Another tester found the process a bit tedious, though, and had to re-draw the eyeliner multiple times.
|Material
|Synthetic hair
2
Best Value False Eyelashes
Ardell Demi Wispies Five Pair
Pros
- Highly recommended by experts
- Lightweight so they don't weigh down your eyes
- Bends easily to fit multiple eye shapes
Cons
- Lash glue not included
At less than $13 for a pack of five lashes (that comes out to just around $2.50 per pair!), these expert-loved Ardell Demi Wispies are a great buy. Recommended by all three of our makeup artist experts, these natural-looking lashes are "subtle yet glamorous, perfect for any occasion," says DiSabatino.
The beginner-friendly wispies have been both Sketch's and Scibelli's go-tos for years; Scibelli says that this is because "they're extremely lightweight, have a great bend to them so they fit to the eye shape easily and have a full yet natural shape to them." Take note: These don't include a lash glue, so make sure to buy one separately.
|Material
|Human hair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best False Eyelashes for Beginners
Kiss The New Natural in Freckles
Pros
- Natural "no-makeup makeup" look
- Helps eyes look more lifted
- Beginner-friendly easy application
Cons
- Must buy lash glue or adhesive separately
When beginning your fake lash journey, "starting with a wispy, natural style is always a safe bet," recommends Scibelli. "You can even opt for a half strip," which can provide a more effortless, minimal look, perfect to pair with a "no-makeup makeup" day.
Scibelli likes these ones from Kiss "that emphasize the corners of the lash for a lifted look and are super easy to apply." They're made with synthetic fibers and can be applied with lash glue or adhesive (sold separately).
|Material
|Synthetic fibers
4
Best False Eyelashes for Everyday
LoveSeen Iris False Eyelashes
Pros
- Versatile for any occasion
- Can last up to 10 wears
- Light brown option is great for a more natural look
Cons
- Pricey
DiSabatino (and her lash enthusiast mom!) recommends these without reservation. She loves them for anyone, sharing that the brand "checks the box for everyday lashes, hooded eyes, maturing eyes, beginners or a night on the town."
These ones in particular are offered in either black or light brown, with the light brown option especially great for a super natural, everyday look. They also measure 4 to 12mm in length, so they aren't super long, making them light enough to wear every day. Though they're on the pricier side, the brand claims they last up to 10 wears, so you can reuse them.
|Material
|Synthetic PET lashes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Natural False Eyelashes
Ardell Babies Five Pair
Pros
- Lightweight and fanned out lashes
- Gives a subtle lifted, cat-eye effect
- Very realistic
Cons
- Longer lashes may brush up against glasses
Natural and lightweight lashes, the Ardell Babies are popular with beginners and pros alike. Each lash is long and fanned out to help draw attention to the eyes without being overly glam. A favorite of DiSabatino, "The gentle cat-eye effect adds a subtle flair without feeling overwhelmingly heavy," she says.
Online reviewers add that they love how seamless the lashes are, sharing that they "look so real" and didn't "look like I was wearing false lashes." One caveat: If you wear glasses, they can sometimes brush against the lens when you blink, so you may need to trim them or save them for days you aren't wearing glasses.
|Material
|Human hair
6
Best False Eyelashes for Hooded Eyes
Dollar Lash Club Sydney Mink Lashes
Pros
- Longer lashes in the middle make it easier to see lashes on hooded eyes
- Well-priced
Cons
- Not vegan-friendly
Dollar Lash Club's falsies, though slightly more than a dollar, are still priced very well at just $8. With the brand claiming they can last 30 wears, this makes the deal even sweeter. When shopping for lashes for hooded eyes, Sketch explains that "the best style is one that has longer lashes in the middle of the lash strip and shorter lashes in the outer corners."
This will help others to see your eyelashes (lashes can often hide and become invisible with hooded lids) and "people will see the longer lush lashes that accentuate your makeup look and complement your eye shape." Take note that these are made of real mink, so they are not vegan-friendly (though the brand also offers faux mink if you prefer).
|Material
|Mink
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Long-Lasting False Eyelashes
Lashify Control Kit
Pros
- Can be worn for a week
- Kit comes with everything you need to put these on
- Alternative to lash extensions
Cons
- Big investment to get started
- Need to learn technique for effective application
An alternative to lash extensions, Lashify's concept of reusable falsies has taken the fake eyelash world by storm.
Offered in a variety of lengths and shapes, DiSabatino likes that the Gossamers (what the brand calls its false eyelashes) "allow for a customizable and intensified look based on personal preferences and offer the convenience of having lashes every day." Both she and Scibelli like these for everyday wear, but "some of the styles can last up to a week," Scibelli adds, making them a great long-lasting option.
He loves that everything you need "is included in the kit (including a bonding agent and applicator)." And although "the application process is a little more involved than a strip lash, they're great for a lash enthusiast," he says.
READ OUR FULL REVIEW: I Tried Lashify's DIY Extensions and I'll Never Go Back
|Material
|Korean PBT silk
8
Best False Eyelashes for Mature Eyes
Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Brown Blended in In The Buff
Now 58% Off
Pros
- Brown blended lashes can work with multiple hair colors
- Gives a more subtle look
Cons
- Expensive
Widely loved by consumers, experts and celebrities, Lilly Lashes has long been a go-to for many. The brand makes a brown-blended strip lash "which is great for mature eyes because it's not too dark or overly dramatic," Scibelli explains.
He particularly loves this In the Buff style. "The hint of brown blend allows for various hair colors," he adds. Though they're some of the most expensive lashes on this list, online reviewers rave about their high quality and have been able to wear them multiple times.
|Material
|Faux mink
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best False Eyelashes for Sensitive Eyes
Eylure Wispy Light False Eyelashes Three Pair
Pros
- Can be used by contact lens wearers
- Lightweight and wispy
- Can be used for everyday wear
- Lash glue is included
Cons
- Glue can build up on lash strip
Contact lens-wearers and those with sensitive eyes know all too well the inconvenience of false eyelashes that irritate your eyes. This drugstore buy will solve those issues.
"I've worn these for everything from everyday use to photo shoots and always get asked what brand they are (they look so natural that some even think I'm just wearing really good mascara)," one of our editors shares. She's a daily contact lens wearer, yet these super lightweight wispies have never irritated her eyes. "Plus, I've worn some pairs at least five times in a row and they hold up to multiple days of wear," she adds.
One thing to note is that the included glue sometimes builds on the lash strip after multiple uses, making it look less seamless.
|Material
|Natural hair
10
Best Magnetic False Eyelashes
Sephora Collection One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes
Now 65% Off
Pros
- Customizable look
- Lashes come in a case for easy organization
Cons
- Can be tricky to apply
Thanks to these magnetic lashes, it's easier than ever to customize your look. The case comes with corresponding placements (top left, top right, et cetera) labeled under each lash, and you can add all the lashes or choose which ones to apply on your own.
"I liked that there were two pairs of lashes for each eye," shares GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. "Placing one pair at the outer corners of the eye was enough for my eye to pop but look natural (using both was too much for me)."
She also appreciated "that they were neatly organized in their chambers," she adds. One thing to note: They may be tricky to successfully get onto your lash line, as our tester followed the instructions but couldn't get the lashes on until the fourth try.
|Material
|Synthetic lashes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Drugstore False Eyelashes
Ardell Natural #120 Five Pair
Pros
- Bargain buy
- Quick and easy to apply
- Gives a lifting effect to eyes
Cons
- Lash band can be stiff and difficult to shape to eyes
Ardell is well known for its wide selection of high-quality lashes at a great price point, and these natural-style falsies are no exception. Sketch shares that these are "some of my go-to lashes for a quick application."
Beginner-friendly, they feature a shorter inner corner with longer outer corner lash for an eye-lifting effect. She loves that you can purchase these as a single set or a pack of multiples, perfect for "if you lose a lash or want a fresh false eyelash to apply after a mishap," she says. Some online reviewers find the band stiff and straight, making them difficult to shape to their eyes.
|Material
|Mink-like fibers
12
Best Glam False Eyelashes
Glamnetic Lush Extra Long Round Lashes
Now 33% Off
Pros
- Non-messy
- Lashes stay put
- Magnetic eyeliner dries quickly
Cons
- Eyeliner sold separately
- May slightly obstruct vision
If dramatic lashes are your style, these will step up to the plate: They run 17mm in length and provide lots of volume. Simply swipe on the magnetic eyeliner, which is sold separately, and attach the lashes. In our road test, the lashes stuck to the eyeliner like glue and stayed put.
We found that the liner offers a precise application that resembles traditional liquid eyeliners, dries quickly and isn't messy when applying, which can often be the case with traditional lash glue. Though the round shape is designed to help open up your eyes, GH Commerce Editor Jacqueline Saguin found that the lashes were still in her vision when wearing them.
|Material
|Synthetic fibers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How we choose the best false eyelashes
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists have evaluated several false eyelashes for our annual GH Beauty Awards and other road tests. To put together this list, we selected some of the top-performing picks from those tests along with staff favorites. Additionally, we interviewed hree professional makeup artists —Andrea DiSabatino, Kat Sketch and Neil Scibelli — who all provided additional insight and product recommendations.
What to look for when shopping for the best false eyelashes
Our experts recommend keeping these things in mind when you're on the hunt for falsies:
✔️ Lightweight lashes: Our experts advise searching for lightweight options to lift your eye makeup look and not weigh your eyelids down. "Choose a pair that feels comfortable to your eye shape and size," says Scibelli. "If you're a beginner to false lashes, I always suggest going for a pair that has a thin and flexible band so that it easily fits to your eye shape."
✔️ Adhesive options: If you're using a strip lash that adheres with glue, make sure to check if it's included or not. Meanwhile, if you're purchasing magnetic lashes, confirm if the magnetic adhesive (often in the form or a magnetic liner) is included or not.
✔️ Style: Fake lashes are available in all shapes and sizes, from super natural to ultra glam. Make sure to choose a pair that suits your style. If you're just getting started, Sketch suggests looking for "a clear eyelash band to make it easier and more seamless to apply to your natural lashes."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What is the best way to apply false eyelashes?
DiSabatino provides this step-by-step guide for applying lashes like a pro, even if it's your first time. Start by applying mascara to your own lashes, and then follow her instructions:
✔️ Measure and trim lashes to fit your eye shape before applying adhesive.
✔️ Apply a thin layer of lash glue along the band. Wait 30 to 60 seconds for the glue to become tacky. (If you're using magnetic lashes, skip this step and follow the directions on the packaging as they aren't applied with glue.)
✔️ Use tweezers to place lashes close to your natural lash line and press gently to secure the lashes in place.
✔️ Blend false lashes with your natural ones using more mascara.
You can also wear eyeliner "to help conceal the lash band," she adds. "Ensure the lashes feel comfortable, and if needed, adjust the placement for a secure fit." When it comes to removing the lashes at the end of the day, "be very gentle and use makeup remover on a cotton round," she says.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
GH Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn works closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to help deliver fact-based, science-backed beauty coverage. Over the years, she has interviewed beauty experts, written product reviews and tested hundreds of makeup products, including some false eyelashes included in this roundup. For this story, Catharine interviewed the following experts:
- Andrea DiSabatino is a New York-based celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist.
- Kat Sketch is a Houston, Texas-based beauty and makeup effects artist.
- Neil Scibelli is a NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert.
Catharine also worked closely with GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann, who coordinates GH's makeup product testing. She has tested and assessed all kinds of products, including makeup foundations, concealers, mascaras, liquid lipsticks and tinted moisturizers, during her tenure at Good Housekeeping.
Catharine Malzahn
Catharine (she/her) is the former beauty assistant at Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Day and Prevention, working closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to write science-backed beauty content. She was previously an assistant beauty editor at Group Nine Media and returned to Hearst in 2022 after having held editorial internships at Harper’s Bazaar and CR Fashion Book. Catharine received a B.A. in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
Reviewed bySabina Wizemann
Beauty Lab Director
Sabina (she/her) is the director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she has overseen skincare, haircare and makeup testing since 2012. She also reviews applications, substantiates claims and evaluates products for the GH Seal and the Beauty Awards and Sustainability Awards programs. She has a B.S. in chemistry from Ithaca College and more than 16 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.