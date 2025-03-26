Full liquid diet: MedlinePlus Medical Encyclopedia (2025)

You can eat or drink only things that are liquid. You may have these foods and drinks:

Water

Fruit juices, including nectars and juices with pulp

Butter, margarine, oil, cream, custard, and pudding

Plain ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sherbet

Fruit ices and popsicles

Sugar, honey, and syrups

Soup broth (bouillon, consommé, and strained cream soups, but no solids)

Sodas, such as ginger ale and Sprite

Gelatin (such as Jell-O)

Boost, Ensure, Resource, and other liquid supplements

Tea or coffee with cream or milk and sugar or honey

Ask your health care provider or dietitian if you can include these foods in your full liquid diet:

Cooked, refined cereals, such as cream of rice, oatmeal, grits, or farina (Cream of Wheat)

Strained meats, like the ones in baby food

Potatoes pureed in soup

Do not eat any kind of cheese, fruit (fresh, frozen, or canned), meat, and cereals that are not on your "OK" list.

Also, do not eat raw or cooked vegetables. And do not eat ice cream or other frozen desserts that have any solids in them or on top, such as nuts, chocolate chips, and cookie pieces.

Try having a mix of 5 to 7 of the foods you can eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Liquid foods do not include mashed foods, such as mashed potato or avocado.

Eating only a full liquid diet can give you enough energy, protein, and fat. But it does not give you enough fiber. Also, you may not get all the vitamins and minerals you need. So, your provider may recommend that you take certain vitamins and supplements.

This diet is safe for people with diabetes, but only when they are followed closely by their provider.