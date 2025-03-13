Game Corner: Doom 3 (Xbox Series X) (2025)

Released:4 August 2020

Originally Released:3 August 2004

Developer:id Software

Also Available For:Nintendo Switch, Nvidia Shield, PC/Mac, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Background:

Although the first-person shooter (FPS) genre existed before Doom (ibid, 1993), it was definitely popularised by the online “Deathmatches” featured in this heavily ported and much celebrated title. Despite its controversial violence and Satanic imagery, Doom was so popular that it was banned from workplaces, met with widespread critical acclaim. and followed by a sequel just ten months later. Bigger and faster than the original, Doom II (ibid, 1994) was equally successful despite being a glorified expansion and was followed by numerous expansion packs, but it would take ten years for gamers to get their hands on a third entry. This was partially due to concerns within id Software that the company was too reliant upon their existing franchises. However, the success of Return to Castle Wolfenstein (Various, 2001) saw development of Doom 3 begin in earnest. Pitched as a reboot of the franchise, Doom 3 was always planned to be a more story-focused title, one that took advantage of then-modern technology to bring the concept to life. This included utilising dynamic lighting to create ambiance and realistic shadows in the game’s environments and increasing the focus on interacting with said environments, This contributed to Doom 3’s critical success; the game became id Software’s best-selling title at the time and proved a big hit for its claustrophobic atmosphere and gore-infested combat, despite some repetitive gameplay loops. Eight months after its release, it was followed by the Resurrection of Evil expansion pack that added twelve new missions alongside new weapons and enemies and with positively received, with the additional Lost Mission campaign added when it was re-released in the BFG Edition (id Software, 2012). All of this additional content was also included alongside the game, its predecessors, and the 2016 reboot in the Slayers Collection, a nifty compilation release that I played for this review.

The Plot:

In the year 2145, the Union Aerospace Corporation (UAC) conducts groundbreaking teleportation research on their Mars facility under the direction of Doctor Malcolm Betruger. However, when their experiments open a portal to Hell and unleash a horde of demons throughout the facility, it’s up to one lone Marine to fend off the demonic forces and seal the Hellmouth.

Gameplay:

Like its predecessors,Doom 3is a third-person shooter in which you take control of an unnamed space marine and blast seven kinds of shit out of the hordes of Hell on a futuristic Mars facility. However, given the huge gap betweenDoom IIandDoom 3, many things have changed, primarily the fact that you can now utilise two control sticks for a greater range of movement, bringing theDoomfranchise more in-line with what we now consider to be a modern FPS. One holdover I am grateful for is that the Marine can hold multiple weapons at once. You can fire these with the Right Trigger, cycle through them with the Left and Right Bumper (or use the inventory menu, though this won’t pause the game so you’ll still be vulnerable), manually reload them with X (yes, weapons now need to be reloaded), and select certain weapons (your bare fists, grenades, and others) using the directional pad. The Marine can also duck if you press in the right stick, temporarily run by pressing in the left stick (there’s a stamina meter on the heads-up display (HUD) that automatically refills), jump with A, and interact with the environment and non-playable characters (NPCs) with Y. There are also options to switch to a “Southpaw” playstyle, swap the jump and interact functions, toggle aim assist (though I recommend having it on), and toggle whether you automatically switch to newly acquired weapons or not.

Doom 3’s biggest change to the series is its course correction towards survival/horror. 90% of the game’s environments are dark, moody, claustrophobic, and full of poor or malfunctioning lighting, meaning you’re heavily reliant upon your torch (or “flashlight”). In the original release of the game, you had to pick between using the flashlight or using a weapon, a bizarre and ridiculous system that’s thankfully corrected here, though the flashlight can’t be used indefinitely as it’s tied to a cool-down meter. You can whip it out with the Left Trigger to light up areas, which is essential to finding your way aroundDoom 3’s many horrific, wrecked, and samey environments, and you’ll need to keep an eye on the meter so you’re not left being attacked in the dark. Another new mechanic is the Marine’s occasional jaunts out onto the Mars surface. In these brief sections, you’ll run and hop around, blasting enemies and collecting air cannisters to keep from suffocating before you reach the next airlock. These sections help to break up the monotony of the game and connect the many large military complexes of the UAC facility, but they’re sadly not utilised as often as I’d like or in massively interesting ways. You’ll need to turn to theDead Spacefranchise (Various, 2008 to present) for more in-depth space and zero gravity gameplay. AlthoughDoom 3eschews the classicDoommechanics of searching for coloured keys or artifacts to open doors, you’ll still be searching for key cards and access codes to download to your Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) to access new areas. You can bring up the PDA using the ‘View’ button; from here, you can switch weapons and read e-mails and listen to audio logs that help flesh out the game’s lore, provide hints, or give you codes open storage lockers for ammo and resources.

See Also Kaufe Doom 3 Microsoft Store

Unlike in previousDoomgames, there’s no map system inDoom 3. This isn’t a massive issue as the game is fairly linear, but it can be difficult to find your way around as a lot of the areas look the same and it can get quite dark so it can be tricky to spot doors, vents, and stairways. There’s also no compass system, so you better pay attention when the story objectives pop-up onscreen and NPCs tell you where to go (especially as there’s no way to remind yourself of either of these). Luckily, one easy way to know that you’re going in the eight direction is if enemies appear before you. These either shamble or pounce from the darkness or hidden cubbyholes or literally teleport in in a flash of lightning and demonic chanting. Whichever campaign you choose to begin here, you’ll start with only your fists or a pistol and have to acquire new weapons along the way. Ammo is dropped by gun-toting zombies, found in lockers, on eviscerated bodies, and scattered all around the environment, as are Med Kits, various armour, and healing stations used to top up your health until they’re depleted. Saving is a manual process, as ever, and I recommend making regular saves once you’ve cleared out a room or stocked up on health and ammo as it doesn’t take much to whittle your health and armour down to nothing. Environmental hazards like fire, high (or endless) drops, and flaming Hellpits are commonplace, and it can be easy to miss a jump during the game’s tricky platforming sections and plummet to your death. You’ll also need to be on the lookout for ladders, teleportation devices or rips in the fabric of reality, and elevators to take you to new locations, laboratories, or even the depths of Hell itself. There’s some light puzzle-solving present inDoom 3 that usually, involves a series of fetch quests as NPCs send you after key cards, access codes, or various power cells to open up new areas. Other times, you’ll be powering up or down reactors, security measures, and other futuristic equipment to progress, extending bridges and activating and riding monorails and moving platforms to traverse the sprawling facility.

You’ll also be activating cranes and grabbers to clear out toxic waste, deactivating gun turrets, extinguishing fires, and can even use security cameras to check out areas you’re heading to. Sometimes, you’ll be forced to fight off waves of enemies while waiting for lifts or other machinery to power-up, but mostly you’ll be skulking around every corner expecting a demon to pounce in your face. Thankfully, you can use exploding and flammable barriers to even the odds and there are many times when you’re accompanied by (or, more accurately, have to follow) a spider-like Sentry Bot to a new area. These scuttling little robots will urge you onwards and rain fire upon any enemies that appear before them, which is super helpful. Unfortunately, they’re not indestructible or infallible, so you’ll still have to keep your wits about you and make an effort to cover them to increase your chances of survival. AlthoughDoom 3is nowhere near as confusing or maze-like as its predecessors, it walks a fine line between action-orientated gameplay and ominous exploration. Whenever you enter an area that seems quiet and invites exploration, be sure to keep your finger ready over the trigger as it’s normal for enemies to pop out or teleport in and ruin your day. These aspects come to a head whenever you venture into Hell, where resources are limited and enemies come thick and fast, or when you explore the more desolate areas of the facility where even the health stations have been rendered inoperable. There are three difficulty settings available at the start of the game, with a fourth unlocked through gameplay, so don’t be ashamed to dial the difficulty down if you’re having trouble asDoom 3is quite a tough and harrowing experience that basically sees you fighting to survive from one room to the next thanks to enemies constantly appearing all around you.

Graphics and Sound:

Compared to its predecessors,Doom 3is a quantum leap ahead. It’s astounding to think that theDoomseries missed out on the early, polygonal 3D graphics era but it really benefits the presentation of this game as the last time we played aDoomgame, everything was cleverly designed 2D textures rather than 3D graphics. In this regard, the game looks amazing. Areas are dark, desolate, and constantly foreboding; bodies, blood, ominous messages, and even oozing tentacles litter many of the game’s environments, especially as you venture closure to Hell. Pentagrams, candles, runes, sacrifices, and bloodbaths are commonplace, as are jump scares from bodies or enemies falling from ceilings or bursting from vents. Occasionally, you’ll be beset by demonic visions; the screen turns red and hazy, the demonic chanting intensifies, and you’ll even endure some poltergeist activity as furniture and bodies and wildly tossed around. Mostly, you’ll be exploring claustrophobic, futuristic corridors in low lighting. Doors will jam, machinery sparks and stutters with static, and voices come over the speakers to either direct or taunt you or create an unsettling ambiance. Sometimes, the environment will collapse around you as you cause meltdowns and explosions. Other times, you’ll be warped through a Hellmouth to the Malebolge itself. Even relatively normal looking areas quickly turn to shit as demons teleport in, the power goes out, or Hell’s influence seeps in.

Unfortunately, many of these areas are extremely repetitive. You’ll travel through so many laboratories, industrial areas, warehouses, and offices that it’s easy to get bored of the aesthetic. Sure, these are often shaken up by gore, bodies, or flickering lights but it’s still the same assets being recycled again and again, which doesn’t help make each area all that distinctive. Sometimes you’ll see space or the surface of Mars out of windows, which adds a lot of scope to the game, but it’s usually painfully obvious when the game is masking loading times behind elevators and airlocks and other such doors. Your trips onto the Mars surface really help to break up this monotony, as do your ventures into Hell, which is a desolate, volcanic wasteland full of elaborate gothic ruins, castles, and titanic demonic skeletons, but sadly these sections don’t appear that often or are mainly saved for the finale, respectively. I would’ve liked to see you doing more on the surface, maybe acquire a more permanent upgrade to allow you to survive the vacuum for longer. As it is all you really do is move across the rocks or gantries to an airlock, occasionally activating consoles and such. In Hell, you mainly just explore the shifting stone architecture and fend off waves of powerful demons. There are no keys or puzzles to solve, it’s just a fight for survival, and thus, the majority of the action takes place in the UAC facility. While there are some fun distractions and elements, like arcade machines, various stages of disrepair and slaughter, and elaborate sights like the teleports, industrial lasers, and the like, it all gets very old very quickly and I found myself rushing through and making mistakes as a result.

Doom 3uses the power of its new graphical engine to greatly expand upon the narrative aspects of the series. Serving as a gritty, overbearingly serious reboot, the tense gameplay is broken up by unskippable cutscenes and overblown conversations with NPCs who beg for your help or threaten your life. Even your character (who I hesitate to call the “Doomguy”) is quite chatty throughout the game, though he has lost a lot of the charm of his predecessor as he just looks like a generic Jarhead, something not helped by the lack of a traditionalDoomHUD. It also doesn’t help that the human character models are painfully stiff; while the voice acting is suitably over the top, the characters have that same plastic, action-figure-like look to them that dogged many games during this time. Thankfully, the enemies make up for this; enemies from previousDoomgames have been given a gruesome makeover, appearing bloodier and more horrific than ever. You’ll see blood and gouges formed in their skin from your bullets, bodies bursting into flames and disintegrating into skeletal dust upon defeat, and even exploding into bloody chunks if you use the right weapons. I enjoyed the parts when enemies would teleport in and burst from the shadows, as frustrating as these aspects were, and the overall look of the environments despite how samey they could get, though the game’s soundtrack leaves a lot to be desired. While I appreciate it relying on ambient noise and ominous sounds of enemies, I miss the hard-rock infused tunes of the previous games.

Enemies and Bosses:

Many classicDoomenemies make a ghastly reappearance inDoom 3, now more terrifying and gruesome than ever. You’ve got regular cannon fodder such as slow moving, moaning zombies who swipe at you (either with their hands or wrenches) and try to bite you, flaming and emaciated variants, and gun-toting bastards who hide behind cover or riot shields and can whittle your health down from afar. Also on the smaller end of things, spider-like Ticks and Trites will scuttle down webs or out from vents to swarm you, fairy-like Cherubs buzz about in your face, and those damn Lost Souls and Forgotten Ones will fly right at you from out of nowhere. Once all Hell (literally) breaks loose, you’ll be bombarded will all manner of demonic forces. The standard Hell grunt are the Imps who pounce at you and toss fireballs at your face, quadrupedal two-headed Maggots who rush at you, and bat-like Wraiths who can teleport about the place. You’ll also contend with bulbous Cacodemons, chainsaw- and Gatling gun-wielding zombies, and a brutish Commando variant who charges at you with a tentacle-like arm. You’ll initially be introduced to many of the more monstrous enemies in the form of a sub-boss battle. Demons like the Pinkies and Vulgars are given short cutscenes and enclosed areas in which you fight them before they pop up at random and in the worst places.

The massive, dog-like Pinkies charge at you, biting and slobbering, and seem threatening at first until you blast them point-blank with a shotgun.Resurrection of Evil’s Vulgars can also be formidable until you use the Grabber to reflect their projectiles back at time. Additionally, you’ll often run into the screaming Revenants; these skeletal demons fire rockets and can make your day go downhill fast when they appear alongside more melee-based demons. Be sure to prioritise Arch-Viles; while they can’t heal enemies like before, they can summon flames and even Hell Knights, making them a real pain in the ass. Also, keep your distance whenever a Bruiser or Mancubus appears; these huge demons blast at you with their massive cannons so hang back and use your rocket launcher, strafe around them with your Plasma Gun or Chaingun, or utilise the “bullet time” features of the Artifact when playingResurrection of Evil. There are four bosses to face inDoom 3, with six more appearing inResurrection of Eviland two being recycled forThe Lost Mission. The first is the spider-like Vagary who scuttles about, slashes you, and tosses objects with telekinesis, but she’s simple to take down if you strafe and unload with the Chaingun. You’ll battle two Vagary’s at the end of the game and another inThe Lost Missions; in this latter fight, she can’t use her telekinesis but is accompanied by Cherubs, but the arena is much bigger, making this fight even easier. Before you visit Hell, you’ll have to face two Hell Knights at once in a very claustrophobic area; because of the tight quarters, it can be difficult strafing and dodging their stomps and fireballs, and especially dangerous if using explosive weapons, meaning later encounters with these enemies are usually much easier. To escape Hell the first time, you’ll have to defeat the Guardian of Hell, a large crocodilian-type beast who stomps about trying to bite you and rains fireballs. It’s blind, so it sends out “Seekers” to pinpoint your location and destroying these is the only way to expose the Guardian’s weak spot, a blue sphere over its head. When you battle it again inThe Lost Mission, it is no longer blind, doesn’t use the Seekers, and can be damaged more conventionally but is also a lot tougher than before.

Fittingly, the bosses really ramp up at the end game. Sabaoth (the Marine’s demonically transformed superior officer) attacks you in the Primary Server Bank, his legs mutated into tank-like treads and his torso sporting heavy armaments such as the BFG9000! Thankfully, your victory over the Guardian of Hell awards you with the Soul Cube, which is crucial for defeating Sabaoth and his successor, the Cyberdemon. Sabaoth also makes use of four pillars, electrifying them (and you, if you’re close by) but he’s also slow and predictable so you can use the Soul Cube to deal massive damage to him. Blast his BFG shots before they can hurt you (the closer to him the better), and unload with your Chaingun or Plasma Gun to end him. The semi-cybernetic, minotaur-like Cyberdemon is an entirely different beast. Fought around a Hellmouth and assisted by infinite lesser demons, this brute unloads with its arm-mounted rocket launcher and can only be harmed, and killed, by you charging up and unleashing the Soul Cube four times, making this a gruelling bout at times. When playingResurrection of Evil, you’ll need to defeat four demonic Hunters to acquire new abilities for the Artifact: the Helltime Hunter blasts about in flaming bursts and tosses fireballs that you must reflect back with the Grabber as this is the only way to hurt it. The Berserk Hunter leaps at you with slashes and spits fireballs and can only be damaged by targeting the beating heart in its chest, and you’ll need to open up and destroy four power cores to disable the Invulnerability Hunter’s shield, avoiding its electrical shockwaves and attacks.Resurrection of Evilconcludes with a final showdown with Dr. Betruger, now transformed into a demonic bat, in what was the toughest fight of the game for me. This bastard flies around, blasts flames across the ground, rains fireballs and flaming meteors, and is both fast, extremely difficult to hit, and incredibly durable. A lack of ammo and health items and a fatal drop add to the difficulty, though you can use the Artifact to get a better lock on with your BFG before the fight abruptly and anti-climatically ends in a cutscene.

Power-Ups and Bonuses:

It pays to explore every room, nook, and cranny when playingDoom 3. Be sure to crouch through vents and under stairs and tables to search out Med-Kits, armour shards, and ammo and check every desk and body for PDAs and other resources. Computer terminals and e-mails (and handy online guides) will provide locker codes and access to resource caches, which are invaluable at times, and be sure to make strategic use of any healing stations dotted about the place. As you explore and play, many familiarDoomweapons will become available to you, including the standards pistol, the always enjoyable chainsaw, and my personal favourite, the shotgun. Automatic weapons like the Machine Gun, Chaingun, and Plasma Gun are great for unloading on enemies, but you must factor in charge up and reload time, so be sure to make use of cover or quiet spots to reload.

You can also utilise grenades, a handy-dandy rocket launcher, and the series staple, the ultra-powerful BFG9000, but take care as these can often explode in your face if you’re not careful! When playingResurrection of EvilandThe Lost Missions, you’ll also get to use the Super Shotgun, a far more powerful version that fires two shots at once but takes twice as long to reload, and the Grabber, a gun-like appendage that can snag objects (even enemy projectiles) and blast them at enemies. It’s a clunky bit of kit that’s sadly underutilised andz while I’m glad there aren’t loads of annoying physics-based puzzles that use it, it does feel like a superfluous inclusion, unlikeResurrection of Evil’s other new mechanic, the Artefact. This beating Hell Heart is charged using human souls and allows you to slow down time, strengthen your attacks with a brief “Beserek” mode, and temporarily become invincible. Similarly, in the main game, you can charge up the Soul Cube by defeating enemies; when unleashed, it passes through all objects and instantly kills most enemies, restoring your health in the process. Finally, various armours boost your resistance to attacks, ammo belts and backpacks boost your ammo and you can temporarily buff yourself with various one-use items. Adrenaline affords you infinite stamina, Beserker renders you invulnerable and triples your attack power, while you can also make yourself invisible and invulnerable in multiplayer.

Additional Features:

There are forty-five Achievements up for grabs inDoom 3, with many of them earned simply by completing the main campaign. You’ll get an Achievement for defeating each boss, for example, and for finishing the game on each difficulty setting (these stack, too, so you can earn multiple Achievements in one playthrough if you’re good enough). You’ll also get Achievements for earning a high score on the arcade machine, having two demons fight each other, acquiring the BFG9000, finding hidden secrets, defeating certain enemies with certain weapons, and finishing the game in ten hours or less. Interestingly, consideringDoompioneered multiplayer Deathmatches, there are no Achievements tied to the game’s multiplayer component, which allows you and you friends to go head-to-head on various game maps in traditional Deathmatches, tournaments, last man standing, and team-based campaigns. Scattered throughout each campaign are PDAs and lockers, all of which need to be found and accessed for Achievements. There’s no level select or New Game+ feature here, though, so you’ll need to make multiple saves or have a guide handy if you want to avoid replaying entire sections. In addition to the main campaign, you can play the two DLC campaigns,Resurrection of EvilandThe Lost Mission, right off the bat; both recycle enemies and environments from the main game but introduce new elements, such as the Grabber, Artifact, and Vulgars, in addition to concluding the main story by including a showdown with Dr. Betruger.

The Summary:

I’d been putting offDoom 3for a long time. I first played it in theBFG Edition on PlayStation 3 but was put off by the claustrophobic environments, low lighting, and tense, frustrating combat mechanics. These elements remain nagging concerns inDoom 3; I never felt like I could relax or really enjoy myself as enemies would pop up or swarm at a moment’s notice and drain my health and ammo, meaning I was constantly on edge and became aggravated at being forced to kill more and more demons as they kept teleporting in. However, as a fan of the series and survival/horror games, it’s true that this sense of constant dread, worry, and anticipation about what lurks behind every door and around every corridor really added to the horror vibe of the game, and was surely the intention. It’s just a very different gameplay experience to the more straight-forward nature of the original games and more horror-themed FPS titles, so I recognise that this is very much a “me” problem rather than a fault of the game, which wants you to always feel endangered. The game plays well; gunplay is satisfying, and the gruesome aesthetic is truly macabre. I just wish it was more prevalent; there are only so many futuristic hallways and laboratories I can skulk down before I get bored, so I would’ve liked to see more blood, more of Mars, and more Hell-based locations sprinkled throughout the game. Having said that, the environments look amazing; the lighting (or lack thereof) and graphics do the game justice here, it’s just a shame that doesn’t translate to the human character models. I’m glad the game wasn’t a confusing labyrinth, but I did get turned around a bit without a map or compass and because of the samey environments and I felt the constant fetch quests dragged the pacing down a bit. When you’re fully armed and engaged with the game’s horrific enemies,Doom 3shines. I loved the sense of dread and how formidable the enemies were, and the scale of the bosses, I just think a better balance between survival/horror, action, and puzzle solving was needed. Ultimately, it’s a decent enough game; a little too much like a bland FPS at times thanks to the gritty, military aesthetic but easily the most graphically impressiveDoomfor its time. However, I can’t say that I will throw it on for a quick burst of action like I do the originals as this is a game that insists upon your time and energy.

My Rating:

⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

Pretty Good

Did you enjoy Doom 3? Did you think it was toomuch of a departure from the original games? Did you find the environments too repetitive? What did you think to the new looks for the demons and the new weapons? Were you glad that the gamewas changed to allow simultaneous use of the flashlight? Which boss was your favourite to fight, and would you have referred to see more of Hell? Whatever your thoughts on Doom 3, or FPS games in general, drop a comment below or let me know on my social media.