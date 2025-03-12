Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com (2025)

Getty/GOALConte's Napoli at risk of falling apart in Serie A title race
AnalysisSerie A
The Partenopei have taken just three points from their last four games going into Saturday's showdown at the Maradona
GOALEuros Power Rankings: England stay No.2 despite Spain win
Power rankingsEuropean Championship
Sarina Wiegman's side beat Germany in the final to win their first major tournament three years ago, but they are not the favourites for 2025
Getty/GOALEight GK options for Man Utd in search for Onana replacement
AnalysisManchester United
Ruben Amorim's revolution won't properly take off until he signs a reliable shot-stopper, and there are a host of strong options to consider
GOAL
AnalysisLiverpool FC Women
After recovering from a brutal ACL injury last season, the 17-year-old Lionesses prospect is now pushing to make her mark in the Women's Super League
Getty/GOALProblems are starting to pile up for England boss Tuchel
AnalysisEngland
The Three Lions' new boss is already facing plenty of problems as he prepares to name his first-ever squad for World Cup qualifying action
Lay's
Champions LeagueT. Henry
GOAL sat down with the legendary French striker to discuss the battle for the Champions League, courtesy of the new 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign
Getty/GOALSalah orchestrates as Liverpool move 13 points clear
Player ratingsLiverpool
Arne Slot's side took another step towards the Premier League title with a deserved win against the Magpies
GOAL/GettyTransfers LIVE: Man Utd to offer Hojlund plush cash for Osimhen
TransfersPremier League
GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world
Getty ImagesHaaland on target as devastating Doku tears Spurs apart
Player ratingsManchester City
The Cityzens were dominant in an all-action first half, but were put to work after the break as they kept Ange Postecoglou's side at bay
BREAKING NEWS
Chelsea's £29.1m Zouma sale in court hearing Solskjaer reveals plan to meet with Istanbul rival Mourinho Ex-Man Utd chief Woodward could join Palace ownership group What's up with Odegaard? Arsenal captain accused of 'playing safe' 'It was a joke' - Why Messi won’t be fighting Logan Paul WSL to discuss removing relegation as part of 'radical proposal' Nunez told 'you are best in Europe' by Klopp's ex-assistant Man Utd 'should have kept Van Nistelrooy' and waited for Amorim Marseille president hit with 15-match ban for 'corruption' rant Premier League could run two different summer transfer windows Tough decisions! Arteta may have to sell Trossard or Martinelli 'Don't get one from grocery store' - Boehly on striker search Yes or no to Gio? Projecting USMNT squad for Nations League USL top flight plan spawns opportunity, uncertainty for owners Smith: Zaha available for Charlotte FC's match vs. Atlanta
BREAKING NEWS
Advertisement
Must-read opinion and expert analysis
Culture and fashion
This is the Premier League
Getty Images SportChelsea's £29.1m Zouma sale in court hearing
ChelseaK. Zouma
Chelsea taken to court by Kurt Zouma's agent as he demands chunk of £29.1m transfer fee nearly four years later after sale to West Ham.
- Ex-Man Utd chief Woodward could join Palace ownership group
Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace
Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward could reportedly join Crystal Palace ownership group Eagle Football Holdings as an independent director.
GettyWhat's up with Odegaard? Arsenal captain accused of 'playing safe'
M. OedegaardArsenal
Martin Odegaard has not been his usual self during the 2024-25 campaign, with the out-of-form Arsenal captain accused of "playing safe" too often.
GettyNunez told 'you are best in Europe' by Klopp's ex-assistant
D. NunezLiverpool
A scene from Amazon Prime's new Liverpool documentary shows Jurgen Klopp's ex-assistant Pep Lijnders telling Darwin Nunez he is "the best in Europe".
More
Transfer news and done deals 🤝
Getty/GOALPremier League could run two different summer transfer windows
Premier LeagueFIFA Club World Cup
The Premier League could run two transfer windows in the summer of 2025, with the FIFA Club World Cup causing disruption to established schedules.
Getty ImagesTough decisions! Arteta may have to sell Trossard or Martinelli
ArsenalM. Arteta
Arsenal might have to sell Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli to fund Mikel Arteta's demand for a striker signing this summer.
Getty Images Sport'Don't get one from grocery store' - Boehly on striker search
ChelseaPremier League
Todd Boehly has addressed Chelsea's striker struggles, pointing out that it is not a case of picking up a new No.9 from "the grocery store".
- Rashford decides future just weeks after joining Aston Villa
M. RashfordR. Amorim
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has reportedly decided upon his future just a few weeks after joining Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal.
More
Video
- Front Three build the best Liverpool XI of the 21st century
CULTURELiverpool
GOAL's Front Three football content creators Yani, Juwon and Ali build the best Liverpool starting XI of the modern era
GOALRonaldo vs Benzema: Who is the king of the Saudi Pro League?
CULTUREC. Ronaldo
From Goal of the Month to race for the MVP, watch episode one of the Yalla SPL Show, your one-stop shop for everything Saudi Pro League
GOALIt's ON! All-time best XI - Premier League vs La Liga edition ⚔️
GamingPremier League
GOAL's Front Three content creators Juwon, Jules and Yarns debate which league has the best starting XI ever - Premier League or La Liga?!
GOALMolly McCann vs Front Three in Merseyside derby showdown 🥊
GamingCULTURE
Front Three content creator & Liverpool fan Ali takes on UFC fighter & Everton supporter Molly McCann in intense Football Battle Royale quiz
Getty/GOALVIDEO: Messi or Ronaldo? Yaya Toure crowns his GOAT 🐐
Y. ToureManchester City
The legendary former Ivory Coast international was put on the spot as he took part in GOAL's word association quiz
More
Queens of football 👑
Getty Images SportWSL to discuss removing relegation as part of 'radical proposal'
WSLManchester United Women
The Women's Super League will reportedly discuss removing relegation as part of a "radical proposal" which could change landscape of English football.
NIKENWSL and Nike unveil striking new kits for 2025 Season
NWSLOrlando Pride
The kit launch showcases kits that feature performance innovation with club-driven storytelling
GOALUSWNT stock up, stock down: Sentnor, Yohannes state case
AnalysisUSA
The USWNT took down good teams in Colombia and Australia before falling to a great one in Japan, but plenty of reason for optimism
Getty'So proud' - 50th cap tributes pour in for Lioness Kelly
C. KellyEngland
Tributes from the likes of Millie Bright, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson have flooded in after Chloe Kelly earned her 50th cap for England.
GOAL
England
Despite a disappointing draw against Portugal, Sarina Wiegman's side bounced back to beat Spain in a statement of intent ahead of the summer
More
Superstars of the future
GOALHow Klose turned a Greek teen into a £20m Brighton striker
BrightonS. Tzimas
The World Cup's all-time leading scorer has personally nurtured the 19-year-old, but they will soon have to part ways
Getty/GOALMeet Porto's 'new Modric' being linked with Man Utd
FC PortoR. Mora
The youngest debutant in the history of professional football in Portugal is shining at club level after starring at last summer's Under-17 Euros
Getty/GOAL
OlympiacosManchester United
The teenage forward has made a remarkable start to his career in Greece, and he's on course to secure a dream transfer
GOALWhy Man Utd stole press-baiting Heaven away from Arsenal
Manchester UnitedA. Heaven
The towering centre-back is the second teenager to have left the Gunners for Old Trafford as part of an aggressive youth transfer strategy
More
The Chaaaaaampions 🎶
(C)Getty ImagesMan Utd live stream and TV channel broadcast info
Manchester UnitedPremier League
Everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd in the Premier League and all major competitions.
Getty Images SportUCL or bust? Conceicao feeling the pressure at Milan amid Conte rumours
TransfersS. Conceicao
Sergio Conceicao's future at AC Milan is dependent on whether he can guide his team to a top-four finish in the Serie A
Getty Images SportUCL elimination to be end of the road? Bayern make decision on Kompany's future
BundesligaV. Kompany
The Bayern Munich board have made their stance clear on Kompany's future in the wake of recent evaluation talks at board level
GettyMaresca speaks out on Palmer's future amid Chelsea struggles
C. PalmerChelsea
Enzo Maresca addressed Cole Palmer's future at Chelsea as the Blues struggle to secure a Champions League spot for next season.
More