Found: Facial Massage Tools for Sculpted Skin (2025)

To say that skin, the largest organ in the human body, is moody...feels like an understatement. But there is good news: When your skin is in the midst of a major mood swing, the best facial massagers promise to slough away stress and puffiness.Believed to have been used for beauty purposesas far backas 17th century China, face massage tools now come in many forms: jade rollers, gua sha tools, and facial massage devices, to name just a few. Next time your skin is feeling stressed and unhappy, a nice facial massage powered by one of the below tools will spoil your skin with the loving, lifting, and sculpting it needs.

Yes and no. Any kind of face massage can offer lymphatic drainage benefits to help your skin eliminate toxins and rid itself of puffiness. Your tool of choice can be anything—jade roller, electric device, whatever works for you. Face massagers can also help your skin absorb its favorite serums or face moisturizers. That said, when it comes to de-puffing and de-inflaming, the effects of facial massage will be short-term.

So turn on some relaxing tunes, have a glass of wine nearby, then get to unwinding with one of these face massage tools that are sure to bring sensorial spa-like feels to your own bathroom. Massage on.

The Detoxifier Herbivore Jade Facial Roller Dermatologist Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D. told Marie Claire: “Jade rolling may increase some level of lymphatic drainage in the face, which can temporarily reduce swelling." Basically, this cult-loved roller from Herbivore is just only for looking good on your Instagram feed. When paired with a serum, oil, moisturizer, or mask, it detoxifies the skin and pushes products deeper into the epidermis, giving you better absorption.

The Classic Gua Sha Toolu Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool This three-sided tool targets the different areas that cause puffiness around the face. The sharper end works to relieve jaw pain caused by TMG, while the longer side sculpts your cheekbones. The short ends also relieves tension in the browbone.

The Sleek Pick Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller This bright purple tool is outfitted with 24 black tourmaline stones that massage and de-puff the skin. The unique rolling motion is designed to mimic the feeling of getting a classy massage in the comfort of your own bathroom.

The TIkTok Favorite Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller The Internet loves this jumbo ice roller from Skinny Confidential. Keep in the fridge or freezer for a blast of chilly de-puffing action and to help with lymphatic drainage in the morning, or use it at night to relieve your face from the stress of the day.

The Upgraded Roller Chantecaille Advanced Bio Lifting+ Massage Tool There are your standard face rollers, and then there's this option from Chantecaille, that has four mini rollers on it. It's also outfitted with a mini solar panel on the top that converts solar energy into a low-level microcurrent.

The Multi-Use Stone Wilding Empress Stone The ridges on this tool from Wilding are there to remove knots and tension deeply rooted within your skin's tissue to give you a lifted, smooth appearance.

The Duo Angela Caglia Skincare Cryo Facial Set Massage your entire face at once with these jumbo tools from Angela Caglia Skincare. They're ergonomically shaped to hug every contour of your face, and are plated with 18k gold for the ultimate cooling effect (and to look super pretty on your counter).

The Amazon Find Plum Beauty Facial & Body Contouring Tool This affordable tool from Plum Beauty will get to you in no time thanks to Amazon's Prime Shipping feature. The multifaceted balls at the end hug your jaw, your cheekbone, or your brow bone to increase circulation in the face and massage away tension.

The Splurge-Worthy Pick Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has worked with celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, so I trust that her Facial Sculpting Want is worth the splurge. It uses using sound wave technology to target crow's feet and fine lines to give your face a lifted look. See Also The Best Face Massage Tools for Sculpting Skin

Best for the Under-Eye Area FOREO IRIS Illuminating Eye Massager Celebs like Gemma Chan love this Illuminating Eye Massager from FOREO. It uses a swiveling vibration movement to decrease the look of under-eye darkness, puffiness and wrinkles.

The Cryo Tool BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended Roller This tool is like having a cryo-style facial in the palm of your hand. It promises to chill your skin down to 45°F, the ideal temperature to increase circulation and collagen production.

The People's Choice Skin Gym Face Sculptor This popular pick is loved for its ability to deeply knead away at your skin for the ultimate sculpted effect. To chisel your cheekbones and bring out the natural contours of your face, sans makeup, apply your favorite moisturizer or serum then glide this roller upward and outward in soft, gentle strokes for five to 10 minutes. The massage will give you that I-just-left-a-facial glow at home.

The Sculpting Gem FaceGym Multi-Sculpt Yes, your facial muscles can be worked out as well. This high-performing gua sha tool is made of recyclable stainless steel and mimics the transformative results of FaceGym's popular in-studio workout sessions. The Multi-Sculpt works to de-puff, release tension, increase blood circulation, and so much more. Plus, the pouch of the device includes a scannable QR code to unlock a 10-step tutorial on their noteworthy face sculpting method.

The Anti-Ager NuFACE mini This mini microcurrent facial toning device is a celebrity favorite, loved by Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and more for a reason. That's because in five minutes it'll give you a face lift. It sends tiny electrical currents through your skin, to stimulate the muscles underneath to tone and tighten your skin, which bids adieu to the look of fine lines and wrinkles overtime. Lather the leave-on gel all over, then glide the NuFACE across your skin as instructed by the brand.

The Radiance Booster Joanna Czech Facial Massager Looking to reverse signs of aging, chisel your jawline, or diminish the appearance of pores? Reach for this non-invasive face roller dreamed up by celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech. For optimal depuffing effects and better product penetration, Czech recommends storing the roller in your refrigerator.

The Fine Lines Fighter Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool Nurse Jamie, an expert loved by Hollywood's hottest, created this beauty tool made out of an amethyst crystal known for its cooling sensation that vibrates at 6,000 pulses per minute. To loosen up the tension in your face, press and glide this onto your skin in an upward direction and enjoy the massage. It softens wrinkles and fades the look of fine lines.

The Skin Stimulator Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar This super-sleek, 24K gold bar created by celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey knows what its doing in the skin sculpting and contouring category. It pairs well with clean skin coated with a moisturizer. Close your eyes, then roll this onto your skin and neck slowly and surely. Be sure to enjoy every vibration, which will leave you with toned, chiseled skin.