Fragrance Free Bundle (2025)

Products
Curl Quiz!
NEW Beanies
Login Search
0 Cart
Get Started Curl Quiz NEW Satin Lined Hoodie ✨ Mousse 🫧 Refresh Spray 💦 Bundles Cleansing Styling Accessories Curly Tools Kids Fragrance Free Gift Cards 🎁
Our Story
Latest News
Curly Hair Tutorials
FAQs
Salon Locator
Customer Results
Sale
(46)
(46)
Full sizebundle of all Fragrance FreeOnly Curls products in 300ml & 250ml sizes.
All Curl Cleanser - 300ml
A sulfate-free, gentle foaming, shampoo for curly hair
All Curl Conditioner - 300ml
A silicone-free hydrating Conditioner, that’s specially formulated to hydrate curls without weighing them down
Hydrating Curl Creme - 250ml
A conditioning, leave-in styling cream formulated to naturally replenish moisture and help restore curls
Enhancing Curl Gel - 250ml
A medium-hold gel that is specially formulated to define and hold curls, without stickiness or crunch
£64.00 £72.00 You save: 11% ( £8.00)
Original Fragrance-Free
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Small U.K Business
•
Cruelty Free
•
Thousands of Reviews
•
Full sizebundle of all Fragrance FreeOnly Curls products in 300ml & 250ml sizes.
We’ve taken our original Only CurlsBundle and removed the perfume for those looking for products without fragrance ingredients.
Dermatologically tested and free of essential oils too, this product is suitable for most people with sensitive scalps/skin.
All the products you need for perfect curls.
What’s in it:
- Fragrance FreeAll Curl Cleanser 300ml
- Fragrance FreeAll Curl Conditioner 300ml
- Fragrance FreeHydrating Curl Creme 250ml
- Fragrance FreeEnhancing Curl Gel 250ml
Why your curls will love it:
Specially formulated by people with curls, for all curl types. These products together cleanse, hydrate, define and add hold without weighing curls down.
- Super hydrating
-No Parfum/Fragrance
-Dermatologically tested
- Perfect forALL curl types.
- ◄Good to know
No sulfates, no silicones, no drying alcohols, CGM friendly, no parabens, no animal testing, no mineral oil, no paraffin, 100% vegan, Made in the UK
Bottles are made from bio-plastic (derived from Sugarcane) and are 100% recyclable.
- ◄How to use
How To:Followour curly method
The Results: Clean, hydrated, happy curls
We want you to love your curls and are here to help you get the most amazing results, so we offer unlimited curl care and advice with all orders.
Have additional curl care questions? Check out ourFAQsor get in touchhere.
- ◄Ingredients
- Ingredients:Check out our full ingredientshere
- ◄Shipping & Delivery
Delivery time:All UK orders are typically processed next working day and delivered within 5 working days. You will receive a tracking link on email as soon as your order has been dispatched.
International Shipping:We deliver to some worldwide countries.For more information and international delivery optionsclick here.Please send us an email if you are having any issues placing your International order.
Customer Reviews
Based on 665 reviews Write a review
Search
×
View Mini Collection Get Support
Hi from Lizzie!