Fragrance Free Bundle (2025)

Table of Contents
Full sizebundle of all Fragrance FreeOnly Curls products in 300ml & 250ml sizes.

All Curl Cleanser - 300ml

A sulfate-free, gentle foaming, shampoo for curly hair

All Curl Conditioner - 300ml

A silicone-free hydrating Conditioner, that’s specially formulated to hydrate curls without weighing them down

Hydrating Curl Creme - 250ml

A conditioning, leave-in styling cream formulated to naturally replenish moisture and help restore curls

Enhancing Curl Gel - 250ml

A medium-hold gel that is specially formulated to define and hold curls, without stickiness or crunch

£64.00 £72.00 You save: 11% ( £8.00)

Fragrance-Free

Small U.K Business

Cruelty Free

Thousands of Reviews

We’ve taken our original Only CurlsBundle and removed the perfume for those looking for products without fragrance ingredients.

Dermatologically tested and free of essential oils too, this product is suitable for most people with sensitive scalps/skin.

All the products you need for perfect curls.

What’s in it:

- Fragrance FreeAll Curl Cleanser 300ml

- Fragrance FreeAll Curl Conditioner 300ml

- Fragrance FreeHydrating Curl Creme 250ml

- Fragrance FreeEnhancing Curl Gel 250ml

Why your curls will love it:

Specially formulated by people with curls, for all curl types. These products together cleanse, hydrate, define and add hold without weighing curls down.

- Super hydrating

-No Parfum/Fragrance

-Dermatologically tested

- Perfect forALL curl types.

Good to know

No sulfates, no silicones, no drying alcohols, CGM friendly, no parabens, no animal testing, no mineral oil, no paraffin, 100% vegan, Made in the UK

Bottles are made from bio-plastic (derived from Sugarcane) and are 100% recyclable.

How to use

How To:Followour curly method

The Results: Clean, hydrated, happy curls

We want you to love your curls and are here to help you get the most amazing results, so we offer unlimited curl care and advice with all orders.

Have additional curl care questions? Check out ourFAQsor get in touchhere.

Ingredients
Ingredients:Check out our full ingredientshere
Shipping & Delivery

Delivery time:All UK orders are typically processed next working day and delivered within 5 working days. You will receive a tracking link on email as soon as your order has been dispatched.

International Shipping:We deliver to some worldwide countries.For more information and international delivery optionsclick here.Please send us an email if you are having any issues placing your International order.

Customer Reviews

