Fudgee-O cookies 'Original' made in Canada, but 'Double Stuf' is imported?? - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

- canaduh[OP]
Dec 12th, 2024 8:18 pm
Fudgee-O cookies 'Original' made in Canada, but 'Double Stuf' is imported??
'Noticed something curious at the grocery store, today:
Christie Fudgee-O Original cookies are "made in Canada" whereas Fudgee-O Double Stuf cookies are "imported from the USA" -- umm, but the Double Stuf type just means twice the amount of creme filling as the Original type, so why can't they both be made in the same Canadian factory?
Senseless manufacturing 'stuf' going on at Mondelēz...
6 replies
- PointsHubby
Dec 12th, 2024 8:31 pm
canaduh wrote: ↑'Noticed something curious at the grocery store, today:
canaduh wrote: ↑'Noticed something curious at the grocery store, today:

Christie Fudgee-O Original cookies are "made in Canada" whereas Fudgee-O Double Stuf cookies are "imported from the USA" -- umm, but the Double Stuf type just means twice the amount of creme filling as the Original type, so why can't they both be made in the same Canadian factory?
Senseless manufacturing 'stuf' going on at Mondelēz...
Christie Canada is Nabisco USA / Internationally
So I don’t get the shock whatsoever
Lever, Proctor & Gamble, Kraft etc
They def make products in different Cos
Sometimes the same products in more than one country
Sometimes different ones
- Spinner
Dec 12th, 2024 8:39 pm
So many possible reasons.
Market demand might be higher for double variant cookies in the U.S., so Christie imports those from a factory there.
Ingredients are different. Double variant cookies use more sugar or another ingredient. Cheaper sugar in the U.S.
Don't automatically assume the finance and operations guys are stupid at a 100 year old company.
- canaduh[OP]
Dec 13th, 2024 7:23 am
Yeah, but Fudgee-O cookies are only sold in Canada. The 'Original' and 'Double Stuf' always have the same amount of shelf space in stores, so it's not as if one isn't as popular as the other. The ingredient lists are the same, just in a different order because obviously Double Stuf has twice as much sugar.
How is it logical to have a production line in the U.S. baking the very same cookie (except for double the creme filling) as is already being baked in Canada, when both cookies are only sold in the Canadian market?
It's just bizarre, because Mondelēz has recently added callout "made in Canada" labels to their product packaging, where applicable, because their marketing people see domestic manufacturing as worth advertising.
- PointsHubby
Dec 13th, 2024 8:58 am
canaduh wrote: ↑Yeah, but Fudgee-O cookies are only sold in Canada. The 'Original' and 'Double Stuf' always have the same amount of shelf space in stores, so it's not as if one isn't as popular as the other. The ingredient lists are the same, just in a different order because obviously Double Stuf has twice as much sugar.
How is it logical to have a production line in the U.S. baking the very same cookie (except for double the creme filling) as is already being baked in Canada, when both cookies are only sold in the Canadian market?
It's just bizarre, because Mondelēz has recently added callout "made in Canada" labels to their product packaging, where applicable, because their marketing people see domestic manufacturing as worth advertising.
Could be that single filled & double filled happen on 2 different lines.
And only Canada has a single fill line
Whereas parent Co Nabisco … who makes Oreos the biggest cookie globally … and gosh how many variants do those have… including double stuff .. have the more elaborate equipment in the USA
Economically easier to just designate some time for Double Fudgee-O cookies on the already established US line for a not too large run of a cookie destined just for Canada … than it would be to rejig the Cdn Line … or set up a second one
A lot of these decisions are economics … and size of scale.
Tons of crap no doubt we only “see / sell in Canada” … isn’t necessarily made in Canada
Stuff is manufactured wherever makes the most sense financially for a Co
I have no inside knowledge … other than to say
Nabisco Oreos …. HUGE MARKET
Would make total sense to me if that’s what’s happening logistically
- Spinner
Dec 13th, 2024 11:43 am
canaduh wrote: ↑Yeah, but Fudgee-O cookies are only sold in Canada. The 'Original' and 'Double Stuf' always have the same amount of shelf space in stores, so it's not as if one isn't as popular as the other. The ingredient lists are the same, just in a different order because obviously Double Stuf has twice as much sugar.
Just because they’re sold only in Canada doesn’t mean only a Canadian factory has the know how to make the cookie or that it’s cheaper or more efficient.
As I mentioned, a factory making another double stuffed cookie in the U.S. may be able to make double Fudge cookies more efficiently because double cookies are more popular down there.
Shelf space means nothing in terms of popularity. It’s paid for by the manufacturer. My local Superstore doesn’t even carry the double Fudge variant, only original.
You just admitted sugar content is higher. Again, cost of ingredients plays a big role in production location.
- Spinner
Dec 13th, 2024 11:54 am
canaduh wrote: ↑How is it logical to have a production line in the U.S. baking the very same cookie (except for double the creme filling) as is already being baked in Canada, when both cookies are only sold in the Canadian market?
It's just bizarre, because Mondelēz has recently added callout "made in Canada" labels to their product packaging, where applicable, because their marketing people see domestic manufacturing as worth advertising.
You’re assuming the Canadian factory hasn’t reached production capacity or some other operational limit, the demand is the same for the double variant, and the cost of all ingredients from sugar to cocoa is the same.
Worth advertising made in Canada doesn’t necessarily mean worth implementing for all products. See question above related to demand.
