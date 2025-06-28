From Tom Ford Sunglasses to Hoka Sneakers, Nordstrom Rack’s New Shipment Is Chock-Full of Hollywood-Loved Pieces (2025)

Skip to main content
Reformation, Gucci, Vince, Alice + Olivia and Frame are just a few more luxury labels in the latest restock.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Everyone knows Nordstrom Rack is a goldmine of savings, but it’s easy to forget just how good it is — especially right after a fresh restock from its big sister: Nordstrom.
up to 70% off new arrivals from nordstrom
As of today, Nordstrom Rack’s New From Nordstrom section is filled with the crème de la crème of luxury houses and celebrity-coveted labels, from Gucci, Chloé, Alice + Olivia and Celine to Reformation, Rag & Bone, Staud and Vince.
Standouts from the new inventory — currently up to 70 percent off —include the buzziest sunglass silhouette of the moment: aviators. While skinny shades aren’t going away any time soon (also, wear what you like), oversized frames are very much back (and trending for festival season). Other highlights include best-sellers (and even new releases) from the most popular sneaker brands — New Balance, Hoka and designer labels alike — perfectly suited for exercise, athleisure and dressing down an outfit.
Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounded up Hollywood’s most-loved labels and styles, but check out the full assortment of discounted pieces for women, men and kids at nordstromrack.com. Inventory moves quickly, so be sure to snag your favorites while they’re still in stock.
Gucci 57mm Aviator Sunglasses
$299.97$58048% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Frame Long Barrel Leg Jeans
$119.97$26855% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Hoka Mach 6 Running Shoe
$109.97$14021% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Rails Odyssey Whipstitch Detail Wool Blend Jacket
$143.97$36861% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Reformation Kaya Lace Sleeveless Linen Minidress
$84.97$22863% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Tom Ford Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses
$179.97$49564% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Alice + Olivia Delora Photo Print Long Sleeve Mesh Minidress
$157.97$39560% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Staud + Wrangler Trucker Denim Top
$64.97$16561% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Related: L.A. Goes All-American With Effortlessly Cool Wrangler x Staud Fall/Winter Collection
New Balance Gender Inclusive 990v6 Sneaker
$119.97$199.9940% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Bike Romper
$59.97$12050% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Asics Gel 1090v2 Running Shoe
$87.97$11020% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Vince Jolie Sandal
$149.97$29549% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Hoka Rincon 4 Running Shoe
$99.97$12520% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Related: The Marni x Hoka Sneaker Collab Debuts Soon: See the Maximalist Kicks’ Playful New Campaign
Chloé 62mm Aviator Sunglasses
$219.97$53058% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Rag & Bone Kaia Boxy Bouclé Cardigan
$186.97$47861% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Staud + Wrangler The Loose Fit Jeans
$76.97$19561% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Veronica Beard Cheshire Crop Cashmere Cardigan
$186.97$47861% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
$119.97$18033% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Free People Chloe Floral Print Jacket
$99.97$19850% off
buy at nordstrom rack
Allsaints Harlee Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
$129.97$37966% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
& Other Stories Crescent Shoulder Bag
$89.97$22961% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Alice + Olivia Clyde Sleeveless A-Line Minidress
$198.97$44055% off
Buy at nordstrom rack
Shop the rest of Nordstrom Rack’s fresh restock at nordstromrack.com. Shop women’s new arrivals here, men’s new arrivals here and kids’ new arrivals here. And for even more savings, be sure to check out the website’s clearance section.
