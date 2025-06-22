Galvanic and Electrolytic Cells | Overview & Research Examples (2025)

6 Electrochemistry

6.1 Basic electrochemical concepts

With special regard to electrical engineering, this chapter covers the branch of electrochemistry that deals with the generation and storage of electric current. The electrochemical oxidation and reduction reactions take place at the phase boundaries of the electrode and the electrolyte.

Galvanic cell

Chemical energy is transformed into electrical energy, current is produced, and electrochemical reactions take place spontaneously (negative free enthalpy). Galvanic cells are categorised into three subgroups:

Primary cells

Secondary cells

Fuel cells

Electrolytic cell

Electric energy is transformed into chemical energy. Two electrodes made of electron-conducting material, and the electrolytes with ion conductivity are conductively connected62 to each other. At the two spatially separated electrodes electrochemical reactions take place.

Half-cell

A half-cell consists of one single electrode and an electrolyte into which the electrode is submerged (e.g. copper in a copper sulphate solution). If a (metal) electrode is submerged into a metal salt solution (same metal), the surface of the electrode becomes charged. With base metals (e.g. zinc) some metal atoms enter the solution and the released electrons stay on the surface of the electrode, which is now negatively charged. The positively charged metal ions remain bound to the negatively charged metal surface. Thereby an electrical double layer is formed where the negative and the positive charges balance each other out. When two half-cells are combined, a galvanic cell (connected through ionic conductor and electron conductor) is formed.

Anode