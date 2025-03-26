Free Glucose Meter and Test Strips (2025)

How to Get Free Glucose and Test Meter Strips?

Even though times are pretty tight economically, more and more people are discovering just how mission critical it is to ensure that both our short and long term health is absolutely taken care of. And while there are an endless amount of different ways that we can try to protect ourselves, the cold hard truth of the matter is that people who have been diagnosed as diabetic are forced to lead lives that require constant and consistent monitoring.

And this monitoring can only be provided with the right equipment, specifically designed to give them accurate measurements time and time again so that they can assess exactly what they need to do to move forward for fantastic health.

This presents an incredible situation and problem for people who can’t afford the most expensive glucose monitoring equipment out there today. While they need reliable and effective gear to give them the kind of readouts and instant information that they deserve and need to live the lives that they’ve been hoping to, they just can’t spend the money because it’s not there.

This has led to an increase in the amount of free blood glucose meter offers – but more than a handful of people are at least a little bit skeptical considering just how expensive these pieces of equipment can be.

Can you actually trust a free blood glucose meter anyway?

In short – absolutely. But the deeper answer is a bit more complex.

A free blood glucose meter will work just as powerfully as one that is amazingly expensive, but only if it enjoys the same kind of sterling reputation that those paid options do and that a doctor has recommended it. You should in no way look to leverage those freebie offers pushed and peddled I less than ethical marketers just looking to cash in on people desperation – this is the fastest way to ensure that you’re not getting reliable and accurate numbers, a problem that could have dire health consequences.

How do I know if my free blood glucose meter is providing me with reliable and effective results?

The only way you’re going to be able to tell if you’re blood glucose meter that you got for free is providing you with effective and accurate results is if you measure the numbers that you’re getting from that new meter with ones that you know you can trust and are providing solid data. This is called calibration, and is an absolute essential when you’ve gotten a free blood glucose meter from any provider – even from your medical professional.

You just can’t take any risks whatsoever when we’re talking about accurately measuring and diagnosing your current blood sugar and glucose levels, which is exactly what you’re meter is supposed to be doing for you. Pay close attention to any deviations that you don’t recognize or ones that seem entirely out of place, bring up any and all issues with your primary care or a trusted medical professional, and always look to invest in the kinds of high quality equipment that can help you get the results you need.

Below is a list of the manufacturers offering free glucose meters & test strips –

Most of the diabetes manufacturers are willing to give away blood glucose meter and test strips with the expectation that you would continue to purchase their brand of test strips, and many have support programs or reductions available to enable you to save on the test strips too.

LifeScan OneTouch:

• Free meter: OneTouch Verio IQ – Check whether You qualify to get it free here.

• Are OneTouch equipment covered by your insurance? Find out here

• There is presently no help available for uninsured patients, but LifeScan recommends checking your eligibility for Medicare, Medicaid, and the Health Insurance Market.

Roche Accu-Chek:

• Free meter: ACCU-CHEK Nano SmartView (plus free colour skin). Get your certificate for the free meter here.

• Which test strips are you able to use with the meter that is free – AccuChek SmartView Test Strips

• Patient support application: Accu-Check Connect offers support, tools, and a discount on test strips. If you’re not eligible, Accu-Chek Connect includes a discount card that can allow you to save on each test strip prescription.