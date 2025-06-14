Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 Vs Xbox Vs PC (2025)

If you’re wondering how Forza Horizon 5 performs across platforms, this blog breaks it down. From frame rates to graphics fidelity, here’s how the Forza Horizon 5 platforms stack up against each other.

Comparison – All Forza Horizon 5 Platforms

Feature PC Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Resolution Up to 4K native, 1440p+ 4K Performance Mode Upscaled 4K Frame Rate 60-120 FPS 60 FPS (Performance Mode) 60 FPS (Performance Mode) Ray Tracing Yes (Garage + Reflections) Yes (Limited) Yes (Limited) Loading Times Fast Very Fast Slightly Slower (New Intro) Controller Features Standard Standard Adaptive Triggers + Haptics Motion Blur User-defined Short by default Long by default

Graphics – PC Wins

PC offers the sharpest visuals with ultra settings, unlocked frame rates, and superior ray tracing. You get better distance rendering, detailed reflections, and smoother shadows. The only downside? You need high-end specs to max it out.

On Xbox Series X, Forza Horizon 5 runs great at 4K 60FPS with solid texture rendering. You won’t see the fine details you get on PC, but it’s stable and consistent. PS5 also performs well in performance mode but with minor upscaling artifacts in 4K. Some elements appear softer, and there’s evidence of upscaling.

PS5 does not output native 4K. The quality mode drops the framerate to 30FPS, which feels sluggish and unresponsive. Playing at 60FPS delivers a better experience, even if it sacrifices some visual sharpness. However, the performance turns out impressive for PS5 Pro.

Controller and Input – PS5 Wins

The biggest difference between the Forza Horizon 5 platforms isn’t graphics, it’s the PS5 controller. The adaptive triggers on the DualSense make braking and acceleration more tactile. You’ll feel the brake pedal resist under heavy pressure. For players who drive without ABS, it adds a new layer of feedback.

Xbox controllers and PC setups use standard vibration. They’re functional but less immersive than the PS5 setup. If haptics matter to you, the DualSense is a standout.

Loading Times – Nearly Identical on All Platforms

Surprisingly, all three platforms load at similar speeds. Fast travel, race loading, and showcase events take around the same time. In a few tests, Xbox edged out PS5, but only by a second or two. PC loads into Rivals a bit quicker.

The only real delay on PS5 is the extra intro screen from Panic Button. It’s minor, but noticeable if you’re launching from cold boot.

Visual Differences – Minor but There

Color vibrancy on PS5 seems slightly different compared to Xbox and PC. It’s likely due to contrast and HDR tuning. Some users report deeper tones on PlayStation, while Xbox feels more neutral.

Motion blur settings also differ. Xbox defaults to short motion blur, while PS5 ships with long blur. That affects visual clarity during fast turns. You can adjust these settings, but most users won’t bother.

Ray tracing also behaves differently. On PC, ray traced reflections show up everywhere. On console, it’s limited mostly to garage views and car surfaces. It’s a subtle difference, but noticeable in photo mode.

Cross-Progression and Saves

This is where things get tricky. Forza Horizon 5 platforms don’t share local saves. If you’ve made progress on Xbox or PC, your PS5 copy starts from scratch. Online leaderboards and scores carry over, but cars, money, and unlocks do not.

Cloud-based leaderboards and friends lists sync across platforms. That’s helpful, but don’t expect full cross-save support. Xbox and PC players are already used to partial sync. PS5 players now face the same limits.

Performance Summary

PC offers the best graphics and highest frame rate as well as full ray tracing.

Xbox is the most consistent with stable performance and native features.

PS5 offers the most immersive controller but lacks native 4K and club features.

None of the Forza Horizon 5 platforms are bad. But each one has trade-offs. If you want power and settings, go PC. For console consistency, Xbox wins. For controller feel, PS5 is unmatched.

Forza Horizon 5 shines differently on every platform, and your credit balance should match your ambitions.

