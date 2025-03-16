Fructo-Oligosaccharides Market Forecasts to 2030 – Global Analysis By Form (Powder and Liquid), Source (Sucrose and Chicory), Application and By Geography (2025)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fructo-Oligosaccharides Market is accounted for $3.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $5.88 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are a type of prebiotic fiber composed of short chains of fructose molecules, naturally found in various plants like bananas, onions, garlic, asparagus, and chicory roots. FOS is a food source for good gut bacteria like Lactobacilli and Bifid bacteria, which are proven to support gut health. Through their ability to withstand digestion in the human digestive system, these fibers make it to the colon undigested, where they boost the synthesis of short-chain fatty acids and optimize the microbial balance. FOS is used extensively in the food industry as a low-calorie sweetener and functional ingredient in products like yogurts, cereals, and dietary supplements because of its mildly sweet taste and health-promoting qualities, in addition to its prebiotic benefits.

According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials, fructooligosaccharides (FOS) significantly increased bowel movement frequency and positively affected stool consistency. The study included 17 randomized controlled trials involving a total of 713 participants.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Rising rates of lifestyle-related conditions

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders is rising as a result of stress, sedentary lifestyles, and poor diet. This has raised consumer demand for healthier food substitutes, such as high-fiber goods and sweeteners with fewer calories. Being naturally derived and having a low glycemic index, FOS has two advantages: it can be used as a sugar substitute and also helps to maintain gut health. Additionally, it is now a common ingredient in goods for anyone trying to control their weight or chronic illnesses, particularly in diabetic-friendly formulations and functional foods.

Restraint:

Expensive production costs

When high-purity FOS is needed, the production of fructo-oligosaccharides requires complex processes like enzymatic hydrolysis or microbial fermentation, which can be expensive and require specialized knowledge and advanced technology. Furthermore, the cost of the raw materials, like chicory roots and other natural sources, can fluctuate due to seasonal availability and agricultural challenges, which raises production costs that are ultimately passed on to consumers, making FOS-enriched products more expensive than traditional alternatives and limiting their adoption in price-sensitive markets.

Opportunity:

Increasing interest in customized dietary plans

The FOS market has a lot of room to grow owing to the growing trend of personalized nutrition. More and more customers are looking for dietary solutions that are specific to their own health requirements, such as improving immunity, managing weight, and maintaining digestive health. Given that it can be incorporated into functional foods, beverages, and supplements, FOS, with its demonstrated prebiotic advantages, fits in nicely with this trend. Moreover, businesses can launch FOS-enriched products aimed at particular groups, like athletes, the elderly, or people with particular gut health issues, by utilizing data-driven nutrition platforms.

Threat:

Strong competition from other prebiotics

Xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS), inulin, and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are among the other prebiotic ingredients that fiercely compete with FOS in the market. Similar or even better health benefits, like better digestion, increased immunity, and weight management, are frequently promoted for these substitutes. Additionally, the development of FOS could be seriously threatened by companies providing these substitutes, who might use better formulations, competitive pricing, or increased scientific support to increase their market share.

Covid-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market for fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) in a variety of ways. On the one hand, increased consumer knowledge of immunity and health increased demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and FOS-containing gut-health products. As a result, adoption rose, especially in developed markets where consumers placed a higher priority on preventive health measures. However, the market encountered difficulties like supply chain interruptions, varying raw material availability, and manufacturing and distribution delays, which impacted the availability and cost of products.

The Powder segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period

See Also Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Trends in 2025 - GreyB

The Powder segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This form of FOS is preferred because it is easier to handle, can be easily incorporated into a variety of food and beverage applications, and has a longer shelf life than the liquid form. In the manufacturing of functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, powdered FOS is frequently used as a low-calorie sweetener and prebiotic fiber. It is a well-liked option in the market, especially in the health and wellness sector, due to its adaptability in both dry and wet formulations and stability under a range of processing circumstances. Moreover, manufacturers are drawn to the powder form because it is convenient to transport and store, which strengthens its market dominance.

The Chicory segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Over the forecast period, the Chicory segment is predicted to witness the highest growth rate. Chicory-based FOS is becoming increasingly popular because of its natural source and health advantages. Chicory root extract is a great source of inulin and fructooligosaccharides, which are known to have prebiotic properties that support gut microbiota balance and digestive health. Manufacturers of food and beverage products, dietary supplements, and functional foods now favor chicory FOS due to consumers' growing desire for natural and plant-based ingredients. Additionally, its capacity to improve calcium absorption and maintain appropriate blood sugar levels contributes to its explosive growth, particularly among consumers who are health-conscious.

Region with largest share:

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. The main factor behind this dominance is the rising demand in nations like China, Japan, and India for low-calorie sweeteners, dietary supplements, and functional foods. FOS is in high demand in the region due to rising health and wellness consciousness as well as a growing preference for natural and plant-based ingredients. Furthermore, driving the growth of the FOS market are the region's growing emphasis on gut health and digestive wellness, as well as the expanding food and beverage industry in Asia Pacific, particularly in health-focused sectors. Another important factor influencing the region's market share is the accessibility of raw materials like Jerusalem artichokes and chicory.

Region with highest CAGR:

Over the forecast period, the North America region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR. Growing health consciousness, especially in the US and Canada, is the main factor driving the demand for FOS in North America. Prebiotics and functional foods are becoming more and more popular among consumers who want to enhance their general health and digestive system. Additionally, the use of FOS in food and beverage formulations is being driven by consumers' increasing preference for natural and clean-label products. The market is growing as a result of the dietary supplement industry's expansion and the well-established food and beverage industry in North America. North America is well-positioned to grow in the global FOS market because of the region's advantageous regulatory environment, which encourages the use of FOS in food products.

Key players in the market

Some of the key players in Fructo-Oligosaccharides market include NOW Health Group, Inc., Baolingbao Biological Co. Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Brenntag SE, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Galam Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Beneo GmbH, Tereos Group, Glycom A/S, Dana Dairy Group, Royal Friesland Campina N.V. and Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Key Developments:

In November 2024, Ingredion Incorporated and Lantmännen announce a new long-term collaboration. Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leading player in agriculture, bioenergy, food and ingredients. The collaboration will begin with the fulfillment of European market needs for competitive, sustainably sourced, and high quality pea protein isolates and various facets of sales, product innovation, and process enhancement.

In February 2024, Tata Chemicals Ltd has announced collaboration with IITB-Monash Research Academy for pioneering research in the perovskite/clean energy domain. This strategic partnership is aimed at advancing sustainable energy transition solutions and fostering cutting-edge innovation in clean energy technologies.

In June 2023, Singapore-based Cargill Metals has entered into a multiyear agreement with Sweden-based industrial startup H2 Green Steel for the supply of green steel. The companies say the agreement aims to accelerate global ferrous supply chain decarbonization. According to Cargill, the agreement marks another major step for the company toward its vision to shape a responsible and sustainable ferrous supply chain that helps the world thrive.

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Liquid

Sources Covered:

• Sucrose

• Chicory

Applications Covered:

• Infant Formulation

• Food and Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

US

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Covers Market data for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2026, and 2030

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements