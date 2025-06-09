Fury after man banned from flying Union Jack flag in garden (2025)

A man has been ordered to stop flying a Union Jack flag and a military standard outside his home because they are in a communal garden. Declan Layton, 21, hoisted the flags six years ago to show respect for his pals in the military and to honour his late grandad who served in the Army. He has flown both flags outside his rented home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, but has now been ordered to take them down.His landlord says Declan doesn’t have permission to fly the flags because the poles have been erected in a communal garden. They are technically on land which is not included in Declan's tenancy agreement.

Declan, a part-time DJ who lives with his dad Stuart, 60, has refused to remove the flags, saying he is willing to “fight for my freedom”. He said: “I have mates in the military and my grandfather was in the Army so it was to honour them. “I’ve always loved the military and had the utmost respect for the brave men and women who have served and are serving.”