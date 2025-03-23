Forge Tallow Serum Review: Is It Worth It for Men's Skincare? (2025)

In This Review Overview

Overiew

When people think of skin serums and similar products, they often think of products that are intended to be used by women. However, men’s skin needs just as much care and attention. That’s why products like Forge Tallow Serum exist.

The makers of Forge Tallow Serum say that it is unique not just because it was formulated specifically for men; but also because it uses premium wagyu beef tallow as one of its active ingredients.

Other than that, Forge Tallow Serum is supposed to be beneficial for men’s skin by nourishing it with peripheral ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. So is it worth your time and money? Find out in the following Forge Tallow Serum review.

What is Forge Tallow Serum?

Forge Tallow Serum is a facial serum that is intended for use by men. It is one in a growing line of skincare products that have been formulated for and marketed towards men – a burgeoning market.

The makers of Forge Tallow Serum claim that it will provide the user’s skin with a good amount of vitamin C for photoprotective effects. They also claim that Forge Tallow Serum will help reduce the appearance of deep-set wrinkles.

Forge Tallow Serum is also supposed to have a moisturizing effect on the skin which may enhance the anti-aging qualities. Most men use Forge Tallow Serum as their daily moisturizer.

How Does Forge Tallow Serum Rate?

Who is the Manufacturer of Forge Tallow Serum?

Forge is a company that only makes beauty and skincare products for men. They specialize in products that were formulated for men and almost all of them include the beef tallow ingredient.

The company boasts on its official website that all of your purchases are secure and that they use advanced encryption methods. The company also states that they are concerned with empowering men to look and feel their best.

How Does Forge Tallow Serum Work?

There is one ingredient in Forge Tallow Serum that you are not likely to find in most other skincare products and that’s wagyu beef tallow. Tallow, for those of you who don’t know, is essentially rendered beef fat.

As odd as that may seem as a skincare product ingredient, there is actually some precedent for using beef fat to improve the conditions of the skin. For instance, beef tallow may work to increase skin hydration according to some studies.

So Forge Tallow Serum is supposed to work by enhancing the moisture barrier of the user’s skin. The company also states that Forge Tallow Serum will work by reducing the appearance of wrinkles for men.

Forge Tallow Serum Ingredients : Are They Safe & Effective?

Please take a look at the following breakdown of Forge Tallow Serum ingredients:

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has been used as a topical skincare ingredient for decades now. As highlighted in the WOWMD Glow Fusion Vitamin C Serum review., it is a naturally-occurring antioxidant so it may negate the harmful effects of free radical cells.

There have also been some studies that suggest that this ingredient can reduce the harmful effects of UV rays.

Sodium Hyaluronate

Sodium hyaluronate, also referred to as hyaluronic acid is a humectant – a molecule that can attract moisture to itself. The National Institutes of Health has also reported that sodium hyaluronate may help rejuvenate the skin by improving the moisture barrier.

Glycerin

Glycerin, sometimes referred to as glycerol, is a common skincare ingredient. It is thought to enhance the skin’s ability to hold onto moisture so it may have an effect similar to hyaluronic acid, As noted in the Garnier Targeted Anti Dark Spot Night Serum review, it may also enhance the skin’s outer moisture barrier.

The Pubmed staff reports that:

Topical application of glycerol-containing products improves skin properties in diseases characterized by xerosis and impaired epidermal barrier function.

Silk Amino Acids

Silk amino acids are peptides that are thought to be beneficial for the skin in a number of ways. For instance, there have been studies that suggest it may have anti-inflammatory effects on the skin and prevent irritation. The NIH expounds on these ideas in the following quote:

Silk peptide display various bioactivities, including anti-inflammatory, immune-regulatory, anti-tumor, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial.

Tallow

The tallow that is used for this product is claimed to be from Wagyu beef. Tallow is thought to have certain therapeutic effects on the skin. However, the only confirmed effect, according to certain scientific studies, is that tallow appears to improve skin hydration significantly.

How to Use Forge Tallow Serum?

The instructions printed on the packaging of Forge Tallow Serum suggest that the user massage the serum into the skin when it is wet and lukewarm. Apply it in soft, circular motions on the skin.

Benefits

Improved Skin Hydration – The main ingredient in Forge Tallow Serum (beef tallow) is said to improve the hydration barrier of the skin which in turn may help fend off future development of wrinkles.

Antioxidant Protection – Another important ingredient in the Forge Tallow Serum formula is vitamin C which provides antioxidant defense for the skin. This may help scavenge free radicals and prevent irritation.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects – The formula for Forge Tallow Serum may also provide anti-inflammatory defense for the skin. This may help reduce the occurrence of redness, discoloration, and irritation for the user.

Side Effects

While there has not been any mention of serious side effects with Forge Tallow Serum in customer reviews, this does not mean it will be totally safe for all users. Some users may experience mild side effects.

It should also be noted that Forge Tallow Serum contains beef tallow which automatically makes it an unsuitable product for vegans and vegetarians.

Safety

Forge Tallow Serum contains some natural ingredients. However, some of the ingredients appear to have been synthesized. This may make it unsafe for long-term use by some customers.

It would be best to talk to your healthcare practitioner or dermatologist about Forge Tallow Serum before you actually start using it.

Price

The official website for Forge Tallow Serum has a single bottle on sale for $50. This price may change over time though and prices on 3rd party retail websites like Amazon and Walmart are likely to vary.

Forge Tallow Serum Review: FAQs

Q: What is the return policy for Forge Tallow Serum?

A: The official website for Forge Tallow Serum is currently offering a 60-day return policy for the product. However, you may not be eligible for a refund if the product is opened.

Q: How should you use Forge Tallow Serum?

A: The instructions printed on the label and the ones provided on the website are different. In general, though, you are supposed to apply Forge Tallow Serum directly to your face and massage it in.

Q: Is Forge Tallow Serum worth it?

A: Forge Tallow Serum may only be worth it for men who have tried other hydrating serums and did not like the effects.

Q: Where can I buy Forge Tallow Serum?

A: You can get Forge Tallow Serum on the official Forge company website. You can also get it on popular 3rd party retail sites.

What Do the Forge Tallow Serum Customer Reviews Say?

The Forge Tallow Serum reviews have been mixed so far. Here’s what people are saying:

Fresh clean ingredients, this serum is effective and great for dry sensitive skin. Very easy to use as well. –Tiffany

I’ve been using this product for almost 3 weeks. During the nights. I don’t see any improvement either color skin or wrinkles –Gerardo

Delivery was on time – product has a mild scent to it. Not over powering, I did enjoy the smell but its a does smell alot like meat – surprise surprise –Andrew

Forge Tallow Serum Review: Conclusion

Forge Tallow Serum is a skincare product for men that has an interesting formula. It may work to increase your skin’s hydration and it may slow down the progression of signs of skin aging like wrinkles.

On the other hand, there have been some Forge Tallow Serum reviews that say the product doesn’t have any beneficial effects.

It would be wise to compare what you have learned about Forge Tallow Serum here with other men’s hydrating products before making a final decision.