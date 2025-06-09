Fortnite Is Adding Negan from The Walking Dead (2025)

Fortnite has announced a major collaboration with The Walking Dead, and it will bring one of the biggest characters in the franchise to the game. Following previous additions like Rick Grimes, it was revealed this morning that Negan will be added on April 4th. The announcement was part of a much bigger promotion connected to the universe of The Walking Dead. Starting today, players will be able to create their own islands in Fortnite Creative using content and assets based on the brand. Players will be able to find special “The Walking Dead Universe” templates, and use them to build unique experiences.

The templates will give players various options to choose from, including Walker NPCs. As in the comic and AMC series, Walkers will be slow and shambling, but particularly dangerous in hordes. Players that find themselves bitten by a Walker will slowly lose health until their demise. Starting on April 8th, there will be an option to add Negan as an NPC, as well. Players can also fill their creations with other iconic elements from The Walking Dead, including weapons like Negan’s bat Lucille. The prison is one of the most iconic locations from The Walking Dead, and it’s also being represented in a big way through Fortnite Creative options. There will even be a shader tool that gives creations a black and white color to match the comic series! A trailer for the collaboration can be found below.

While Fortnite players can start building islands today using content from The Walking Dead, these options cannot be published in the creator portal until May 16th. That should give players some nice lead time to come up with unique concepts. In a press release, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman talked about the collaboration with Epic Games, while sharing his excitement about seeing what players come up with through Fortnite Creative.

“This collaboration with Fortnite is an incredible opportunity to expand The Walking Dead in ways we’ve never imagined. Whether it’s Lucille smashing through hordes or the eerie presence of Walkers, I can’t wait to see where the Fortnite community’s creativity takes us,” said Kirkman.

Once players are able to start sharing their creations, it’s going to be interesting to see what experiences they come up with. The Walking Dead IP seems like a really interesting option for Fortnite Creative, and it looks like Epic Games has come up with several tools that make sense for the brand. Of course, those that prefer Walking Dead skins in the traditional Fortnite game will soon have one of the franchise’s most iconic characters to choose from. There are still some pretty notable character skins that have yet to appear, so hopefully Negan’s arrival means that we’ll see even more in the future.

Are you looking forward to any of this content in Fortnite? What skins based on The Walking Dead do you still want to see?