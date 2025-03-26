Gabriel Basso Bio, Wiki, Age, Wife, The Night Agent, Net Worth (2025)

Gabriel Basso Biography

Gabriel Basso is an American Actor well-known for recently starring in many movies such as “The Night Agent”, which premiered on March 23, 2023, on Netflix. Other films that he has starred in include Super 8 (2011), American Wrestler: The Wizard (2016), and The Kings of Summer (2013), just to name a few.

Gabriel Basso Age

Basso was born on December 11, 1994, in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. He is therefore 28 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on the 11th of December every year.

Gabriel Basso Height and Weight

Basso stands at an approximate height of 6 feet and 0 inches. He has an average weight of 65 kg (143 pounds).

Gabriel Basso Family (Parents)

Basso was born to her loving parents, Louis J. Basso (father) and Marcie Basso (mother). He is of Italian descent – it is via his paternal grandpa. While growing up, she and her family used to attend Grace Doctrine Church in St. Charles, Missouri.

Gabriel Basso Sisters

Basso was raised alongside his 2 sisters, Annalise Basso (youngest) and Alexandria Basso (older). Both of her sisters are famous actresses.

Annalise (a.k.a. Annie) is an actress, soundtrack, and producer known for many films such as Oculus (2013), Bedtime Stories (2008), Standing Up (2013), and Love Takes Wing (2009). She is 24 years old as of 2022 having been born on December 2, 1998.

Alexandria is an Actress, Producer, and Writer known for many films including “Alice Upside Down” (2007) and “A Place to Die, Seduced” (2016). She is 5 feet 9½ inches (1.77 m) tall.

Gabriel Basso Wife

Basso is very private about his personal life therefore it is not known if he is in any relationship. There are also no rumors of Basso being in any past relationship with anyone.

Gabriel Basso Daughter

Basso has a daughter, whose names are under review. He revealed his daughter for the very first time in August 2020. There will be an update as soon as further details about his daughter are available in the limelight.

Gabriel Basso Net Worth

Basso has an estimated net worth of between $1 Million-$5 Million which he has earned through his successful career as an Actor.

Gabriel Basso Career

Basso has recently starred in the film “The Night Agent”. At first, Basso aspired to become a pro football player but later discovered his passion for acting. He says that his fav movie to watch is Bruges (2008). In the early part of 2007, while residing in St. Louis, Basso took on minor roles in two feature films: “Alice Upside Down,” featuring Alyson Stoner, and “Meet Bill,” featuring Aaron Eckhart.

Her older sister Alexandra also had a part in the latter film. Subsequently, he relocated with his sisters and mother to Los Angeles. Soon after arriving, he obtained representation and, remarkably, landed a lead role in the web series “Ghost Town,” which was part of the Dailymotion Kids platform.

Basso has made appearances as a guest on various popular television series, including ABC’s “The Middle” and Nickelodeon’s “iCarly”. For 3 years (2010 – 2013), he had a recurring role in the Showtime comedy series “The Big C”. There he portrayed the role of Adam Jamison, the son of the main character portrayed by Laura Linney. Additionally, he took on the role of Hal Mitchell in the independent film “Alabama Moon” (2009), which featured John Goodman and Clint Howard. The film was directed by Tim McCanlies and based on the bestselling novel by Watt Key. Besides, acting, Basso is also a soccer lover and loves playing in his spare time. He also knows martial arts.

Gabriel Basso The Night Agent

Basso is the main character in the action, drama, and conspiracy thriller, “The Night Agent”, which premiered on March 23, 2023, on Netflix. He portrays the role of Peter Sutherland.

In the “The Night Agent”, series, Basso co-stars alongside 26 cast members including;

Luciane Buchanan – portrays Rose Larkin Eve Harlow – portrays Ellen Sarah Desjardins – portrays Maddie Redfield Hong Chau – portrays Diane Farr D.B. Woodside – portrays Eric Monks Fola Evans-Akingbola – portrays Chelsea Arrington Phoenix Raei – portrays Dale Kari Matchett – portrays Michelle Travers Enrique Murciano – portrays Ben Almora

The series is about an FBI agent who monitors an emergency line. While doing that, he receives a call that thrusts him into a perilous conspiracy. The conspiracy revolves around the existence of a mole within the White House, and the agent finds himself caught in a dangerous web of intrigue and deception.

Gabriel Basso Martial Arts / Fighting

Since his childhood, Basso has been involved in boxing and training martial arts. He practiced tae kwon do, a form of combat sport, which he believes enhanced his movement abilities. As he grew older, Basso also pursued kickboxing and Muay Thai. Recently, he has taken an interest in grappling and has been learning from his coach, Bas Rutten, a renowned UFC Hall of Famer and actor. Basso is eager to absorb knowledge from various sources and strives to learn from anyone he can.

Gabriel Basso Gay

Basso is not gay, he is straight.

Gabriel Basso Tattoos

Basso’s body features tattoos on his left arm. However, he has never talked about them anywhere, so the deeper meaning of the tattoos are not known.

Gabriel Basso Movies and TV Shows

Film

Basso has starred in many films including;

Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Anatomy of the Tide (2015)

Ithaca (2015)

Barely Lethal (2015)

The Hive (2014)

TV Shows

Basso has starred in many television series including;

The Red Road (2014)

Perception (2012)

R. L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: The Series (2011)

Scared Shrekless (2010)

The Big C (2010-2013)

Gabriel Basso Social Media Platforms

He is active on his social media accounts and is often seen posting on his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. He has over 313K followers on Instagram.