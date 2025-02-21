Found: The Best Winter-Themed Nail Looks To Try This January (2025)

I think I've finally reached my max on holiday nail designs (until next year ofc), and now I'm preparing for my first manicures of 2025. And what's the perf way to start the new year? Some January-inspired nails, of course! I'm talking glittery snowflakes, icy metallics, and every other winter-related theme you can think of. A frosty polish is the only type of winter blues I want to be experiencing this year, tyvm.



So if you're in need of some unique winter nail inspo, find the best January nail ideas and colors to try for your next manicure below:

1. Icy French Tip Nails

Why settle for a basic French mani when frozen-effect tips like this exist? The 3D pattern creates a mini snowy canvas, and your fingers will resemble teeny-tiny icicles. Cool, right?! (Pun very much intended.)

2. Blue Chrome Nails

This icy blue take on the chrome nail trend is perf for a chilly winter look. The good news is that you can easily recreate it with Essie's Off Tropic topped off with Essie's Cosmic Chrome.

3. Monochromatic 3D Nails

3D nail art is my current mani obsession, and this all-white look is the number one design on my 2025 mood board. You can ornament your nails with some bows, snowflakes, or whatever else your winter wonderland heart desires.

4. Shimmery Plaid Nails

My cold-weather accessories always include a little bit of plaid, so why not sport the pattern on your nails too? The shimmery finish is especially on-theme for winter and you can choose your fave colorway to tailor the look to your vibe.

5. Bow-Adorned Nails

Bows aren't going anywhere in 2025 (at least not in my book). This January, try adorning all your nails with some coquette decals by painting tiny bows (enlist the help of a thin striper brush atop a clear base coat.

6. Gold Speckled Nails

These glitzy nails give all the festive NYE vibes. A coat of a glitter topped with metallic speckles is the ideal recipe for a celebratory sparkler-esque mani.

7. Winter Aura Nails

This aura manicure took a gloomy color combo and somehow made it look so ethereal and chic. To DIY, simply layer on your base coat (in this case it's black) and then add a drop of your second color onto the middle of your nail. Then blend it outwards with a small nail sponge and voilà!

8. Blue-Grey Nails

Not into intricate designs but still searching for a unique winter color? This cool gray is a frosty take on your basic blue polish. You recreate a similar hue with OPI's Alpaca My Bags or Sally Hansen's Insta Dri Polish in Time to Indi-go.

9. Gold Star Nails

These star-emblazoned nails basically scream "New Year's Eve"—and no 2025 celebration would be complete without the asymmetrical design. If you decide to DIY this one don't worry if the angles and shapes aren't perfect—that's kinda the whole point!

10. Inverted Polka Dot Nails

I've been obsessing over all-things polka dots lately and this two-toned design is such a unique take on the pattern. I especially love how the base coat has an ombre effect, making the contrasting dots look even more intricate. (Pro tip: You can achieve the perfect dot by using the back of a bobby pin or toothpick.)

11. Baby Blue Nails

On the hunt for the perf winter nail color? Try opting for a light blue nail. Because why should pastel colors be reserved for the summer?! You can achieve the simple mani with a set of press-ons or Essie's Cornflower shade—choose your fighter.

12. All-Over Glitter Nails

A set of shimmering nails are the easiest way to jazz up your hands in the winter. Apply one coat for a more sheer-effect look, or two for more of an opaque finish. Life hack: Essie's Special Effects polishes provide the perfect glitzy sheen, and they come in a bunch of different color options.

13. Abstract Gold Nails

You can never go wrong with a statement-making set, and these dazzling gold swirls are the best way to ring in 2025. The swirly 3D designs remind me of New Year's Eve confetti, sparklers, champagne, and allll the metallic-themed decor out there. Why should the party end on January 1?!

14. Snowstorm-Inspired Nails

I'm loving a detailed snow-themed set for the winter months. I mean, the one above literally has nails that look like the words "let it snow" are written in flurries on a frosted window. These snowflake designs are seriously anything but basic.

15. Pastel Winter Wonderland Nails

This baby pink matte mani with varying shapes and sizes of snowflakes is adorable. If you're snowed in and can't make it to the salon, you can replicate the look with easy-to-use adhesive nail stickers that look nearly as good as the painted-on version.

16. Iridescent French Nails

These pearlescent nails combine two of my fave manicures (hi, French tips and chrome finishes) and I think it would make your fingers on-theme as heck for the icy months ahead. You can get the exact finish using DND's Pearly Ice shade, the DND Chrome Effect Powder, and Aprés Nail polish in Cloud Nine. Also—this would make for a STUNNING winter wedding mani too.

17. Bejeweled Nails

Who says we have to leave all the fun jewel nails behind in the holiday season?! I'm taking this gem-covered mani into 2025. The intentionally partial gold base finished off with asymmetrical jewels is so chic, and it's the glamorous energy I want to be bringing in for the new year.

18. Gold Confetti Nails

Hey Siri, play "New Year's Day" by Taylor Swift. This manicure is legit bringing all the New Year's confetti vibes to your fingers. DIY by coating your nails with an opaque white polish, then swipe on a layer of Essie's Summit of Style for some celebratory sparkle.

Why Trust Cosmopolitan?

Jasmine Hyman is the assistant beauty editor at Cosmo where she quite literally researches beauty trends for a living. She's obsessed with manicures (you'll never find her nails without a polish on them) and for this story she spent hours scrolling through nail artists' social media pages and researching nail polish trends to find the cutest January nail ideas to try this season.