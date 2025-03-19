Focus on Self-Love With our Step-by-Step Skincare Routine for Men (2025)

In the latest instalment of Highsnobiety’s all-encompassing How To series, we put together a step-by-step guide on how to kickstart thatfacialskincare routine you’ve been meaning to work into your daily life. Walking us through the tutorial is makeup artist Kenny Campbell, who has more years of experience in the industry than he cares to admit.

Kenny talks us through a morning and evening facial skincare routine for men, how they differ, and why it’s so important to take care of your skin, especially your face. The facial skincare routine for men is easy to follow, takes little to no time to apply, and will leave your skin thanking you afterwards.

As Kenny tells us in the video, he’s noticed that many people — mostly men — do the bare minimum when it comes to taking care of their skin. That, even though skincare for men is just as important as it is for women. Most men don’t have the time or patience, or just don’t know where to start. If you’re part of the latter group, Kenny has laid out an easy, step-by-step guide on facial skin care for men that takes little to no time and should be built into yourdaily routine.

Before we get started, here’s a list of the types of products you’ll need for a facial skincare routine. We have split our list into what you’ll need for a morning and an evening facial skincare routine:

Morning Routine:

Facial cleanser Moisturizing facial cream Eye balm Lip balm

Evening Routine:

Charcoal face wash Moisturizing facial cream

*Note that this list and the step-by-step guide are just a recommendation. Products or brands can be swapped out at your convenience.*

Once you have all of the products listed above, you’re ready to practice some much-needed self-care and get started with facial skincare for men. The products listed above are what we believe to beenough for a quick and effective daily routine, though you can tweak your routine to fit your wants, needs, and habits.

Read on for a step-by-step facial skincare routine for men

Morning Routine

Step 1: Clean your face

For a fresh startto the day, clean your face with a facial cleanser of your choice. We recommend Doers of London. Start by wetting your face slightly. You don’t have to soak it, justmake sure it’s wet enoughto get your skin moist. Rub the facial cleanser into your hands untilit develops a lather. This is really important becauseit’s the lather that activates the cleanser and makes it “grip” your skin.

Once you’ve built up a lather, you can then gently massage it into your skin, focusing on the forehead and skin below your eyes. Then rinse it off softly, patting your face with a dry towel.

Tip:Cleaning your face removes dirt, oil, and other unwanted debris and gives your skin a fresh look. It’s important that your skin is clean before you move on to the other steps in this guide.

Doers of LondonFacial Cleanser 200ml from $20 (Available at 2 Merchants)

Step 2: Moisturize

Now thatyou’ve cleaned your face and made sure to remove your skin of any oils and debris, it’s time to hydrate the skin. Water-based cleanser, as well as day-to-day activities, can dry out your skin, which is why it’s important to moisturize at least once daily. All you need to do is put a few dabs on your fingers and then start massaging it into your skin.

Tip: Always massage the moisturizer gently in a circular, upwards motion. Pullingthe skin in a downward motion can lead to premature wrinkles and even saggy skin over time.

Dr. Jackson'sSPF20 01 Day Cream SPF30 30ml $62 Buy at Mr Porter

Step 3: Eye balm

Just like the skin on your face is different to that ofyour body and requires a different type of cream, the skin under your eyes can benefit from using a dedicated eye balm. It can even be used on-the-go as a trick to freshen up during those long days or after you’ve had a long night.

While not a necessary step, Kenny recommends adding eye balm to daily skincare routines for men as he says it really makes a difference in the long run and that it’s important to give your skin the best treatment possible.

Tip:Using eye balm can take away the puffiness and get rid of any dark rings, leaving you feeling — and mostimportantly, looking — refreshed.

PatricksEB1 Triple Correction Eye Balm, 5g from $78 (Available at 2 Merchants)

Step 4: Lip balm

The last product before you head out of the door is lip balm. No, lip balm is not just for women. And yes, there are kinds that don’t leave you looking like you’re wearing lipstick. All you have to do is apply small amounts to your lips in the morning either with your finger or directly via the balm.

The lip balm will keep your lips supple and moisturized, as well as protect it from the elements. Just like the eye balm, you can take the lip balm on-the-go and use it whenever, and wherever you need it.

Tip: Most commercial lip balms will actually dry out your lips, so make sure you get a dedicated balm like the one from Dr. Barbara Sturm we used above.

DR. BARBARA STURMLip Balm, 12g from $46 (Available at 2 Merchants)

Evening Routine

Step 1: Clean your face

Just as you did in the morning, you’re going to want to clean your face in the evening, especially after it’s been subject to theelements and pollutionall day long. Again, you’re going to want to create a lather in your hands before applying it to your face. Depending on the brand, you’ll need to letthe cleanser be absorbed before peeling (or washing) it off again. Be sure to check the instructions carefully.

Tip: In the evening, we use a charcoal cleanser because it gives a deeper clean, though you can use the same cleanser as in the morning, too.

The Grey Men's SkincareCharcoal Face Wash 100ml $70 Buy at Mr Porter

Step 2: Moisturize

In the evening you can use a slightly thicker moisturizing facial creamthan in the morning becauseyou’ll be sleeping, giving your skin more time to absorb the lotion overnight. That doesn’t mean you should overdo it and put on copious amounts of moisturizer. We recommend having one for the mornings, when you want your skin to absorb the lotion quickly, anda separatemoisturizer for the evenings before going to bed. Again, don’t forget to gently apply the moisturizer in a circular, upwards motion.

Tip: In addition, you can try swapping your nightly moisturizer for an overnight mask a few times a month. These masks can add even more hydration than regular creams.

AesopCamellia Nut Facial Hydrating Cream from $42 (Available at 3 Merchants)

The best facial skincare routine for men

Morning skincare for men

1. Clean your face using a facial cleanser of your choice. Make sure to work up a lather and massage it in gently before rinsing it off. 2. Moisturize your face using a facial cream of your choice. 3. Apply eye balm to the skin under your eyes. 4. Apply lip balm to your lips to protect it from the elements.

Evening skincare for men

1. Clean your face using a facial cleanser of your choice. In the evenings you can also use a charcoal cleanser because it gives a deeper clean. 2. Moisturize using a slightly thicker moisturizing facial cream, as your skin has more time to absorb the lotion than during the day.

Watch our entire step-by-step guide on facial skincare for men below.