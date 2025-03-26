Games & Recreation - Song Contest Part XXIII, Host: MWPP, Theme: Songs That Start/End With the Same Letter, Votes Due: Thursday 12:45pm AEDT (2025)

Legends Hall

My life is online: I've participated in 50 consecutive rounds - Chappyuk (Round 51), Plugger35 (Round 51), JoseMourinho (Round 57), edgie (Round 78), roo2macca (Round 88), SugarShane (Round 88), Hard Ball Get (Round 104), royboy2 (Round 104), Marklar_33 (Round 105), Back One Out (Round 112), Van_Dyke (Round 116), the fly (Round 129), Loonerty (Round 136), Smeg Head (Round 148), Melter (Round 149), Chaisa (Round 151), Bet on Blue (Round 153), DroopStDanny (Round 159) Sozabarus (Round 173), Ulahoopski (Round 190), GreyCrow (Round 218), The Filth Wizard (Round 231), NaturalDisaster (Round 237), raskolnikov (Round 239), NinjaSwan (Round 247), SM (Round 303), Drunkgoliath (Round 383), Broken (Round 423), The Speaker (Round 456), por_please_ya (Round 435), Chipmunk (Round 557), Riviat (Round 577), omgfridge (Round 585), eth-dog (Round 592), por_please_ya (Round 634), MannumPower (Round 638), Purple7x08_24 (Round 779), Fossie 32 (Round 785), Ocha905 (874) My Life is the Song Contest: I've participated in 100 consecutive rounds - Chappyuk (Round 101), Plugger35 (Round 101), JoseMourinho (Round 108), edgie (Round 128), roo2macca (Round 138), royboy2 (Round 154), Marklar_33 (Round 155), Back One Out (Round 161), Smeg Head (Round 198), OES (Round 199), Bet on Blue (Round 203), DroopstDanny (Round 209), Ulahoopski (Round 240), GreyCrow (Round 268), The Filth Wizard (Round 281), raskolnikov (Round 289), SM (Round 353), Drunkgoliath (Round 433), The Speaker (Round 506), omgfridge (Round 645), por_please_ya (Round 684), MannumPower (Round 688), Purple7x08_24 (Round 829), Fossie 32 (Round 835) The Allan Border Award: I've participated in 150 consecutive rounds - Chappyuk (Round 151), Plugger35 (Round 151), roo2macca (Round 188), Marklar_33 (Round 205), Smeg Head (Round 248), OES (Round 249), Bet on Blue (Round 253), Ulahoopski (Round 290), GreyCrow (Round 318), The Filth Wizard (Round 331), raskolnikov (Round 339), SM (Round 403), Drunkgoliath (Round 483), Chipmunk (Round 677), omgfrige (Round 695), por_please_ya (Round 734), MP_ (Round 738), Purple7x08_24 (Round 879), Fossie 32 (Round 885) The Don Bradman Award: I've participated in 200 consecutive rounds - Chappyuk (Round 201), Plugger35 (Round 201), roo2macca (Round 239), Marklar_33 (Round 255), Bet on Blue (Round 203), GreyCrow (Round 368), The Filth Wizard (Round 381), raskolnikov (Round 389), SM (Round 453), Drunkgoliath (Round 533), por_please_ya (Round 784), MP_ (Round 788)

Golden Whore: 50 Podium Finishes - roo2macca, Loonerty, Chappyuk, William Wonka, Ulahoopski, Back One Out, GreyCrow, Plugger35, Elton Johns Wig, Sozabarus, The Filth Wizard, SM, por_please_ya, raskolnikov, Riviat. Chipmunk, omgfridge

The Jim Stynes Award: I've Participated in 244 consecutive rounds - Chappyuk (Round 245), Plugger35 (Round 245), roo2macca (Round 281), GreyCrow (Round 413), The Filth Wizard (Round 425), raskolnikov (Round 433), SM (Round 497), por_please_ya

What is a Life?: 400 consecutive rounds! - The Filth Wizard, SM

500 Consecutive Rounds: The Filth Wizard, SM

The Lethal Clarkson Award: 3 wins in a row! Ulahoopski (Rounds 403-405), Back One Out (Rounds 454-456)

The Tendulkar-Plugger-Dunstall Award! For 100 podiums - roo2macca, GreyCrow

Hall of Fame

5 song contest wins: roo2macca, Hard Ball Get, JoseMourinho, royboy2, edgie, Loonerty, Chappyuk, Marklar_33, Allikat, CakeEater, Illinois Nazi, Wooshette, the fly, Gigantor, Smeg Head, DroopStDanny, Back One Out, Sozabarus, Bet on Blue, OES, Plugger35, Chaisa, Ulahoopski, The Filth Wizard, Elton Johns Wig, GreyCrow, Freofalcon, Morganashlee, NaturalDisaster, SM, William Wonka, raskolnikov, por_please_ya, NinjaSwan, Jazny, managatang, Noobz0r, JoshWoodenSpoon, Drunkgoliath, Raveneyes, Broken, The Speaker, SSwans2011, The Jesus, MWPP, Chipmunk, Riviat, SarahSmiles, omgfridge, Rodney Dangerfield, MP_, eth-dog, Purple7x08_24 Top of the pack: Three consecutive top three finishes - Hard Ball Get (Rounds 40, 41, 42; and Rounds 41, 42, 43), roo2macca (Rounds 48, 49, 50), edgie (Rounds 83, 84, 85), Loonerty, (Rounds 94, 95, 96; and Rounds 95, 96, 97), Chaisa (Rounds 124, 125, 126), DroopStDanny (Rounds 177, 178, 179), Chappyuk (Rounds 215, 216, 217), Elton Johns Wig (Rounds 225, 226, 227; and Rounds 226, 227, 228), Sterge (Rounds 299, 300, 301), DroopstDanny (Rounds 307, 308, 309) por_please_ya (Rounds 309, 310, 311), William Wonka (Rounds 334, 335, 336), roo2macca (Rounds 342, 343, 344), DroopstDanny (Rounds 372, 373, 374), William Wonka (Rounds 384, 385, 386), Smeg Head (Rounds 401, 402, 404), Ulahoopski (Rounds 403, 404, 405) BRAB (Rounds 415, 416, 417), Back One Out (Rounds 454, 455, 456), Back One Out (Rounds 471, 472, 473), Elton Johns Wig (Rounds 485, 486, 487) William Wonka (Rounds 489, 490, 491), Harvey Manfrenjensenden (Rounds 502, 503, 504), Riviat (Rounds 528, 529, 530), GreyCrow (Rounds 533, 534, 535), por_please_ya (Rounds 534, 535, 536), Sozabarus (Rounds 541, 542, 543), TubbsFaquhar (Rounds 639, 640, 641; and Rounds 640, 641, 642), Chipmunk (Rounds 658, 659, 660), GreyCrow (Rounds 677, 678, 679), Riviat (Rounds 681, 682, 683), omgfridge (Rounds 709, 710, 711), MP_ (Rounds 733, 734, 735), eth-dog (Rounds 746, 747, 748), Riviat (Rounds 765, 766,767), Riviat (Rounds 773, 774, 775; and Rounds 774, 775, 776), Purple7x08_24 (Rounds 780, 781, 782; and Rounds 781, 782, 783; and Rounds 782, 783, 784), GreyCrow (Rounds 791, 792, 793; and Rounds 792, 793, 794; and Rounds 793, 794, 795), GreyCrow (Rounds 810, 811, 812), Ocha905 (Rounds 829, 830, 831), omgfridge (Rounds 840, 841, 842) TubbsFarquhar (Rounds 844, 845, 846)

The real 1st place!: Three 2nd places within 5 rounds - Sterge (Rounds 299, 300, 301), SM (Rounds 565, 567, 568), omgfridge (Rounds 709, 710, 711)

Moving on up!: From 3rd to 1st over three consecutive rounds -

The Joe Root award: I've participated in 50 song contests - Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, Freofalcon, Royboy2, thefly, JoseMourinho, Hard Ball Get, Smeg Head, SugarShane, edgie, Little Graham, MEB_, Illinois Nazi, Allikat, Jazny, CakeEater, Gigantor, Loonerty, Marklar_33, Back One Out, Wooshette, Van_Dyke, IKnowtheDog, Bomberboyokay, Chaisa, OES, Bet on Blue, DroopstDanny, Ulahoopski, Sozabarus, Call_Me_Floss, GreyCrow, krisholio14, The Filth Wizard, Elton Johns Wig, NaturalDisaster, raskolnikov, MWPP, NinjaSwan, Yidaki, El Dubya, Nuffers, Morganashlee, SM, William Wonka, por_please_ya, Agent93, Noobz0r, The Jesus, vanders, raveneyes, JoshWoodenSpoon, SarahSmiles, Drunkgoliath, Hoos, SSwans2011, BRAB, Broken, The Speaker, managatang, spookism, Genghis Tron, Sterge, Chipmunk, Riviat, MC Bad Genius, omgfridge, eth-dog, Rodney Dangerfield, MannumPower, RedmanWasHere, Jack the Godfather, ArdentEagle, Purple7x08_24, Fossie 32, Cdog71, Pickitt, spudmaster, hotchilli, Tonga Bob, Ocha905, Saint

I'm no longer Joe Root!: I've participated in 100 song contests - Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, JoseMourinho, Hard Ball Get, royboy2, the fly, edgie, Smeg Head, Illinois Nazi, little graham, Freofalcon, CakeEater, Loonerty, Gigantor, Marklar_33, Back One Out, OES, Bet on Blue, DroopstDanny, Ulahoopski, Chaisa, Sozabarus, Jazny, GreyCrow, The Filth Wizard, NaturalDisaster, raskolnikov, Elton Johns Wig, Wooshette, MWPP, NinjaSwan, MEB_, SM, William Wonka, por_please_ya, Noobz0r, JoshWoodenSpoon, Drunkgoliath, Agent93, Harvey Manfrenjensenden, Hoos, The Speaker, SarahSmiles, Broken, SSwans2011, General Soreness, _Rake, spookism, Raveneyes, Genghis Tron, Chipmunk, Riviat, eth-dog, omgfridge, Rodney Dangerfield, MannumPower, MC Bad Genius, Purple7x08_24, Fossie 32, RedmanWasHere

I'm Now Brian Lara!: I've participated in 150 song contests - Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, royboy2, the fly, Smeg Head, CakeEater, Loonerty, Marklar_33, Back One Out, edgie, OES, Bet on Blue, Ulahoopski, DroopstDanny, Sozabarus, GreyCrow, The Filth Wizard, NaturalDisaster, raskolnikov, Elton Johns Wig, MWPP, Jazny, NinjaSwan, SM, William Wonka, por_please_ya, Harvey Manfrenjensenden, JoshWoodenSpoon, Drunkgoliath, Noobz0r, Hoos, SarahSmiles, Chipmunk, Riviat, omgfridge, eth-dog, MP_, Freofalcon, MC Bad Genius, Purple7x08_24, Fossie 32

The Kumar Sangakkara Award: I've participated in 200 song contests

- Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, royboy2, the fly, Smeg Head, CakeEater, Loonerty, Back One Out, Bet on Blue, Ulahoopski, Droopstdanny, GreyCrow, The Filth Wizard, raskolnikov, NaturalDisaster, Elton Johns Wig, MWPP, SM, NinjaSwan, William Wonka, por_please_ya, Drunkgoliath, Sozabarus, Noozb0r, Marklar_33, Jazny, JoshWoodenSpoon, LiterallyNobody, SarahSmiles, Riviat, eth-dog, omgfridge, Endure, Rodney Dangerfield, MP_

The Punter Award: I've participated in 250 song contests - Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, Smeg Head, the fly, Loonerty, Back One Out, Ulahoopski, GreyCrow, The Filth Wizard, raskolnikov, NaturalDisaster, Marklar_33, CakeEater, DroopStDanny, Elton Johns Wig, SM, William Wonka, NinjaSwan, royboy2, MWPP, por_please_ya, Drunkgoliath Sozabarus, JoshWoodenSpoon, The Jesus, Chipmunk, Riviat, omgfridge, MP_

The Gavin Wanganeen Award! For 300 contests - Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, the fly, Loonerty, Smeg Head, Back One Out, Ulahoopski, GreyCrow, The Filth Wizard, raskolnikov, NaturalDisaster, Elton Johns Wig, SM, Marklar_33, NinjaSwan, por_please_ya, MWPP, Drunkgoliath, Sozabarus, William Wonka, Chipmunk, The Jesus, Riviat, omgfridge, MP_

The Doug Hawkins Award! For 350 contests -

Chappyuk, Plugger35, roo2macca, Loonerty, Back One Out, Ulahoopski, the fly, The Filth Wizard, GreyCrow, raskolnikov, Smeg Head, SM, Elton Johns Wig, por_please_ya, Marklar_33, Drunkgoliath, Sozabarus, MWPP, NaturalDisaster, Chipmunk, Riviat

The Dustin Fletcher Award! For 400 contests- Chappyuk, roo2macca, Plugger35, Loonerty, Ulahoopski, GreyCrow, The Filth Wizard, the fly, raskolnikov, Back One Out SM, Elton Johns Wig, por_please_ya, Drunkgolith, MWPP, NaturalDisaster

The Craig Bradley Award! 450 contests - Chappyuk, roo2macca, Plugger35, Loonerty, Ulahoopski, The Filth Wizard, GreyCrow, raskolnikov, SM, por_please_ya, the fly, Drunkgoliath, Back One Out

The Courtney Walsh Award! 500 Contests - Chappyuk, roo2macca, Plugger35, Loonerty, Ulahoopski, The Filth Wizard, GreyCrow, raskolnikov, SM, por_please_ya, Drunkgoliath

The Alan Shearer Award! 550 Contests - Chappyuk, TubbsFarquhar, Loonerty, Ulahoopski, Plugger35, The Filth Wizard, GreyCrow, raskolnikov, SM, por_please_ya, Drunkgoliath

The Frank Lampard Award! 600 Contests - TubbsFarquhar, Chappyuk, Ulahoopski, The Filth Wizard, GreyCrow, Plugger35, SM

The Gareth Barry Award! 650 Contests - TubbsFarquhar, Stokey, Ulahoopski, The Filth Wizard, GreyCrow

Warnie Award: 700 Contests - TubbsFarquhar, Stokey, Ulahoopski, The Filth Wizard

The Richo: 800 Contests - TubbsFarquhar

The AB de Villiers award: I scored 50 or more botes for my nomination! - Wooshette 50 (Round 7), El Dubya 67 (Round 9), Wooshette 50 (Round 11), roo2macca 57 (Rounds 18), richoatthedisco 53 (Round 20), Allikat 52 (Round 30), Plugger35 53 (Round 33), JoseMourinho 50 (Round 51), Loonerty52(Round 52), Smeg Head 55 (Round 69), edgie 50 (Round 73), Marklar_33 53 (Round 88), edgie 56 (Round 103), CakeEater 54 (Round 105), royboy2 53 (Round 111), Bet on Blue 60 (Round 127), the fly 51 (Round 148), roo2macca 51 (Round 157), CakeEater 51 (Round 174), Bet on Blue 50 (Round 200), Morganashlee 65 (Round 275), Chappyuk 54 (Round 315), Marklar_33 54 (Round 458), JoshWoodenSpoon 51 (Round 460), Plugger35 50 (Round 544), Riviat 52 (Round 547), William Wonka 56 (Round 620), Sozabarus 50 (Round 654), Rodney Dangerfield 51 (Round 668)

I Bote Whored!: 20 podium finishes - roo2macca, Hard Ball Get, royboy2, Loonerty, Chappyuk, Plugger35, edgie, Smeg Head, Chaisa, DroopstDanny, Back One Out, Bet on Blue, Sozabarus, Ulahoopski, CakeEater, the fly, GreyCrow, Elton Johns Wig, William Wonka, NinjaSwan, The Filth Wizard, raskolnikov, OES, por_please_ya, NaturalDisaster, Marklar_33, SM, Harvey Manfrenjensenden, Noobz0r, Drunkgoliath, MWPP, JoshWoodenSpoon, SarahSmiles, Jazny, Riviat, Chipmunk, omgfridge, Rodney Dangerfield, MP_, eth-dog, Purple7x08_24

Beginner's Luck!: Podium on Debut - Freofalcon (Round 1), Good Old (Round 1), Probitas (Round 1) Hard Ball Get (Round 2), MEB_ (Round 2), brahj (Round 15), Sydney Bloods (Round 36), Loonerty (Round 44), Van_Dyke (Round 67), One Eyed Sainter (Round 100)*, BlueBelle (Round 102), Bet on Blue (Round 104), Ulahoopski (Round 110), DroopStDanny (Round 110), dogs105 (Round 196), Greenery (Round 826)

*Also won

The Magnificent Seven: 7 top 7 finishes in a row - roo2macca (Rounds 44-50, 45-51, 46-52) Ulahoopski (Rounds 160-166, 161-167, 162-168, 163-169 164-170), William Wonka (Rounds 332-338, Rounds 333-339), DroopstDanny (Rounds 364-370, 365-371, 366-372, 367-373, 368-374), Riviat (Rounds 697-703, 698-704) Riviat (Rounds 709-715), Ocha905 (Rounds 829-835)

I Host to Win Contests: Winning a Round You Hosted - JoseMourinho (Round 38 - Jazz/Blues), edgie (Round 85 - Physical Movements), Bet on Blue (Round 113 - Cities/Towns Redux), GreyCrow (Round 248 - Circus), por_please_ya (Round 311 - Women), Back One Out (Round 356 - Good **** Except...), vanders (Round 371 - Funky Basslines), NinjaSwan (Round 379 - Experimental), GreyCrow (Round 389 - Power), Ulahoopski (Round 404 - Vowels),Ulahoopski (Round 405 - Japan), Elton Johns Wig (Round 435 - RYM Custom Charts II), Back One Out (Round 455 - Woodwind Instruments), Back One Out (Round 456 - Basslines Redux), William Wonka (Round 475 - Rare Grooves), GreyCrow (Round 478 - Guilty Pleasures), Ulahoopski (Round 488 - Senses), Chappyuk (Round 499 - Bandcamp Discovery), Noobz0r (Round 505 - Clips With Celebrities Redux), eth-dog (Round 561 - Spicks & Specks), por_please_ya (Round 625 - Italy vs England), Loonerty (Round 640 - Political Songs), Rodney Dangerfield (Round 656 - Mental Health), SM (Round 695 - Pigeons), TubbsFarquhar (Round 722 - Legal System), The Filth Wizard (Round 738 - Literature), Purple7x08_24 (Round 762 - Broken), por_please_ya (Round 777 - New/Year/Day), Riviat (Round 793 - Meaningful YouTube Videos), rumply (Round 798 - Death Bend), GreyCrow (Round 805 - The Sopranos), omgfridge (Round 841 - Three Word Titles), omgfridge (Round 842 - Dungeons & Dragons), Back One Out (Round 846 - Final Recordings), SM (Round 865 - Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan)

Hall of Shame

Donut King: A bag of 5 donuts - NaturalDisaster, raskolnikov, Plugger35, Chappyuk, Ulahoopski Master Billy: 5 Billy awards - JoseMourinho (Rounds - 14, 16, 22, 36, 41, 46, 52, 54, 83, 85, 120), Smeg Head (Rounds - 27, 42, 43, 45, 62, 67, 80, 105, 139), little graham (Rounds - 23, 48, 57, 68, 79, 97, 116, 117, 149, 150, 155, 163), SugarShane (Rounds - 39, 60, 84, 87, 91), Jazny (Rounds 4, 10, 69, 76, 95) Bomberboyokay (Rounds - 40, 47, 99, 100, 109), Illinois Nazi (Rounds - 26, 30, 61, 82, 111, 158), Cake Eater (Rounds - 58, 73, 86, 89, 122, 128, 160), IKnowtheDog (Rounds - 77, 81, 104, 121, 126, 134, 136, 138, 147, 162), BlueBelle (Rounds - 103, 112, 114, 119, 127), royboy2 (Rounds - 50, 63, 75, 110, 129, 135, 137, 142, 166), Freofalcon (Rounds - 19, 44, 118, 124, 141), Van_Dyke (Rounds 72, 74, 78, 94, 143), Loonerty (Rounds 88, 98, 106, 146, 157), Bet on Blue (Rounds 108, 115, 133, 167, 170), RedmanWasHere (Rounds 190, 193, 194, 202, 204), Wooshette (Rounds 64, 107, 140, 205, 219), akkaps (Rounds 196, 198, 209, 211, 228), Marklar_33 (Rounds 59, 123, 178, 214, 230), General Soreness (Rounds 212, 213, 227, 231, 234), MWPP (Rounds 171, 172, 174, 181, 241), El Dubya (Rounds 220, 236, 244, 272, 276), Chappyuk (Rounds 9, 11, 90, 145, 289), GreyCrow (Rounds 183, 252, 263, 266, 291), Back One Out (Rounds 93, 165, 239, 258, 302), raskolnikov (Rounds 207, 221, 223, 267, 304), Morganashlee ( Rounds 173, 175, 281, 292, 307), Sozabarus (Rounds 187, 210, 229, 237, 314), Agent93 (Rounds 268, 270, 271, 310, 316), Ulahoopski (Rounds 125, 148, 154, 188, 323), The Jesus (Rounds 283, 285, 296, 313, 326), SM (Rounds 261, 274, 284, 312, 329), the fly (Rounds 13, 70, 92, 186, 342), SarahSmiles (Rounds 318, 319, 328, 345, 347), William Wonka (Rounds 253, 290, 357, 369, 370), Noobz0r (Rounds 300, 334, 344, 367, 399), vanders (Rounds 294, 315, 332, 368, 412), Drunkgoliath (331, 364, 403, 418, 419), The Filth Wizard (Rounds 277, 325, 374, 426, 428), Plugger35 (Rounds 191, 262, 297, 337, 442), _Rake (Rounds 240, 250, 393, 404, 447), Raveneyes (Rounds 278, 286, 327, 378, 468), JoshWoodenSpoon (Rounds 348, 384, 405, 456, 471), roo2macca (Rounds 201, 216, 333, 473, 484), Chipmunk (Rounds 532, 533, 548, 556, 560), Spookism (Rounds 199, 203, 540, 566, 572), eth-dog (Rounds 536, 551, 552, 553, 574), NaturalDisaster (Rounds 298, 407, 435, 569, 578), Genghis Tron (Rounds 476, 483, 509, 588, 603), omgfridge (Rounds 554, 559, 582, 636, 644), Mannum Power (Rounds 589, 601, 617, 637, 655), ArdentEagle (Rounds 420, 437, 439, 440, 760), SaintBilly (Rounds 176, 179, 182, 411, 787), por_please_ya (Rounds 287, 358, 465, 717, 805), spudmaster (Rounds 793, 794, 795, 809, 811), Riviat (Rounds 635, 674, 709, 808, 812), Ocha905 (Rounds 839, 843, 845, 849, 851), Purple7x08_24 (Rounds 770, 821, 832, 860, 865) Bottom of the pack: Three consecutive last place finishes in a row - Ashton Agar (Rounds 1-3 The double: A Billy award and last place - Ashton Agar (Rounds 2, 7), Allikat (Round 11), JoseMourinho (Rounds 16, 120), Sublime (Round 28), Call_Me_Floss (Round 38), royboy2 (Round 50), SugarShane (Round 60), Jazny (Rounds 76, 95), Illinois Nazi (Round 82, 158), Back One Out (Round 93), Van_Dyke (Round 94), little graham (Rounds 117, 150, 155), Wooshette (Round 140), the fly (Round 186), Plugger35 (Round 191), Bet on Blue (Round 195), akkaps (Round 196), Wooshette (Round 205), Thatsapaddlin (Round 218), Sozabarus (Round 229), El Dubya (Round 236), Raveneyes (Round 286), Morganashlee (Round 292), vanders (Rounds 315, 312), gym4life (Round 320), drunkgoliath (Round 331), Agent93 (Round 360), The Filth Wizard (Round 374), The Jesus (Round 382), MWPP (Round 386), Back One Out (Round 397), Ulahoopski (Round 400), Chappyuk (Round 414), Chappyuk (Round 449), Sozabarus (Round 524), eth-dog (Round 553), GreyCrow (Round 565), Loonerty (Round 570), The Filth Wizard (Round 583), William Wonka (Round 605) raskolnikov (Round 609), Chipmunk (Round 614), the fly (Round 618), The Jesus (Round 626), Loonerty (Round 667), Drunkgoliath (Round 685), The Jesus (Round 686), The Jesus (Round 691), The Jesus (Round 697), CakeEater (Round 702), Drunkgoliath (Round 703), Drunkgoliath (Round 705), William Wonka (Round 711), Chipmunk (Round 721), raskolnikov (Round 731), Pickitt (Round 734), Chipmunk (Round 743), The Jesus (Round 748), Codg71 (758), The Jesus (Round 762) The trifecta: Billy votes only/A Billy award/Last place - Jazny (Round 10), Allikat (Round 11) HBF (Round 21), oogac (Round 24), Illinois Nazi (Round 26) Bomberboyokay (Rounds 47, 99), Marklar_33 (Round 59), little graham (Rounds 79, 97, 116, 163, 303), Bet on Blue (Round 108), royboy2 (Round 110), IKnowtheDog (Round 121), BlueBelle (Round 127), Call_Me_Floss (Round 151), General Soreness (Round 213), NinjaSwan (Round 232), edgie (Round 245), Agent93 (Round 270), Papa Juggs (Round 293), gg.exe (Round 335), William Wonka (Round 357), GreyCrow (Round 372), The Jesus (Round 383), Drunkgoliath (Round 418), Back One Out (Round 450), raskolnikov (Round 460), NinjaSwan (Round 478), MWPP (Round 525), The Speaker (Round 529), Chipmunk (Round 571), ChappyUK (Round 610), The Jesus (Round 625), The Jesus (Round 690), The Jesus (Round 708), Picktt (Round 735), Drunkgoliath (Round 741), Drunkgoliath (Round 754), The Jesus (Round 759), The Jesus (Round 775), The Jesus (Round 797), endure (Round 858) I like donuts!: Three donuts in a row - DQ Extraordinaire: Be DQed from 5 Rounds - Van_Dyke, little graham, Jazny, brahj, Back One Out, Raveneyes, Marklar_33, Noobz0r, Cadaver, JoshWoodenSpoon, Elton Johns Wig, Chappyuk, William Wonka, Cdog71, royboy2, Genghis Tron, Hoos, The Jesus, MC Bad Genius, Plugger35

I host to win billies!: Winning a billy in a round you hosted - Bomberboyokay (Round 40 - Wrestling theme), JoseMourinho (Round 52 - Pump-up Songs), Loonerty (Round 88 - First Musical Purchase), Gignator (Round 152 - Talkin' Blues), William Wonka (Round 290 - Feelings), SM (Round 329 - New Adventures), Drunkgoliath (Round 364 - Non-Singles), Noobz0r (Round 431 - Heroes and Villains), Rake (Round 452 - Dub), Loonerty (Round 528 - Base Quantities), Loonerty (Round 564 - Sleep), NinjaSwan (Round 598 - 21st Century Genres), Chipmunk (Round 614 - Card Games), Sozabarus (Round 647 - Women of Colour), CakeEater (Round 702 - Electorates), eth-dog (Round 712 - Worldvision), Chipmunk (Round 761 - Halloween), RedBullracing (Round 855 - Changes)

The Jose Billy sandwhich: Winning donuts in between two billy awards - JoseMourinho (Rounds 52, 53, 54)

McKernan-Grant Medal: Being relegated from first to last for not voting - little graham (Round 66), JoseMourinho (Round 91), A Bit High (Round 110), Jazny (Rounds 175, 354), Back One Out (Rounds 348, 435), Hoos (Round 350), Cdog71 (Round 494), Marklar_33 (Round 528), William Wonka (Round 530), Cdog71 (Round 623), SarahSmiles (Round 631), MC Bad Genius (Round 684), William Wonka (Round 684), omgfridge (Round 728), Back One Out (Round 730), Cdog71 (Round 767), ArdentEagle (Round 772), ArdentEagle (Round 801), Cdog71 (Round 855)