FUJIFILM X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera - The Refined Classic | Cameras | FUJIFILM X Series & GFX - Global (2025)

The Refined Classic
A modern classic can’t simply mimic what has gone before.
Nor can it ignore what has preceded it.
It should respect its lineage,
by refining a concept without losing its essence.
FUJIFILM X-E5 embodies what it means to be a modern classic,
combining a sophisticated,
elegant design with analog controls that inspire image making
Design
Crafted solely from machined aluminum, the top-plate retains the essence of a classic camera with its angular design.
This stunning look comes together with tactile handling to create a camera that’s a joy to use.
Machined Aluminum Top-Plate
The top-plate is carved from a single piece of metal, not only enhancing the look and feel of the FUJIFILM X-E5, but also improving the dial operation. Additionally, an anodized finish gives the body a refined, high-quality aesthetic.
New Film Simulation Dial
The newly designed Film Simulation dial features a precision-cut indicator window that minimizes the gap between dial and body for an exact finish. Additionally, you can individually set Film Simulation and image quality settings to the FS1-FS3 positions, allowing you to save your own FS recipes.
Mastering the Details
Refinement is central to every aspect of FUJIFILM X-E5’s design. The viewfinder and diopter adjustment control, for example, fit flush with the body, while the Bluetooth button on the base plate evokes the look of the rewind button on classic film camera.
The Joy of Photography
FUJIFILM X-E5 doesn’t just look good.
It also offers a stunning viewfinder and beautiful analog controls.
This is a camera designed to bring joy to your image making.
New Classic Display Mode
The new Classic Display mode* provides a clean viewfinder image with key information at the bottom of the frame. Combined with a body style that allows you to operate the dials and the lever with one hand, you can immerse yourself in image making with the camera to your eye.
*Only available on the EVF
Surround View Mode
FUJIFILM X-E5’s Front Control Lever accesses the Surround View function, which displays a semi-transparent or outlined area outside the image. This provides an OVF-like experience, enabling you to see outside the EVF frame so you can easily monitor what’s about to come into frame.
Evolved Mobility
Despite being similar in size to its predecessor, X-E5 is the first in the camera series that features a powerful five-axis IBIS mechanism offering up to 7.0 stops in the center and 6.0 stops at the periphery*. This makes it an effortless, “daily carry,” that remains adaptable to the most challenging scenarios.
*Based on CIPA 2024 standards. Yaw/pitch/roll correction performance when equipped with FUJINON XF35mmF1.4 R lens (sold separately)
See More, Tell More
A sophisticated design.
Intuitive controls that keep you immersed in image making.
A compact size that fits perfectly in your hand.
With FUJIFILM X-E5, you’ll uncover more stories.
Tell these stories with the remarkable image quality of our fifth-generation technology.
High-Resolution 40.2MP BSI Imaging Sensor
The high-resolution 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor has an enhanced image-processing algorithm that boosts resolution without compromising the signal-to-noise ratio, delivering astonishing image quality.
Learn more
Twice the processing speed of X-Processor 4
AI processing technology
Next generation HEIF image file format
Reduced power consumption
ISO 125 Standard Sensitivity
The X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor in FUJIFILM X-E5 features an improved light-efficient pixel structure. This delivers a lower native ISO of 125, which was only available as an extended option on the previous model.
S/N Level & Low-Light Power
The high-resolution 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor has an enhanced image-processing algorithm that boosts resolution without compromising the signal-to-noise ratio. Astonishing image quality is in the palm of your hand.
Latest AF Algorithm
FUJIFILM X-E5 incorporates an impressive autofocus prediction algorithm for reliable focusing even when recording continuously moving subjects. Autofocus enhancements are most notable in Zone AF and low-contrast situations.
Subject Detection Autofocus
FUJIFILM X-E5 uses X-Processor 5’s subject detection AF to accurately track a range of subjects. Built using deep-learning AI technology, it detects animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones.*
*Set the SUBJECT DETECTION SETTING to BIRD for insect detection, and AIRPLANE for detecting drones
Film Simulations
The 20 Film Simulation modes offered by FUJIFILM X-E5, including REALA ACE, harness 90 years of Fujifilm color science.
Learn more about Film Simulations
PROVIA/STANDARD
Based on FUJICHROME PROVIA, a reversal film designed for professional use, this Film Simulation mode caters for all subject types, offering a neutral color reproduction.
VELVIA/VIVID
Based on FUJICHROME Velvia, an ultra-vivid reversal film designed for professionals, this Film Simulation mode provides richer and more high-contrast colors than the PROVIA/STANDARD. It is a favorite of landscape photographers.
ASTIA/SOFT
Based on FUJICHROME ASTIA, a reversal film designed for fashion portraiture, this mode prioritizes soft and faithful reproduction of skin tones, while also depicting vivid blue skies and greenery.
PRO Neg. Std
Based on PRO160NS, a color negative film for professionals, this Film Simulation mode has a soft tonal gradation and excellent skin tone reproduction. Ideal for portrait photography under carefully controlled lighting. The neutral tonality renders itself well to post-processing.
CLASSIC CHROME
This Film Simulation mode is designed to reproduce a look similar to documentary magazines of the 20th century. Its low saturation and hard tonal gradation in shadows make it a perfect choice for documentary photography with a touch of realism.
CLASSIC Neg.
Based on SUPERIA, a color negative film loved by generations of photographers, this Film Simulation mode provides high-contrast tonal gradation. It adds depth and definition to colors by adjusting their shades in highlights and shadows, while reducing saturation.
NOSTALGIC Neg.
NOSTALGIC Neg. evokes the color reproduction of iconic works from the seventies, which brought the possibilities of color expression to the world and established it as art, reminiscent of the New Color movement. The unique tonal rendering softens highlights with an amber hue while preserving detail in the shadows, allowing for vibrant and lyrical images.
REALA ACE
Based on REALA ACE, this 20th Film Simulation combines faithful color reproduction with hard tonality, making it suitable for all subjects and situations.
ACROS
Based on ACROS, a monochrome film renowned for super-fine grain, this Film Simulation mode delivers rich shadow details and excellent sharpness.
Your Film, Your Story
Add a personal touch to every image you make. The Film Simulation dial on FUJIFILM X-E5 offers FS1, FS2, and FS3 positions, allowing you to customize and save your own FS recipes.
©Bao Zoan
Grain EffectFrom subtle textures to the gritty look of traditional high-ISO film stocks, with FUJIFILM X-E5 you can easily add natural-looking grain to your photos. Control the strength and size for just the right amount of texture on any image.
©Derrick Ong
Color Chrome EffectFor highly saturated subjects, Color Chrome Effect adds depth, detail, and vibrancy in three strengths to red, green, or yellow tones where detail may otherwise be lost. Or use Color Chrome FX Blue to boost the blue tones in an image.
©Luo Fei
ClarityThe Clarity control lets you decide whether to recreate a scene with a crisp sharpness, defining edges and boosting contrast, or with a soft feel. With 11 levels of control, it’s easy to fine-tune to your personal taste and style.
©Cen Baolan
Smooth Skin EffectIdeal for portraiture, this function smooths skin texture for a more flattering complexion.
White Balance ShiftFor white balance, choose Auto, Custom, Color Temperature, or a series of preset options. White balance can be fine-tuned in the WB Shift feature with red (R) and blue (B) color coordinates.
Video Functionality
FUJIFILM X-E5’s compact and lightweight body supports in-camera recording to an SD card at 6.2K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit, as well as high-quality 4K/60p and 1080/240p.
Complete Your Creative Setup
XApp
FUJIFILM X-E5 is compatible with FUJIFILM XApp, which offers additional functionality and simple image transfer to your Smartphone. Files can be shared between X-E5 and your Smartphone at speed, while the free app also enables remote operation of the camera.
Learn more about XApp.
Frame.io Camera to Cloud
Create, share, and collaborate in an instant with FUJIFILM X-E5’s native Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology. Wirelessly connect to an active internet connection, authenticate to Frame.io, and start uploading photos and videos at the moment of creation.
Seamless Printing with instax™ Link Series
Enjoy sharing your images by wirelessly connecting and printing to selected instax™ Link series printers.* FUJIFILM X-E5 connects directly, without needing an app.
*instax mini Link 3™ / instax mini Link 2™ / instax Link WIDE™ – each sold separately
XF23mmF2.8 R WR
Providing a focal length equivalent to 35mm, the new FUJINON XF23mmF2.8 R WR pancake lens weighs just 90g (0.20lb). Attached to FUJIFILM X-E5, it creates a compact, refined package.
Learn more about XF23mmF2.8 R WR.
|Model name
|FUJIFILM X-E5
|Declaration of Conformity
|View PDF
