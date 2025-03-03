Fudgee-O cookies 'Original' made in Canada, but 'Double Stuf' is imported?? - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

canaduh wrote: ↑ Yeah, but Fudgee-O cookies are only sold in Canada. The 'Original' and 'Double Stuf' always have the same amount of shelf space in stores, so it's not as if one isn't as popular as the other. The ingredient lists are the same, just in a different order because obviously Double Stuf has twice as much sugar. How is it logical to have a production line in the U.S. baking the very same cookie (except for double the creme filling) as is already being baked in Canada, when both cookies are only sold in the Canadian market? It's just bizarre, because Mondelēz has recently added callout "made in Canada" labels to their product packaging, where applicable, because their marketing people see domestic manufacturing as worth advertising.

Could be that single filled & double filled happen on 2 different lines.

And only Canada has a single fill line

Whereas parent Co Nabisco … who makes Oreos the biggest cookie globally … and gosh how many variants do those have… including double stuff .. have the more elaborate equipment in the USA

Economically easier to just designate some time for Double Fudgee-O cookies on the already established US line for a not too large run of a cookie destined just for Canada … than it would be to rejig the Cdn Line … or set up a second one

A lot of these decisions are economics … and size of scale.

Tons of crap no doubt we only “see / sell in Canada” … isn’t necessarily made in Canada

Stuff is manufactured wherever makes the most sense financially for a Co

I have no inside knowledge … other than to say

Nabisco Oreos …. HUGE MARKET

Would make total sense to me if that’s what’s happening logistically