Foot to Centimeter Conversion | 1 Foot in Centimeter (2025)

Foot and Centimeter both are the Length measurement unit. Compare values between unit Foot with other Length measurement units. You can also calculate other Length conversion units that are available on the select box, having on this same page.

Foot to Centimeter conversion allows you to convert value between Foot to Centimeter easily. Just enter the Foot value into the input box, the system will automatically calculate Centimeter value. 1 Foot in Centimeter? In mathematical terms, 1 Foot = 30.48 Centimeter.