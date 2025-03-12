Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com (2025)

  1. Getty/GOAL

    AnalysisSerie A

    Conte's Napoli at risk of falling apart in Serie A title race

    The Partenopei have taken just three points from their last four games going into Saturday's showdown at the Maradona

  2. GOAL

    Power rankingsEuropean Championship

    Euros Power Rankings: England stay No.2 despite Spain win

    Sarina Wiegman's side beat Germany in the final to win their first major tournament three years ago, but they are not the favourites for 2025

  3. Getty/GOAL

    AnalysisManchester United

    Eight GK options for Man Utd in search for Onana replacement

    Ruben Amorim's revolution won't properly take off until he signs a reliable shot-stopper, and there are a host of strong options to consider

  4. GOAL

    AnalysisLiverpool FC Women

    After recovering from a brutal ACL injury last season, the 17-year-old Lionesses prospect is now pushing to make her mark in the Women's Super League

  5. Getty/GOAL

    AnalysisEngland

    Problems are starting to pile up for England boss Tuchel

    The Three Lions' new boss is already facing plenty of problems as he prepares to name his first-ever squad for World Cup qualifying action

  6. Lay's

    Champions LeagueT. Henry

    GOAL sat down with the legendary French striker to discuss the battle for the Champions League, courtesy of the new 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign

  7. Getty/GOAL

    Player ratingsLiverpool

    Salah orchestrates as Liverpool move 13 points clear

    Arne Slot's side took another step towards the Premier League title with a deserved win against the Magpies

  8. GOAL/Getty

    TransfersPremier League

    Transfers LIVE: Man Utd to offer Hojlund plush cash for Osimhen

    GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

  9. Getty Images

    Player ratingsManchester City

    Haaland on target as devastating Doku tears Spurs apart

    The Cityzens were dominant in an all-action first half, but were put to work after the break as they kept Ange Postecoglou's side at bay

  10. BREAKING NEWS

    Chelsea's £29.1m Zouma sale in court hearing
    Solskjaer reveals plan to meet with Istanbul rival Mourinho
    Ex-Man Utd chief Woodward could join Palace ownership group
    What's up with Odegaard? Arsenal captain accused of 'playing safe'
    'It was a joke' - Why Messi won’t be fighting Logan Paul
    WSL to discuss removing relegation as part of 'radical proposal'
    Nunez told 'you are best in Europe' by Klopp's ex-assistant
    Man Utd 'should have kept Van Nistelrooy' and waited for Amorim
    Marseille president hit with 15-match ban for 'corruption' rant
    Premier League could run two different summer transfer windows
    Tough decisions! Arteta may have to sell Trossard or Martinelli
    'Don't get one from grocery store' - Boehly on striker search
    Yes or no to Gio? Projecting USMNT squad for Nations League
    USL top flight plan spawns opportunity, uncertainty for owners
    Smith: Zaha available for Charlotte FC's match vs. Atlanta

    BREAKING NEWS

Must-read opinion and expert analysis

UCL Power Rankings: Barca No.1 after lucky draw as Liverpool fall
EPL All-Star Game: Who would win battle of North vs South?

Culture and fashion

This is the Premier League

  1. Getty Images Sport

    ChelseaK. Zouma

    Chelsea's £29.1m Zouma sale in court hearing

    Chelsea taken to court by Kurt Zouma's agent as he demands chunk of £29.1m transfer fee nearly four years later after sale to West Ham.

  2. Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace

    Ex-Man Utd chief Woodward could join Palace ownership group

    Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward could reportedly join Crystal Palace ownership group Eagle Football Holdings as an independent director.

  3. Getty

    M. OedegaardArsenal

    What's up with Odegaard? Arsenal captain accused of 'playing safe'

    Martin Odegaard has not been his usual self during the 2024-25 campaign, with the out-of-form Arsenal captain accused of "playing safe" too often.

  4. Getty

    D. NunezLiverpool

    Nunez told 'you are best in Europe' by Klopp's ex-assistant

    A scene from Amazon Prime's new Liverpool documentary shows Jurgen Klopp's ex-assistant Pep Lijnders telling Darwin Nunez he is "the best in Europe".

    5. More

Transfer news and done deals 🤝

  1. Getty/GOAL

    Premier LeagueFIFA Club World Cup

    Premier League could run two different summer transfer windows

    The Premier League could run two transfer windows in the summer of 2025, with the FIFA Club World Cup causing disruption to established schedules.

  2. Getty Images

    ArsenalM. Arteta

    Tough decisions! Arteta may have to sell Trossard or Martinelli

    Arsenal might have to sell Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli to fund Mikel Arteta's demand for a striker signing this summer.

  3. Getty Images Sport

    ChelseaPremier League

    'Don't get one from grocery store' - Boehly on striker search

    Todd Boehly has addressed Chelsea's striker struggles, pointing out that it is not a case of picking up a new No.9 from "the grocery store".

    5. More

Video

  1. CULTURELiverpool

    Front Three build the best Liverpool XI of the 21st century

    GOAL's Front Three football content creators Yani, Juwon and Ali build the best Liverpool starting XI of the modern era

  2. GOAL

    CULTUREC. Ronaldo

    Ronaldo vs Benzema: Who is the king of the Saudi Pro League?

    From Goal of the Month to race for the MVP, watch episode one of the Yalla SPL Show, your one-stop shop for everything Saudi Pro League

  3. GOAL

    GamingPremier League

    It's ON! All-time best XI - Premier League vs La Liga edition ⚔️

    GOAL's Front Three content creators Juwon, Jules and Yarns debate which league has the best starting XI ever - Premier League or La Liga?!

  4. GOAL

    GamingCULTURE

    Molly McCann vs Front Three in Merseyside derby showdown 🥊

    Front Three content creator & Liverpool fan Ali takes on UFC fighter & Everton supporter Molly McCann in intense Football Battle Royale quiz

  5. Getty/GOAL

    Y. ToureManchester City

    VIDEO: Messi or Ronaldo? Yaya Toure crowns his GOAT 🐐

    The legendary former Ivory Coast international was put on the spot as he took part in GOAL's word association quiz

    6. More

Queens of football 👑

  1. Getty Images Sport

    WSLManchester United Women

    WSL to discuss removing relegation as part of 'radical proposal'

    The Women's Super League will reportedly discuss removing relegation as part of a "radical proposal" which could change landscape of English football.

  2. NIKE

    NWSLOrlando Pride

    NWSL and Nike unveil striking new kits for 2025 Season

    The kit launch showcases kits that feature performance innovation with club-driven storytelling

  3. GOAL

    AnalysisUSA

    USWNT stock up, stock down: Sentnor, Yohannes state case

    The USWNT took down good teams in Colombia and Australia before falling to a great one in Japan, but plenty of reason for optimism

  4. Getty

    C. KellyEngland

    'So proud' - 50th cap tributes pour in for Lioness Kelly

    Tributes from the likes of Millie Bright, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson have flooded in after Chloe Kelly earned her 50th cap for England.

  5. GOAL

    England

    Despite a disappointing draw against Portugal, Sarina Wiegman's side bounced back to beat Spain in a statement of intent ahead of the summer

    6. More

Superstars of the future

  1. GOAL

    BrightonS. Tzimas

    How Klose turned a Greek teen into a £20m Brighton striker

    The World Cup's all-time leading scorer has personally nurtured the 19-year-old, but they will soon have to part ways

  2. Getty/GOAL

    FC PortoR. Mora

    Meet Porto's 'new Modric' being linked with Man Utd

    The youngest debutant in the history of professional football in Portugal is shining at club level after starring at last summer's Under-17 Euros

  3. Getty/GOAL

    OlympiacosManchester United

    The teenage forward has made a remarkable start to his career in Greece, and he's on course to secure a dream transfer

  4. GOAL

    Manchester UnitedA. Heaven

    Why Man Utd stole press-baiting Heaven away from Arsenal

    The towering centre-back is the second teenager to have left the Gunners for Old Trafford as part of an aggressive youth transfer strategy

    5. More

The Chaaaaaampions 🎶

  1. (C)Getty Images

    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    Man Utd live stream and TV channel broadcast info

    Everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd in the Premier League and all major competitions.

  2. Getty Images Sport

    TransfersS. Conceicao

    UCL or bust? Conceicao feeling the pressure at Milan amid Conte rumours

    Sergio Conceicao's future at AC Milan is dependent on whether he can guide his team to a top-four finish in the Serie A

  3. Getty Images Sport

    BundesligaV. Kompany

    UCL elimination to be end of the road? Bayern make decision on Kompany's future

    The Bayern Munich board have made their stance clear on Kompany's future in the wake of recent evaluation talks at board level

  4. Getty

    C. PalmerChelsea

    Maresca speaks out on Palmer's future amid Chelsea struggles

    Enzo Maresca addressed Cole Palmer's future at Chelsea as the Blues struggle to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

    5. More

