From Tom Ford Sunglasses to Hoka Sneakers, Nordstrom Rack’s New Shipment Is Chock-Full of Hollywood-Loved Pieces (2025)

Gucci 57mm Aviator Sunglasses Frame Long Barrel Leg Jeans Hoka Mach 6 Running Shoe Rails Odyssey Whipstitch Detail Wool Blend Jacket Reformation Kaya Lace Sleeveless Linen Minidress Tom Ford Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses Alice + Olivia Delora Photo Print Long Sleeve Mesh Minidress Staud + Wrangler Trucker Denim Top New Balance Gender Inclusive 990v6 Sneaker Beyond Yoga Space Dye Bike Romper Asics Gel 1090v2 Running Shoe Vince Jolie Sandal Hoka Rincon 4 Running Shoe Chloé 62mm Aviator Sunglasses Rag & Bone Kaia Boxy Bouclé Cardigan Staud + Wrangler The Loose Fit Jeans Veronica Beard Cheshire Crop Cashmere Cardigan Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal Free People Chloe Floral Print Jacket Allsaints Harlee Lug Sole Chelsea Boot & Other Stories Crescent Shoulder Bag Alice + Olivia Clyde Sleeveless A-Line Minidress

From Tom Ford Sunglasses to Hoka Sneakers, Nordstrom Rack’s New Shipment Is Chock-Full of Hollywood-Loved Pieces (1)

Reformation, Gucci, Vince, Alice + Olivia and Frame are just a few more luxury labels in the latest restock.

From Tom Ford Sunglasses to Hoka Sneakers, Nordstrom Rack’s New Shipment Is Chock-Full of Hollywood-Loved Pieces (3)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows Nordstrom Rack is a goldmine of savings, but it’s easy to forget just how good it is — especially right after a fresh restock from its big sister: Nordstrom.

As of today, Nordstrom Rack’s New From Nordstrom section is filled with the crème de la crème of luxury houses and celebrity-coveted labels, from Gucci, Chloé, Alice + Olivia and Celine to Reformation, Rag & Bone, Staud and Vince.

Standouts from the new inventory — currently up to 70 percent off —include the buzziest sunglass silhouette of the moment: aviators. While skinny shades aren’t going away any time soon (also, wear what you like), oversized frames are very much back (and trending for festival season). Other highlights include best-sellers (and even new releases) from the most popular sneaker brands — New Balance, Hoka and designer labels alike — perfectly suited for exercise, athleisure and dressing down an outfit.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounded up Hollywood’s most-loved labels and styles, but check out the full assortment of discounted pieces for women, men and kids at nordstromrack.com. Inventory moves quickly, so be sure to snag your favorites while they’re still in stock.

Gucci 57mm Aviator Sunglasses

$299.97$58048% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Hoka Mach 6 Running Shoe

$109.97$14021% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Rails Odyssey Whipstitch Detail Wool Blend Jacket

$143.97$36861% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Reformation Kaya Lace Sleeveless Linen Minidress

$84.97$22863% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Tom Ford Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses

$179.97$49564% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Alice + Olivia Delora Photo Print Long Sleeve Mesh Minidress

$157.97$39560% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Staud + Wrangler Trucker Denim Top

$64.97$16561% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

New Balance Gender Inclusive 990v6 Sneaker

$119.97$199.9940% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Bike Romper

$59.97$12050% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Asics Gel 1090v2 Running Shoe

$87.97$11020% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Vince Jolie Sandal

$149.97$29549% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Hoka Rincon 4 Running Shoe

$99.97$12520% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Chloé 62mm Aviator Sunglasses

$219.97$53058% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Rag & Bone Kaia Boxy Bouclé Cardigan

$186.97$47861% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Staud + Wrangler The Loose Fit Jeans

$76.97$19561% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Veronica Beard Cheshire Crop Cashmere Cardigan

$186.97$47861% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

$119.97$18033% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Free People Chloe Floral Print Jacket

$99.97$19850% off

buy at nordstrom rack

Allsaints Harlee Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

$129.97$37966% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

& Other Stories Crescent Shoulder Bag

$89.97$22961% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Alice + Olivia Clyde Sleeveless A-Line Minidress

$198.97$44055% off

Buy at nordstrom rack

Shop the rest of Nordstrom Rack’s fresh restock at nordstromrack.com. Shop women’s new arrivals here, men’s new arrivals here and kids’ new arrivals here. And for even more savings, be sure to check out the website’s clearance section.

