From 0-1 to 82-0 - The wild results that made Super League so compelling (2025)

St Helens ran in a whopping 15 tries to demolish Salford Red Devils 82-0 on Saturday to register the biggest winning margin in Super League history.

That win did come against a Salford side which named just 16 players in their squad, including eight debutants, because of a salary cap imposed with their takeover still to be ratified.

But what fixture did Saints' impressive victory dethrone? Well, at the turn of the millennium both Leeds and Bradford won by an 80-point margin, with poor old Salford on the receiving end of one of those results.

In 1999, Leeds defeated Huddersfield 86-6 with Iestyn Harris scoring four tries and Paul Sterling also registering a hat-trick on a dismal day for the Giants.

Almost 12 months later in June 2000, Jamie Peacock claimed a hat-trick and Robbie Hunter-Paul scored four tries of his own as Bradford almost broke the 100-point barrier with their 96-16 thumping of Salford.

In fact, the Red Devils have some unwanted pedigree with such results - having also been on the end of a 70-6 hiding at Wigan in 1993.

In the past 10 years, Warrington have twice scored 80 points against an opponent - first against Wakefield in a whopping 80-0 win in 2015 and again three years later in a Super 8s contest against Hull FC when they ran out 80-10 winners.

"I hate looking for excuses but over the last month I think we have spent around two hours as a team training together, for the simple reason I don't have enough people. We have just got to suck it up at the moment," then-Wakefield boss James Webster said having, to his credit, faced the media after the defeat.

He received the backing of Trinity chairman Michael Carter in the aftermath, but left the club just a month later.