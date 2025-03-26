Gabriel Basso Bio, Age, Wife, Super 8, iCarly, Parents, Net Worth (2025)

Gabriel Basso Biography And Wiki

Gabriel Basso is a popular and skilled American actor born in St. Louis, Missouri. Furthermore, Gabriel started his career child actor. Additionally, Bosso had a regular role on theShowtimeseriesThe Big C (from the year 2010 to 2013). Nevertheless, he also starred in the 2011 science fiction filmSuper 8and the 2013 comedy-dramaThe Kings of Summer and J. D. Vancein the dramaHillbilly Elegy (2020). Moreover, Gabriel played played the title role in the action thriller seriesThe Night Agent, for Netflix (2023).

Gabriel Basso Nationality And Ethnicity

What nationality is Gabriel Basso? Basso holds American nationality and citizenship by birth. In addition, he was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri United States. Therefore, he is of Therefore, he is of English Italian German, and Irish ethnicity/heritage.

Gabriel Basso Age | Birthday

How old is Gabriel Basso? He was born in St. Louis, Missouri in the United States of America in the year in the year 1994 December 11. Therefore, he is currently 30 years old. In addition, Gabriel celebrates his birthday every year on December 11th with his family and close pals. RELATED: Chris Hemsworth

Gabriel Basso Height | Body Measurements

How tall is Gabriel Basso? He stands at an average height of 6 feet 0 inches (1.83m) tall. Additionally, his body weighs 65 kilograms (143 pounds). Moreover, details regarding his other body measurements are currently under review.

Gabriel Basso Tattoo

Basso has a tattoo in real life. Therefore, the tattoo he has in The Night Agent is not fake. The tattoo is on his arm.

Gabriel Basso Super 8

Basso was featured in a series of Super 8. Furthermore, the series tells the story of a group of young teenagers in 1979 who are filming their own Super 8 movie when a train derails, releasing a dangerous presence into their town. In addition, they shot in Weirton, West Virginia United States (2011).

Gabriel Basso iCarly

He appeared in one episode of iCarly. Furthermore, he also appeared in the episode titled iLook Alike and starred in the role of fake Freddie. In addition, when Mrs. Benson and Spencer refuse to let Carly, Freddie, and Sam, Freddie go to a mixed martial arts fight, the trio comes up with a sneaky plan by hiring look-alikes to trick Spencer into thinking they’re still at the house

Gabriel Basso The Night Agent

Gabriel Played the title role in the action thriller series The Night Agent (2023). In addition, the series was created by Shawn Ryan based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Furthermore, the show emerged as the third-most-viewed debuting series on Netflix in its first four days, and within a week it was renewed for a second season.

Gabriel Basso Parents | Young

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri in the United States of America in the year in the year 1994 to a loving and caring father and mother. Furthermore, he is the son of Louis J. Bosso Jr (father) and Marcie (mother). In addition, his mother was born and raised in California United States. Nevertheless, Basso was raised alongside his three siblings Alexandria Basso and Annalise Basso (sisters). Gabriel was homeschooled with his two sisters. Not to mention, that Basso’s family attended Grace Doctrine Church in St. Charles, Missouri United States.

Gabriel Basso Siblings

Gabriel was raised alongside his two sisters Alexandria Basso and Annalise Basso. Additionally, his sister Annalise is an American actress best known for her role as LJ Folger in the post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller series Snowpiercer. In addition, she also starred in the film Bedtime Stories

Gabriel Basso Wife | Married

Basso is not yet married and has no wife. In addition, he also does not have a girlfriend. Nonetheless, this is to the best of our knowledge. However, he has a daughter according to one source. Nevertheless, we are keeping tabs on this section and we will update you on his relationship status soon.

Gabriel Basso Girlfriend | Relationships

He does not have a girlfriend. In addition, according to our knowledge, he is also not in any relationship. Moreover, we are keeping tabs on this section and we will update you as soon as this information is publicly available.

Gabriel Basso Daughter

He has a daughter. In addition, he posts a photo of his daughter on his Instagram page in the year 2020. However, he has not yet shared the name of his daughter and other information. Therefore, we monitoring this section and we will keep you updated.

Gabriel Basso Acting Career

In early 2007, Gabriel portrayed minor roles in two feature films. Therefore, he starred in Meet Bill and Alice Upside Down, starring Alyson Stoner. Additionally, he has also had numerous television guest roles in popular series such as Nickelodeon’s iCarly, and ABC’s The Middle. Nevertheless, he maintained a regular role in the Showtime comedy series The Big C, portraying Adam Jamison, the son of the lead character played by Laura Linney (2010-2013).

Additionally, Gabriel was added to the cast of Netflix’s action-thriller film Trigger Warning directed by Mouly Surya (2021). He led the political conspiracy thriller series The Night Agent with Luciane Buchanan on Netflix, created by Shawn Ryan. In addition, the series is based on the 2019 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by author Matthew Quirk.

Gabriel Basso Movies

Trigger Warning (2024)

The Strangers (chapter 1)

Hillbilly Elegy

American Wrestler

The Whole Truth (2016)

Ithaca

Barely Lethal

The Hive (2014)

The Kings of Summer

Super 8 (2011)

Alabama Moon

Gabriel Basso TV Shows

The Night Agent (since 2023)

The Big C (2010-2013)

The Middle (2009-2018)

The Big C: Hereafter (since 2013)

Gabriel Basso’s Net Worth

What is Gabriel Basso’s net worth? Gabrie is a popular and skilled Actor from the United States best known for his role on theShowtimeseriesThe Big C. Nonetheless, he has a net worth of $5 million. In addition, he gets his income from his successful career as an actor.

Gabriel Basso Gay

Details of him being gay are currently unavailable. However, he recently had a daughter.

Gabriel Basso And Luciana Buchnan

Basso and Luciana Buchanan bring the chemistry of Peter and Rose to life in Netflix The Night Agent. However, the actors are not dating in real life.