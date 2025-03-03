Full list of Record Store Day 2025 releases including Oasis special edition (2025)

Manchester supergroup Oasis will be releasing a special remastered vinyl for Record Store Day. The band join the likes of Fred Again, Charli XCX, Gorillaz and Taylor Swift who are set to drop something for the hotly anticipated event this year.
The news comes after the full list of releases for the 18th edition of Record Store Day has been revealed. The event, which will take place on April 12, will see Hundreds of special edition vinyls made available to fans on a first come first serve basis.
The high streets will be a scene of long queues with over 270 independent stores expected to take part in the UK with thousands more globally. Geordie singer, Sam Fender, has been confirmed as the UK's ambassador for Record Store Day, while Post Malone has been chosen to represent the momentous occasion in the USA.
Record Store Day started back in 2007 when a group of record store owners came together in the US to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of the music retailers. The first official event took place on April 19th, 2008, and today it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what's become a huge new music event.
The day has gained recognition by a number of high profile musicians over the years with artists releasing special editions of their work to commemorate the day.
For this year's edition, Oasis will be releasing remastered version of Time Flies, on four coloured LPs for the very first time. Former Record Store Day ambassador, Noel Gallagher, said: “Record shops were really important when I was growing up. It’s something that’s in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country.”
Here is the full list of releases for Record Store Day 2025:
13th Floor Elevators, The
Public Image – First Issue
2LP Black
A Day To Remember
Attack Of The Killer B-Sides
10″
A Tribe Called Quest
The Low End Theory
2xLP
a-ha
Hunting High and Low – The 1984 demos
LP
Adam Ant
Prince Charming
LP
Adicts, The
Rockers into Orbit
2xLP
Air
MOON SAFARI – LIVE & & DEMOS
12″
Alan Parsons Project, The
I Robot (Work In Progress)
LP
Alberto Baldan Bembo
OST:Nuda per Satana OST
LP
Alcatrazz
All Night Long In Japan 2019
2XLP
Alessandroni E Il Suo Complesso
L’Ora Del Cocktail
LP
Alex Chilton
Set
12″
Alison Moyet
Hometime
1LP (Gold Vinyl,
Numbered)
Anderson .Paak
Come Down – Single
12″
Antony Szmierek
Service Station At The End Of The Universe
LP
Archie Shepp and The Full Moon Ensemble
The Complete Live in Antibes
2XLP
Archive
Show Me Heaven EP
10”
Art of Noise
Impressions of Forever—In the studio with Moments in Love UMR/ZTT
1LP Red
Art Pepper
An Afternoon in Norway: The Kongsberg Concert
2LP
Avicii
Ryu / Strutnut
12″
Barbara Moore
A Little Moore Barbara
LP
Bartley, Charlene
Weekend Of A Private Secretary, The
LP
Beabadoobee
Live & Acoustic In London
12”
Belly
King (30th Anniversary Edition)
LP (Green Vinyl)
Bill Evans
Further Ahead: Live in Finland 1964-1969
2LP
Black Roots
Roots
LP
Black Sabbath
The Eternal Idol
LP
Black Spiders
Volume 2
LP
Black Stone Cherry
This is Black Stone Cherry’s RSD album. The band really likes it.
LP
Black Stone Cherry
This is Black Stone Cherry’s RSD album. The band really likes it.
CD
Blancmange
Everything is Connected Too
LP
Bloc Party
Little Thoughts EP
LP
Blue Cheer
Junk
LP
Bluey
Burger Dog / Bluey Theme Tune (Burger Dog Version) 7″ picture disc (RSD 2025)
7″
Blur
Magic Whip
LP
Bobby Charles Rarities Rhino LP
Boomtown Rats, The
DAWN OF THE RATS DEMOS B SIDES AND LIVE 1975-1979
1LP Green
Boys Wonder
Be Reasonable…
10″
Brad Fiedel
The Serpent & the Rainbow Original Motion Picutre Soundtrack
2XLP
Brooklyn People
Peace and Love / Wreck
7″
Bryan Adams feat Tina Turner
It’s Only Love
7”
Budy-Maglione
CANNIBAL FEROX – original motion picture soundtrack
LP
Bun B
Return of the Trill
2XLP
Camper Van Beethoven
Telephone Free Landslide Victory
1LP (Clear + Orange Marbled Vinyl)
Carla Thomas
Sweet Sweetheart
LP Translucent Blue
Celia Cruz & Willie Colón
Only They Could Have Made This Album
LP
Charlatans, The
The Only One I Know
12″
Charlatans, The
Wonderland (Deluxe)
2LP (Red & White)
Charles Mingus
In Argentina: The Buenos Aires Concerts
3XLP
Charles Mingus
Mingus At Monterey
2XLP
Charli XCX
Number One Angel
LP Silver Vinyl
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
Guess featuring billie eilish
7″ Black Vinyl
Charlie Byrd
Jazz ‘n’ Samba
LP
Charlie Parker
Parker’s Mood
LP
Chicane
Trampolines (Extended)
2XLP
CHVRCHES
Every Open Eye (10 Year Anniversary Version)
2LP Translucent Blue Vinyl
Cimarons, The
On The Rock
LP
Cissy Houston
Legacy
2XLP
Clarence White
The Lost Masters 1963-1973
LP
Colourfield, The
Virgins & Philistines [40th Anniversary Edition]
2XLP
Confidence Man
4AM (LA LA LA)
12″ Magenta Coloured vinyl
Cop Shoot Cop
Consumer Revolt
LP
Coral, The
B Sides Vol.1
2XLP
Count Basie
Best Of THe Roulette Years
LP Green Vinyl
Cowboy Junkies
More Acoustic Junk
LP (Yellow Vinyl)
Craig Smith & Maitreya Kali
Apache-Inca
2LP
Creation Rebel
Independent Man/ Creation Rebel
12″
Creeping Jean
The Clothes Shop 7″
7″ Single (Orange Vinyl)
Cure, The
The Head On The Door
1LP Picture Disc
Cypress Hill
Live At The Fillmore
2XLP
Dada
Puzzle (limited Strawberry with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)
2XLP
Dana Gillespie
Box of Surprises
1LP
Dannii Minogue
Neon Nights Remixed
LP
Dark Globe ft. Boy George
MIND YOUR OWN EXISTENCE
12”
Dave Clarke
Devils Advocate
LP
Dave Stewart
Stewart Sings Dylan
12″
David “Fathead Newman * Ellis Marsalis * Cornell Dupree
Return to the Wide Open Spaces
2XLP
David Bowie
Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)
2XLP
David Bowie
Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)
CD
David Gilmour
Between Two Points Remixes
12″
David Sylvian
Camphor II
2LP Translucent White
De La Soul
Bigger / Respect
2X7”
Dead Or Alive
You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Version 1)
12″
Dead Or Alive
Youthquake Remixes (140g Translucent Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025)
1LP
Dead Sarah
Ain’t It Tragic
LP
Declan O’Rourke
Since Kyabram Limited Edition’
LP
Deep Dish
George is On
2XLP
Deicide
Once Upon the Cross (Limited 30th Anniversary “Autobots” Vinyl Edition)
LP
Dennis Ferrer
The World As I See It
2LP – Sky Blue – transparent vinyl – gatefold sleeve
Diamond Head
Death And Progress
12″
Dictators, The
D.F.F.D.
LP
Dinosaur Jr
VPRO sessions
10″
Diplomats of Soul
Soul Spaces
LP
Doc Pomus
The Elvis Demos
2XLP Orange Vinyl
Doctor Who
The Tenth Planet (140g White and Silver vinyl)
2XLP
Dokken
Broken Bones
12″
Dokken
Beast from the East
2XLP
Dolores O’Riordan
No Baggage
LP
Don Cherry
Orient
2XLP
Don Toliver
Heaven or Hell (Chopnoslop Remix) [5th Anniversary Edition]
LP
Doors, The
Strange Days 1967 – A Work In Progress
LP
Doves
Cally/Lean Into The Wind
10″ Red
Dreadzone
Second Light
2LP (Orange & Blue)
Dream Syndicate, The
Sketches for Out of the Grey
LP
DRIFT
Working on Me + Papaya
10″
Duran Duran
Danse Macabre: De Luxe Bonus LP
LP
Dusty Springfield
Reputation
LP
Dwarves, The
Sunshine, Lollipops & Rainbows
LP
Elton John
Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper
1LP Black
Emika Frames Emika Records 12″
Emmylou Harris
Spyboy
2XLP
English Teacher
R&B
7″
Epic Soundtracks
Theres A Light
LP
Eurythmics
Be Yourself Tonight
LP
Everything Everything
Get To Heaven (The B-Sides)
12″
Fall, The
Country On The Click (The Complete Collector’s Edition)
12″
Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra
Black Sun (Joaquin Joe Claussell Sacred Rhythm Remixes)
12″
Fatboy Slim
Ya Mama
12″
Feet
CAN’T GET IN/CHANGING MY MIND AGAIN
7”
Fields of the Nephilim
Fallen
2XLP
Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac
LP
Flying Lotus
Spirit Box
LP
Fo Clips Eclipse
Just Be Thankful B/ W Can You Feel Me
7″
Frank Turner
Positive Songs For Negative People (10th Anniversary Edition)
2LP (Red & Blue)
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Live at KEXP
12″
Fred Again
Actual Life Piano EP 1
Magnolia Vinyl LP
Fred Again
Actual Life 2 Piano EP
Magnolia Vinyl LP
Fred Again
Actual Life 3 Piano EP
Magnolia Vinyl LP
Freddie Hubbard
On Fire: Live from the Blue Morocco
3XLP
Free Nationals
Free Nationals (Instrumentals)
2XLP
Fruit Bats / Anaïs Mitchell
As I Rise b/w Grace Cathedral Hill
7″
Fugs, The
First Album
2XLP
Future Sound of London, The
Alice In Ultraland
2XLP
Futureheads, The
RANT (RSD 2025 COLOURED VINYL REPRESS)
Standard weight black + orange splatter vinyl + bonus 7”
Gato Barbieri
Standards Lost and Found 2
2LP
Gazelle Twin
Shadow Dogs
LP
Gazelle Twin
Black Cab (Original Soundtrack)
LP
Geddy Lee
The Lost Demos
LP
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass
3XLP
Gerry Mulligan
Nocturne
2XLP
Gerry Mulligan and Thelonious Monk
Mulligan Meets Monk (MONO)
LP
Gil Scott-Heron
The First Minute Of A New Day
LP
Gilad Atzmon, Maja Babyszka & Nikos Sidirokastritis
In Memory Of That Song
LP
Girlschool
Hit and Run – Revisited
12″
Gloria Jones
Vixen
LP
Gloria Jones
Tainted Love / My Bad Boy’s Comin’ Home
7″
Goat & Graveyard a ship of fools/light as a feather Rocket Recordings 7”
Goblin
OST:L’altro Inferno/The other Hell
LP
Golden Dawn, The
Power Plant
LP
Golden Earring
The N.E.W.S. Sessions
2LP
Good Neighbours
Live at the Village Underground
1LP
Gorillaz
Demon Days Live From the Apollo Theatre
2XLP
Gotan Project
INSPIRACIÓN ESPIRACIÓN (20TH ANNIVERSARY)
Black LP
Gracie Abrams
Live From Radio City Music Hall
2LP
Grand Slam
Whiskey In The Jar / TBC
7″ or 12″ / Picture Disc
Grateful Dead
On A Porch – Vol 1
LP
Grateful Dead
Beacon Theatre, New York, NY 6/14/76
5xLP
Griff
Live At Alexander Palace
140g LP coloured vinyl
Gunna
Wunna
2xLP
Half Japanese
Fire in the Sky
LP
Harvey Mandel
The Snake
LP
Heads, The
Still Under Sided
2XLP
Heronimus Fin
This Place Has Changed
LP
High Anxiety OST
High Anxiety – Original Soundtrack / Mel Brooks’ Greatest Hits Featuring The Fabulous Film Scores Of John Morris
LP yellow in Red Vinyl
High Fade
Life’s Too Fast
LP
Hindu Love Gods
Hindu Love Gods
LP
Hives, The
Tyrannosaurus Hives
1LP (Gold & White)
Holly Johnson
HOLLELUJAH
Limited edition yellow (Golden Shower) vinyl.
House of Love
The House Of Love
12″
Howe Gelb
The Listener
LP
Ian North / John Howard
All The Young Droids: Junk Shop Sampler
7″
Ice – T
Power Rarities
LP
Idris Ackamoor, Rhodessa Jones, Danny Glover
ARTISTIC BEING
2XLP
Indian Ocean
School Bell / Tree House
12″
Inn House Crew, The
Afrodiziac
LP
Islandman
Bahar LL + Bonus Tracks
Black 180g LP
Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan
Keep Me In Mind Sweetheart
EP (180g Black Vinyl)
Ist Ist
Live from New Century
12″
Jackie DeShannon
Love Forever — Demo Recordings 1966-1967
LP
James Blunt
Back To Bedlam: The Demo’s
1LP
James Moody
Running the Gamut
LP
Jamie T
Carry On The Grudge
1LP
Jamiroquai
Funk Odyssey
2xLP
Jane Weaver
Univers (French Version/MEMORIALS Remix)
7″
Jayhawks, The Blue Earth Rhino LP + 7″
Jeff Bridges
Slow Magic, 1977-1978
LP
Jesus & The Mary Chain, The
> 45s > 84 > 85 <
LP
Jesus Lizard, The
Flux
12″
Jethro Tull
Songs From The Vault
LP
Jim Fry and Luke Haines
Test Driving The New Prius
LP
JJ Grey and Mofro
Orange Blossoms
2XLP
Joe Smooth
Promised Land
LP
Joey Valence & Brae
Good Songs by JVB (RSD25 EX)
LP
John & Yoko, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant’s Memory
Power To The People – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972
12″ Yellow
John Legend
Get Lifted
LP
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Plays John Mayall (Live)-60th Anniversary Edition
LP Red & Black Marble
John Williams
Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (OST)
2XLP
John Williams
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (OST)
2XLP
John Williams
Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (OST)
2XLP
Johnny Marr
Look Out! Live In London
LP
Joni Mitchell
US Tour Live 1976
3XLP Blue Jay Colour Vinyl
Jose James / Ben Westbeech
Brownswood Recordings Remix Edition 005
12″
Judas Priest
Live in Atlanta ’82
2XLP
K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas
K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas
LP
Kaleo
All The Pretty Girls EP
12″ Raspberry Marble Vinyl
Kasabian
Kasabian
2xLP
Katherine Priddy
Live at Union Chapel
2LP (Purple vinyl with etching on side D)
Keane
Live From Mexico City 2024
1LP (Green and White splatter vinyl)
Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos
Live 3.10.22
LP
Kelela
In The Blue Light
LP
Kenny Dorham
Blue Bossa in the Bronx: Live from the Blue Morocco
2XLP
Kim Wilde
Closer – The Exclusive RSD Mixes
12″
Kinky Roland & Boy George
You’re Not the One
12”
Kitty Winter Gipsy Nova
Feel It
LP
Klaus Doldinger & Giorgio Moroder
Never Ending Story OST
LP Starlight Vinyl
Laufey
A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl
2XLP
Laura Nyro
Angel In The Dark
LP
Laurence Jones Feat. Rory Gallagher
Laurence Jones Feat. Rory Gallagher
12″
Lemonheads, The
Lemonheads in Dreamland
LP
Levitation Room
Minds Of Our Own
12″
Liam Gallagher
Acoustic Sessions
LP Silver & Blue Vinyl
Lianne La Havas
Is Your Love Big Enough
LP Pink & Blue Vinyl
Life Without Buildings
Live at the Annandale Hotel
LP (Red Vinyl)
Lil Uzi Vert
Eternal Atake (Deluxe) / LUV vs. The World 2 (5th Anniversary Edition)
3XLP
Liminanas, The
Extra Faded
LP
Liminanas, The & David Menke
Les règles de l’art (OST)
LP
Linda Waterfall
My Heart Sings
LP
Lipstick Killers
Live In Adelaide
LP
Lisa Germano
Geek The Girl (30th Anniversary Special Edition)
2LP (Crystal Clear Vinyl)
Logic / Quentin Harris
Strictly Tuff Jam
12″
Los Jaivas
Alturas de Macchu Picchu
LP
Lou Reed
Metal Machine Music
2XLP
Madness
Take Cover!
LP – Red Translucent
Magma
Slag tanz
12″
MaL
Primal Dub 2
LP
Mark Knopfler
One Take Radio Sessions
1LP Black
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Space Junk
2XLP
Matching Mole
Matching Mole’s Little Red Record
2LP
Mayhem
Live In Ski
12″
Megan Thee Stallion
Traumazine
2XLP
Melanie C
Reason
LP
Melys
Second Wind
LP
MEMORIALS
Another Waterslide/ Memorial Bells
7″
Men They Couldn’t Hang, The
The Cherry Red Jukebox
LP
Michael Chapman
Who’s This Yorkshire Guy? (Live In Brighton, 2015)
LP
Michael Kiwanuka
Floating Parade
7″
Mike Bloomfield
Guitar King! (The Norman Dayron Sessions)
LP
Miles Davis Quintet
At The Kurhaus
LP
Mission, The
Neverland (30th Anniversary Edition) (140g Translucent Red and Translucent Yellow vinyl) (RSD 2025)
2XLP
Mitch & Ira Yuspeth
7 DOORS OF DEATH – original motion picture soundtrack
LP
MJ Lenderman
And The Wind (Live and Loose!)
Transparent Sea Blue 2LP
Modern Eon
B+ B Sides + Additional Tracks
LP Clear
Mojo Men, The
Dance With Me: The Autumn Singles – produced by Sly Stone
LP
Monaco
I’ve Got A Feeling
12″
Moody Blues
Boulevard de Madeleine – The Denny Cordell sessions 1966 Esoteric Recordings
12″
Morbid Angel
Domination
LP
Morcheeba
WE LIVE AND DIE / PEACE OF ME
7″
Morphine
Bootleg Detroit
LP
Motley Crue
Smokin’ In The Boys Room / Home Sweet Home – 40th Anniversary
LP
Motorhead
The Lost Tapes Vol.6 (Live In Berlin 1992)
2XLP
My Ruin Speak & Destroy Madfish 2XLP
National Health
National Health
LP
Neil Finn
Sessions at West 54th Street
2XLP
Nektar
Remember the Future (50th anniversary remix)
12″
Nemmzzz
DND
LP
Neurotic Outsiders
Neurotic Outsiders
2XLP
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Outdoor Safari
LP
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
Echoes (Live)
12″
Oasis
Time Flies… 1994 – 2009
LP
Olivia Dean
With love
10″
Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Te Maldigo (From Queer)
7″
OMD
Peel Sessions 1979-1983
1LP Black
One Self
Visions
12″
OST / London Music Works
OST: Stranger Things
7″
OST / London Music Works
OST: Succession
7″
OST / Mark Klein & Finn Keane
OST: Ludwig
LP
Pa Salieu
African Alien
LP
Pale Saints
Slow Buildings (30th Anniversary Re:Masters)
2LP (Petrol Blue Vinyl)
Panda Bear & Cass McCombs
Venom’s In
7″
Passengers
Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition)
2LP Recycled Black Vinyl
Patrick Doyle
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (OST)
2XLP
Patsy Cline
Imagine That: The Lost Recordings 1954-1963
2LP
Paul Hardcastle
Paul Hardcastle [40th Anniversary Edition]
LP
Pete Droge
Necktie Second Deluxe
2XLP
Pete Shelley
Yesterday Is Not Here: Radio Sessions 1979 – 1983
LP
Peter Gabriel
OVO – Half Speed Master
2LP Green Vinyl
Peter Tosh
Greatest Hits
LP
Pharoah Sanders
Iziohi Zam (My Gifts)
LP
Phil Pratt
Star Wars Dub
LP
Pixies
Bossanova / Trompe Le Monde Live (140g Ice Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025)
2XLP
Poly Styrene
Flower Aeroplane
LP
POND
The Early Years: 2008 – 2010
2XLP
Positive Express
Changin’ Times
LP
Post Malone
Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana
LP Yellow
Prince
Live At Glam Slam
3XLP
Prince Jazzbo
Black Heart Man – Bushay Collection 1974 – 1979
LP
Propaganda
p:Machinery – the αlpha:βeta definition
1LP Crystal Clear
Public Image Limited
First Issue
1LP Black
Queen De Lane Lea Demos USM/EMI LP
Rachel Chinouriri
Better Off Without EP
10″
Rage Against The Machine
Live on Tour 1993
LP
Rain Parade
Crashing Dream Revisited (Deluxe)
2XLP
Ramones
Loco Live
2XLP
Rembrandts, The
The Rembrandts
2XLP
Replacements, The
Tim
2XLP
Residents, The
Leftovers Again Volume 3
12″
Richard Last Group
OST:Get Ready
LP
Rise Against
Nod (7″ Single)
7″
Rival Consoles
Howl
LP
Robert Hunter
Tiger Rose (Rarities)
LP
Rock Workshop
Rock Workshop
LP
Rocket from the Tombs
The Day the Earth met the Rocket from the Tombs
2XLP
Roger Waters
The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Live)
1LP (Neon Pink Vinyl)
Rolling Stones, The
Out of Our Heads (US version)
1LP Clear Vinyl
Ronnie Wood
Live at Electric Ladyland
LP
Royal House
Can You Party?
LP
Royal Trux
Provenance: The Demo Tape (1988)
LP
Royel Otis
Nashville Sessions
10″ Bone
Ry Cooder
The Main Point – Live 1972
LP
Sabrina Malheiros
Equilibria
LP
Sad Lovers & Giants
Singles collection 1981-1983
LP Clear
Saints, The
Paralytic Tonight, Dublin Tomorrow
LP
Sam & Dave
Soul Study: The Nashville Sessions
2XLP
Sam Fender
Me and The Dog EP
12″
Sam Smith
BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall
2LP Black
Savoy Brown
Hellbound Train
LP Purple & White
Marble
Saxon
Wheels Of Steel
2XLP
SBT (Sarabeth Tucek)
Live In Bergen
LP
Scott Weiland
“I Know It’s Too Late / Missing Cleveland (Live)”
7″
Screaming Trees
Clairvoyance
2XLP
Screaming Trees
Clairvoyance
CD
Serani
No Games
7″
Sexwitch
Sexwitch
LP
Shakespears Sister
Black Sky
12″
Shane MacGowan & Sinead O’Connor
Haunted
1LP Clear Vinyl
Shed Seven
Shed Seven – The Covers
LP
Shudder To Think
Pony Express Record
2XLP
Shudder To Think First Love, Last Rites – OST Sony Legacy LP
Sister Nancy
One Two
LP
Sixpence None The Richer
Live From Gruene Hall
2XLP
Skindred
Union Black
2XLP
Slint
Tweez (Tweethan Mix)
LP
Sly & the Family Stone
The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Deluxe Color LP)
12″
Sly Stone
The Autumn Sessions 1963-65
LP
Soft Cell
*HAPPINESS NOW COMPLETED
LP
Soft Machine, The
Turns On ‘67
LP
Some Other People
VOICES IN MY HEAD
LP
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis Bextor’s Kitchen Disco (Live at The London Palladium)
2XLP
Soul Asylum
After The Flood
2XLP
Starship
We Built This City
LP
Status Quo
Live In Glasgow 27th October 1976 Night 1 (140g Ticket Stub Mint and Blue vinyl) RSD 2025)
2XLP
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Make Me Smile (Come Up & See Me) [50th Anniversary]
7″
Stone Temple Pilots
Live In New Haven 1994
2XLP
Stooges, The
Live
LP
Streets, The
None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This LIVE Alive
2XLP
Suede
Sci-fi Lullabies Volume 2 (140g Clear vinyl) RSD 2025)
2XLP
Sugababes
Taller In More Ways
1LP Pink
Sugar Minott
Sugar Minott At Studio One – 20th Anniversary Edition
LP
Sun Ra
Stray Voltage
2XLP
Sun Ra
NUITS DE LA FONDATION MAEGHT
6XLP
Sunhouse
Crazy On The Weekend
LP
Supergrass
I Should Coco (30th Anniversary)
LP
Suzi Quatro
Your Mamma Won’t Like Me (50th Anniversary Edition)
2XLP
Sweet Female Attitude
Flowers – Remixes
12″
Swell
Too Many Days Without Thinking
LP
Swell Maps
The John Peel Sessions
LP
Sword, The
Warp Riders (15th Anniversary Edition)
LP
T. Rex
Bolan B-Sides (140g Translucent Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025)
2XLP
Tailgunner
Living For real
2LP
Talking Heads
Live On Tour ’78
2XLP
Taylor Swift
Fortnight
7″ white vinyl
Ted Nugent
Nuge Vault VOL 2: Ted Nugent 75′
LP
The Killers/ Bruce Springsteen
Encore at the Garden
12″
Thelonious Monk
Live At The It Club
2XLP
Thin Lizzy
Jailbreak (Alternative RSD Version)
1LP Black
Thompson Twins Into The Gap Live BMG 2LP
Throwing Muses
Live in Providence, 1992
LP
Todd Rundgren
Initiation
2XLP
Tom Waits
Get Behind the Mule (Spiritual) b/w Get Behind the Mule
7″
Tommy McCook And The Skatalites
Latin Goes SKA
LP
Tori Amos
Diving Deep Live
EP
Touch Of Class
Let me Be Your Everything (OPOLOPO remixes)
12″
Trees
Fore & After
2XLP
Tribesman
The Tribe/Finsbury Park
12″
Tweedy Bird Loc
No Holds Barred
LP
UK Subs
Japan Today
LP
Val Kilmer / Maurice Jarre
Top Secret! (Motion Picture Soundtrack)
LP
Van Morrison
Be Just and Fear Not
10″
Various Artists
400% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk and Dub in Jamaica – 25th Anniversary Special Edition
LP
Various Artists
Sweet Relief Vol. IV
2XLP
Various Artists
Rumble In The Jungle – 18th Anniversary Edition
LP
Various Artists
The Virgin Suicides Deluxe (25th Anniversary Edition)
LP
Various Artists
Over The Edge OST
LP
Various Artists
Soul Slabs Vol. 4
2XLP
Various Artists
Rockabilly Heroes Vol. 2
LP
Various Artists
Timeless Jazz Classics Volume 2
2LP
Various Artists
CAROLINE NOW! THE SONGS OF BRIAN WILSON AND THE BEACH BOYS
2XLP
Various Artists
Diesel Smoke And Dangerous Curves: Big Rig Bustin’ Hits (1962-1976)
LP
Various Artists
MOM: Music For Our Mother Ocean
12″
Various Artists
Treasures Untold : A Modern 78 RPM Reader
BOOK + CD
Various Artists
Gravity Records 01
12″
Various Artists
Jazz Dispensary: Night Lights
LP
Various Artists
Moments: The Montreux Years Vol. 1
LP
Various Artists
Alts’n Outs
LP
Various Artists
GILLES PETERSON PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM
2XLP
Various Artists
LA CONTRA OLA SYNTH POP & POST PUNK FROM SPAIN 1980-86
2xLP
Various Artists
POP PSYCHÉDÉLIQUE (LES EXTRAS)
LP
Various Artists
Bugs On The Wire
LP
Various Artists
Tappa Records Showcase
LP
Various Artists
Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.6
Boxset
Vegyn, Air
Blue Moon Safari
LP
Veronicas, The
The Secret Life Of….
LP
Verve, The
Voyager 1
1LP Black
Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill Long After The Fire Label 51 LP
Vince Guaraldi
Selections from “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” (Original Soundtrack Recording – Peanuts 75th Anniversary Mystery Easter Egg Edition)
10″
Vince Guaraldi Trio
Jazz Impressions Of A Boy Named Charlie Brown (Expanded Edition)
LP Sky Blue
Vivian Jones
Cyaan Come A Roots / Trombone Version / Dub Version1 / Dub Version 2
12”
W.A.S.P.
The Last Command
LP
Wall of Voodoo
The Lost Tapes
2XLP
Wallows
More EP
12″
Wallows
More EP
CD
War
Why Can’t We Be Friends (Deluxe)
2XLP
Waxahatchee
Much Ado About Nothing b/w Mud
7″
Wes Montgomery with the Wynton Kelly Trio
Smokin’ In Seattle: Live at the Penthouse
LP
Who, The
Tommy OST
2XLP
Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Wicked: The Soundtrack
2LP Glitter green/ glitter pink
WIR (Wire)
Vien
LP
Wire
Nine Sevens
2XLP
Wombats, The
Glitterbug (10th ASnniversary)
LP
Wombles, The
Golden
LP
Wreckers, The
Stand Still, Look Pretty
LP
Wynd Chymes
Baby You’re The One
7″
Years & Years
Communion
1LP Zooetrope
Yes
Live at the Rainbow, London, England 12/16/1972
3XLP
Young Thug
Barter 6 (10th Ann Edition)
2XLP
Yuima Enya / J.A.K.A.M. / DJ Kensei
Norito
LP
Yukee
Yukee’s Garden Party: Hits from Series 1
Stripes the Badger’ Black & White LP
YUNGBLUD, Lil Yachty
When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)
7″
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Back To Earth
LP
Zombina and the Skeletones
Taste the Blood of Zombina
12″ PIC DISC