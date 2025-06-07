FTHub Summer School 2025 | FTHub Forest Therapy Practitioner (2025)

PROGRAMME LOCATIONS

Plymouth State University (PSU), located in the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, is a distinguished institution known for its innovative approach to education, hands-on learning experiences, and commitment to sustainability and community engagement. Surrounded by vast forests, rivers, and mountain trails, PSU offers an inspiring environment that fosters deep connections with nature, making it an ideal setting for programs focused on well-being, environmental leadership, and experiential learning.

As part of our commitment to advancing education and professional development, we are excited to bring a specialized training program to PSU. This initiative will provide participants with expert-led sessions, practical applications, and nature-immersive experiences tailored to enhance their skills and knowledge. By partnering with PSU, we ensure that our training aligns with high academic standards, innovation, and a strong connection to the natural world, fostering both personal and professional growth.

ACCOMMODATION

Plymouth has a wide range of hotels of different styles and prices.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Plymouth White Mountains will accommodate the team and the experts:

· Address:12 Ridgeview Lane,Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA, 03264

Toll Free:+1-603-536-0100

Keep in mind that registration at this hotel is not mandatory.

MEALS

A welcome dinner is included in the training fee. For lunch, FTHub will pre-reserve specific restaurants where you can pay directly. Each will offer a variety of price ranges and cater to diverse dietary requirements. Other meals are at the participant’s discretion.

COSTS

Except for the welcome dinner, all transportation, accommodation and food costs are not included in the training fee.

The training programme may be slightly modified due to weather conditions or force majeure. A detailed schedule will be provided to registered participants one month before the start of the training.

If you have any further questions or require assistance planning your accommodation and travel, please contact us at adm@foresttherapyhub.com.

TRAINING CALENDAR

WELCOME & DINNER: September 27th | 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm | Location: TBD.

Lunch breaks: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm | 20-minute coffee breaks will be provided during the content sessions.