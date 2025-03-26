Full Liquid Diet: Foods, Diet Plan, After Surgery, vs. Clear Liquid (2025)

A full liquid diet includes liquid foods that are more nutritious than simple tea or broth. It’s helpful for preparing for or healing after a procedure or if you can’t eat solids. Examples include soup, milk, hot cereal, and juice. You may have heard of a clear liquid diet, where you only drink things like water, tea, and broth. A full liquid diet is similar, but it includes all foods that are liquid or will turn to liquid at room temperature or melt at body temperature. It gives you more nutrition than a clear liquid diet. It also allows your body to heal from a procedure. Your doctor may recommend a full liquid diet when you’re: preparing for a test or medical procedure

recovering from a surgery, such as bariatric surgery

having difficulty swallowing or chewing Most people will only need to follow a full liquid diet for short periods of time, such as five days to two weeks. Here’s more about how this diet works, what you can eat, and other important considerations.

What foods can you eat? Compared to a clear liquid diet, there are a variety of foods you may eat on a full liquid diet. See Also Full Liquid Diet | Treatment & Management | Point of Care Fruits and vegetables all fruit or veggie juices (avoid pulp unless your doctor says otherwise) Soups bouillon

clear broths (beef, chicken, vegetable)

strained and pureed vegetable soup

strained meat- or cream-based soups (may contain pureed veggies or meat) Dairy all types of cow’s milk (whole, low-fat, reduced fat, fat-free)

lactose-free milk products, such as soy, almond, or flax milk

half-and-half

butter

sour cream

custard-style yogurts Grains Cream of Wheat

Cream of Rice

grits

other cooked cereals made from refined grains and thinned with milk Fats butter

margarine

mayonnaise

creamy peanut butter, or nut butter of choice Beverages coffee and tea

hot cocoa

artificially flavored fruit drinks

lemonade

sports drinks, like Gatorade

milkshakes (you may add smooth peanut butter or canned fruit, but blend until smooth)

pasteurized eggnog Supplement beverages Ensure

Boost

Carnation Instant Breakfast

Glucerna Desserts pudding

custard

gelatin

ice cream (plain varieties)

sherbet

popsicles

fruit ices Other sweeteners, such as honey, sugar, and maple syrup

salt

herbs, spices, and flavored syrups, like chocolate syrup

brewer’s yeast Ask your doctor or dietitian about the following foods. They’re sometimes included in a full liquid diet, or as you get closer to resuming a more normal diet: pureed fruits, such as applesauce

pureed vegetables diluted into soups, such as strained pumpkin puree in a cream soup

cooked cereals, such as oatmeal

pureed potatoes

strained, pureed meats

Foods to avoid on a full liquid diet You should avoid any solid foods on a full liquid diet. This means to stay away from raw, cooked, or canned fruits or vegetables that have the skin or seeds. Other foods to avoid include: mashed fruits and vegetables, such as mashed avocado

nuts and seeds

hard and soft cheeses

soups with noodles, rice, or other chunks in it

ice cream with solids in it

bread

whole cereals and other grains

meats and meat substitutes

carbonated beverages, such as sparkling water and soda People who have had stomach surgery may also want to avoid consuming orange and other acidic fruit and vegetable juices. These juices may cause burning. If you’re concerned about your vitamin C consumption, ask your doctor about liquid vitamin C supplements. Your doctor may give you further diet instructions based on the procedure you had.