FTHub Summer School 2025 | FTHub Forest Therapy Practitioner (2025)

Forest Therapy Hub
Summer School Massachusetts 2025
8-day In-person Immersive Training
FTHub Forest Therapy Practitioner
Forest Therapy Hub is a leading global provider of elite summer schools
We offer expertly crafted Forest Therapy Practitioner Training to nurture your growth and expand your knowledge, combining expert teaching and exclusive one-to-one events.
1500+
students
70+
countries network
Scientific evidence and professional experience put into practice
Bring out your best with inspiring leaders in the field, and integrate applicable techniques from Day One
Learn the FTHub Method, the LIM Model and the FTHub 5 Components of Nature-based Interventions — the only ones uniquely selected by international experts for large-scale scientific research:
HORIZON EUROPE + info
8-day In-person Immersive Training
FTHubForest Therapy Practitioner
Be inspired by world-leading psychologists, healthcare professionals, foresters, doctors, scientists, and practitioners
Sep 27 - Oct 4, 2025
USA | Massachusetts
A holistic view of health
A training that gives you a holistic view of health and where you will learn and integrate the FTHub 5 Components of Nature-based Interventions.
Double certificate
With this training you will obtain a double certificate: FTHub Certified Forest Bathing Guide and FTHub Certified Forest Therapy Practitioner.
220 hours
Estimated time to complete the programme
- LIMITED TO 15 PARTICIPANTS
- LANGUAGE: English
With this training, you will be able to:
- Get direct access to the knowledge gained in more than 30 pilot projects with different specific populations and life cycle stages.
- Integrate nature connection techniques into your previous experience in clinical, social, and holistic interventions.
- Discover a holistic vision of health that allows you to offer an integrative proposal in an alternative environment.
- Advise on the integration of nature connection practices in daily life to stimulate the development of healthy lifestyles.
- Design and implement Nature-based Well-being Plans.
- Learn practical tools to design Nature Connection Activities and plan them in several sequences.
- Integrate key skills using the FTHub Method and the Liquid Interactions Model to promote nature connectedness under the theoretical principles of human-nature interactions, scientific evidence and the conceptual framework of Planetary Health.
- Learn the FTHub 5 Components of Nature-based Interventions — the only method uniquely selected by international experts for large-scale scientific research.
- Develop new skills in your professional work and stay at the forefront of complementary therapeutic health practices.
- Design organisational and emotional well-being experiences workshops to further your services offer.
- Lead the way to change with the integration of knowledge, training and development of key competencies, using the FTHub Method.
Training Programme
TRAINERS All trainers and experts will be physically present during the training, and there will be no online interventions.
CONTENTS All programme contents, consisting of 14 modules, will be delivered in person during the immersion.
PRACTICE Upon completing the in-person training, you will have an additional 36 weeks to fulfil the Practice requirements.
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS In addition to in-person classes during the immersion, you will also enjoy 36 weeks of access to live online classes, orientation sessions, and online Forest Bathing Walks. Additionally, you will receive lifetime access to updated Masterclasses by international experts. Attendance of the additional online content is not mandatory.
METHODOLOGY Integrate skills through practical application with in-person support from trainers.
PROGRAMME LOCATIONS
Plymouth State University (PSU), located in the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, is a distinguished institution known for its innovative approach to education, hands-on learning experiences, and commitment to sustainability and community engagement. Surrounded by vast forests, rivers, and mountain trails, PSU offers an inspiring environment that fosters deep connections with nature, making it an ideal setting for programs focused on well-being, environmental leadership, and experiential learning.
As part of our commitment to advancing education and professional development, we are excited to bring a specialized training program to PSU. This initiative will provide participants with expert-led sessions, practical applications, and nature-immersive experiences tailored to enhance their skills and knowledge. By partnering with PSU, we ensure that our training aligns with high academic standards, innovation, and a strong connection to the natural world, fostering both personal and professional growth.
Main location | XXX, at the (meeting point), will serve as the central point of the training:
· Address: (map)
MAIN LOCATIONS: Indicate the name, address, map link, and descriptions of the 2 or 3 main locations to visit.
ACCOMMODATION
Plymouth has a wide range of hotels of different styles and prices.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Plymouth White Mountains will accommodate the team and the experts:
· Address:12 Ridgeview Lane,Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA, 03264
Toll Free:+1-603-536-0100
Keep in mind that registration at this hotel is not mandatory.
MEALS
A welcome dinner is included in the training fee. For lunch, FTHub will pre-reserve specific restaurants where you can pay directly. Each will offer a variety of price ranges and cater to diverse dietary requirements. Other meals are at the participant’s discretion.
COSTS
Except for the welcome dinner, all transportation, accommodation and food costs are not included in the training fee.
The training programme may be slightly modified due to weather conditions or force majeure. A detailed schedule will be provided to registered participants one month before the start of the training.
If you have any further questions or require assistance planning your accommodation and travel, please contact us at adm@foresttherapyhub.com.
TRAINING CALENDAR
WELCOME & DINNER: September 27th | 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm | Location: TBD.
Lunch breaks: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm | 20-minute coffee breaks will be provided during the content sessions.
|DAY
|MORNING
|AFTERNOON
|Sep 28
Indicate Location(info | map)
9:30 am – Noon: Forest Bathing Walk #1 – Guide in Mediterranean Forests
Indicate Location
3:00 – 4:15 pm: Forest Bathing Walk Debrief
4:15 – 4:45 pm: Break
4:45 – 5:30 pm: Module 1 – FTHub Conceptual Framework
|Sep 29
Indicate Location(info | map)
9:00 – 11:00 am: Workshop: Nature-based Well-being Plan
11:00 – 11:30 am: Break
11:30 am – 1:00 pm: Module 7 – Nature-based Well-being Plan
Indicate Location
3:00 – 4:15 pm: Module 2 – Knowledge to Design Experiences in Nature
4:15 – 4:45 pm: Break
4:45 – 5:00 pm: Module 3 – Skills and Techniques to Guide Experiences in Nature
|Sep 30
Indicate Location(info | map)
10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Forest Bathing Walk #2 – Guide in Central European and Subalpine Forests
12:30 – 1:00 pm: Break
Indicate Location
3:00 – 4:30 pm: Forest Bathing Walk Debrief
|Oct 1
Indicate Location
9:00 – 10:45 am: Module 5 – The FTHub Method: Sequences
10:45 – 11:15 am: Break
11:15 am – 1:00 pm:Module 10
Indicate Location
3:00 – 4:00 pm: Module 6 – The FTHub Method: Liquid Interactions Model
4:00 – 4:15 pm: Break
4:15 – 6:00 pm:Module 6 – The FTHub Method: Liquid Interactions Model
|Oct 2
Indicate Location
8:00 – 9:00 am: Content by experts
9:00 – 10:00 am: Content by experts
10:00 – 11:00 am: Break
11:00 am – Noon: Content by experts
Noon – 1:00 pm: Content by experts:
· Module 8 – Theories, Science and Scientific Research
Indicate Location(info | map)
3:00 – 4:00 pm: Forest Bathing Walk #3 – Guide in Urban Environments
4:00 – 4:30 pm: Forest Bathing Walk Debrief
4:30 – 5:00 pm: Break
5:00 – 6:00 pm: Module 4 – The Relation between Nature and People
|Oct 3
Indicate Location (info | map)
9:00 – 10:00 am: Module 9 – Expressive Arts in Nature and Skills to Integrate Nature-based Well-being Practices into Professional Contexts
10:00 – 11:00 am: Module 14 – Nature-based Expressive Arts as an Intervention Tool
11:00 – 11:15 am: Break
11:15 am – 12:15 pm: Module 13 – Group Dynamics: General Well-Being and Link With Clinical, Social, and Holistic Applications
12:15 – 1:00 pm: Nature-based Interventions Assessment
Indicate Location
3:00 – 4:15 pm: Module 11 – Design of Forest Therapy Interventions
4:15 – 4:45 pm: Break
4:45 – 6:00 pm: Module 12 – FTHub Nature-based Intervention Model
|Oct 4
Indicate Location(info | map)
9:00 – 11:00 am: Forest Bathing Walk #4 – Learning to Guide
11:00 – 11:30 am: Break
11:30 am – 1:00 pm: Closure | CLOSING CEREMONY
|–
3300 €
EARLY BIRD: 2,900 EUR | 3,160 USD
Until May 12, 2025
Payment Plan:
#1 | Registration (deposit): 1,000 EUR | 1,075 USD
#2 | June 9: 50% of the remaining amount
#3 | July 28: 50% of the remaining amount
Meet, share and learn from inspirational industry leaders in the heart of nature. All trainers and experts listed will be present in person during the training
Bring out your best with an interdisciplinary and multicultural team of the most experienced trainers and leading international experts in specific areas of knowledge, with whom you will learn Forest Bathing and Forest Therapy techniques and methodology inherent to the FTHub Method and the Liquid Interactions Model.
Dr Won Sop Shin
PhD | Prof. Chungbuk National Univ.
South Korea
Nevin Harper
PhD | RCC | Nature-based Therapist
Canada
Dr Jill Litt
Prof. Environ. Health Univ. Colorado | Assoc. Res. ISGlobal BCN
USA
Semra Aytur
| PhD | MPH University of New Hampshire
USA
Dr Carlos A. Guzmán
Ass. Prof. Grad. School Univ. Maryland Baltimore
Costa Rica
Manuela Renzi
Training Director
Italy
Alex Gesse
Executive Director
Spain
Sonia Juárez
Learning Director
Portugal
Jessica Jurcak
Trainer
USA
With this training, you will learn:
Programme Contents
FTHub Certified Forest Therapy Practitioner Online Training combines theoretical content with practical experiences. The contents are distributed in 14 modules of 4 units each. You will receive these contents during the in-person training while also having access to the online learning platform.
- Principles of health and their practical application.
- Planetary Health: principles of health and its conditioning factors.
- Path selection criteria in diverse natural environments, such as marine environments and rivers, forests, deserts and urban parks.
- Risk analysis to create a safe environment for the participants.
- Group management techniques and facilitation of dynamics that support the experience of the participants.
- Methods and skills to communicate effectively with the participants.
- Bodily components of connection.
- Practical skills for an optimal bodily experience of connection with the environment.
- Theoretical framework of the FTHub Walk Activities Sequences.
- FTHub Walk Activities Sequences.
- The Liquid Interactions Model: theoretical inspiration.
- The Liquid Interactions Model: structure, science and themes to design nature connection activities.
- From theory and science to practice: how to apply the theoretical foundations to the design of nature-based activities.
- Conceptualise and design Nature-based Well-being Plans.
- Integrate health and well-being practices under social prescribing and nature prescription.
- Fundamentals of Forest Medicine: practical integration of the main benefits of nature in human health.
- Scientific foundations and techniques to enhance your nature connectedness and support that of your participants.
Module 9 - Expressive Arts in Nature and Skills to Integrate Nature-based Well-being Practices into Professional Contexts
- Expressive arts: practical application in Forest Bathing.
- Fundamental elements of organisational and emotional well-being nature-based experiences.
- Knowledge about ecosystems and diversity, and their impact on well-being.
- The steps and elements to be considered when designing a Forest Therapy intervention.
- The life cycles model and the importance of the Liquid Interactions Model (LIM) in designing appropriate interventions.
- Specific populations: vulnerable populations and mental health disorders and how Forest Bathing/Therapy can alleviate them, based on scientific studies.
- The FTHub 5 Components of Nature-based Interventions.
- FTHub Forest Therapy Intervention Programme.
- Operationalised Forest Therapy Interventions grounded on +30 pilot research projects.
- Programmes with intervention recommendations by Life Cycle and by Specific Populations following the FTHub Method.
Module 13 - Group Dynamics: general well-being and the link to clinical, social and holistic applications
- Development of personal skills and resources to support the integration of experiences.
- Expressive Arts in Nature for Forest Therapy interventions.
- Intervention evaluation and scales.
Programme Bibliography
More than 340 references and scientific articles on which the FTHub Certified Forest Therapy Practitioner Online Training is based.
Practice
- Design a Nature-based Well-being Plan: integrate the theoretical knowledge and the steps needed to design a nature-based well-being plan as a healthcare workshop or retreat for tourism.
- Design a Nature-based Intervention following the operationalised FTHub Intervention Programme grounded on the FTHub Method.
It is a certification requirement to have completed a training in:
- “First Aid” or “Wilderness First Aid” (not included in the training fee).
- “Mental Health First Aid” (included in the training fee).
- You do not need to take these courses beforehand but can take them during your FTHub training.
3300 €
EARLY BIRD: 2,900 EUR | 3,160 USD
Until May 12, 2025
Payment Plan:
#1 | Registration (deposit): 1,000 EUR | 1,075 USD
#2 | June 9: 50% of the remaining amount
#3 | July 28: 50% of the remaining amount
Additional Resources
- Chat with trainers.
- 14 training modules.
- 16 hours of pre-recorded training videos by trainers and experts.
- Lifetime access to upgrade Lectures led by international experts.
- "Mental Health First Aid" course (included in the programme).
- 86 on-demand videos.
- Self-guided practical exercises and tasks (practice).
- Downloadable materials.
- Intervention Programme Models.
- Factsheets with indications for activities with children, adolescents, adults and specific populations.
- 36-week access to the full course contents (online programme).
Lectures
Lifetime access to exclusive masterclasses led by renowned international experts from different fields on specific contents related to nature, health and well-being. Check the Lectures calendar here.
Why train as a Forest Therapy Practitioner with the Forest Therapy Hub?
With this training, you will obtain a double certificate:
FTHub Certified Forest Bathing Guide and FTHub Certified Forest Therapy Practitioner.
Participate in a quality training programme developed by international experts, adapted to each cultural context and in your language.
Training, interventions and workshops designed to gain competencies that support your professional development.
Practical experience with trainers and professionals focused on specific areas and with experience in integrating healthcare and interventions for different types of audiences (workplaces and medical assistance, among others).
Consolidate skills to guide in diverse natural environments, such as marine environments and rivers, forests, deserts and urban parks.
Which are the profiles that participate in this training?
- Health professionals searching for the most up-to-date scientific knowledge, based on which to prescribe nature in an informed way.
- Mental health professionals, who aspire to incorporate techniques and skills into their clinical practice by offering an integrative proposal in an alternative environment.
- Ecotourism guides, well-being professionals (mindfulness, yoga, etc.) and forest school leaders who wish to integrate new practices into their offerings.
- Educators, social workers and occupational therapists seeking new therapeutic environments that enhance healthy human bonds, promote inclusion and increase functional independence, among others.
- Also, people who seek new professional paths with varied goals.
3300 €
EARLY BIRD: 2,900 EUR | 3,160 USD
Until May 12, 2025
Payment Plan:
#1 | Registration (deposit): 1,000 EUR | 1,075 USD
#2 | June 9: 50% of the remaining amount
#3 | July 28: 50% of the remaining amount
