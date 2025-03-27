Gaming and Video Game News & Reviews | Engadget (2025)

All our coverage of the latest video games, consoles and accessories.

Avowed review: Elder Scrolls? I don’t know her

Looks like Xbox has a new killer franchise.

Jessica Conditt

02.13.2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed, here's everything we know so far

Expect to get the full lowdown during a Nintendo Direct on April 2.

L. Bonk and others

02.12.2025

South of Midnight preview: Stopped motion

Compulsion's animation style can't shine with shaky performance.

Jessica Conditt

02.11.2025

I think I found the most wholesome game in the Playdate Catalog

The graphics in 'jump rope STAR!' look like they were designed by a little kid, because they were.

Cheyenne MacDonald

01.26.2025

Everything announced at the Xbox Developer Direct showcase

A new Ninja Gaiden game was a surprise, but Doom stole the show.

Engadget

01.23.2025

The best VR headsets for 2025

Virtual reality is here, and there's never been a better time to snag a VR headset.

Devindra Hardawar

The best gaming accessories on a budget for 2025

PC gaming keyboards, headsets and mice that won't hurt your bottom line.

Kris Naudus

How to choose the best TV for gaming right now

Plus some recommendations for the best TVs for gaming if you have a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S.

The best gaming headsets for 2025

And the difference between “gaming headsets” and “headphones for gaming.”

Jeff Dunn

  • Viktor Antonov, art director for Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, has died, according to colleagues

    Writer Marc Laidlaw first shared the news in an Instagram story, and other former colleagues have since paid tribute too.

    Cheyenne MacDonald

    02.16.2025

  • Anyone in the US can now buy Nintendo’s Alarmo clock from the online store

    Nintendo of America announced on Friday that you no longer need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase Alarmo.

    Cheyenne MacDonald

    02.15.2025

  • Lost Records and Blue Prince are coming to the PlayStation Game Catalog at launch

    In addition to the day-one releases coming later, Premium and Extra members can claim Jedi Survivor and TopSpin 2K25.

    Will Shanklin

    02.13.2025

  • Diablo IV won’t get another expansion until 2026

    It looks like we have a long time to wait for the next major Diablo IV expansion. It won’t come out until 2026.

    Lawrence Bonk

    02.13.2025

  • Sony is actually remastering Days Gone before Bloodborne

    Sony is releasing a remastered version of Days Gone, with improved graphics and a horde mode, in April.

    Ian Carlos Campbell

    02.13.2025

  • Avowed review: Elder Scrolls? I don’t know her

    Though Avowed is set in the world of an existing franchise and it’s yet another entry in the stacked genre of open-world fantasy RPGs, it feels like the start of something new.

    Jessica Conditt

    02.13.2025

  • Sony has sold 74.9 million PlayStation 5s

    Sony just had its best holiday season ever in terms of PlayStation 5 console numbers with 9.5 million sold over the last three months.

    Steve Dent

    02.13.2025

  • Saros is the next game from Housemarque, coming to PS5 in 2026

    Sony's first State of Play stream of the year ended on a high note with a first look at Saros, the next game from Returnal developer Housemarque.

    Kris Holt

    02.12.2025

  • Borderlands 4 is launching on September 23

    Borderlands 4 is officially coming out in September, and you'll be able to get a deeper look at the game during a State of Play this spring.

    Ian Carlos Campbell

    02.12.2025

  • The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed, here's everything we know so far

    The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in 2025. Here are all of the confirmed details, rumors and speculation regarding the upcoming console.

    L. Bonk and others

    02.12.2025

  • Overwatch 2's next update overhauls the game with perks and loot boxes

    Overwatch 2's Season 15 update adds a whole new perks system that lets you change how your hero plays during a match.

    Ian Carlos Campbell

    02.12.2025

  • Acclaimed designer Jeff Minter is back with a remake of the '80s arcade curio I, Robot

    Jeff Minter, the guy behind Tempest 2000, is back with a reimagining of the arcade flop I, Robot. This was the first commercially-available game to ever use polygons.

    Lawrence Bonk

    02.12.2025

  • Watch Sony's State of Play showcase here at 5PM ET

    Sony's latest State of Play showcase takes place at 5PM ET on February 12, and you can watch it right here.

    Kris Holt

    02.12.2025

  • Elden Ring Nightreign arrives on May 30

    The co-op Elden Ring spinoff has a release date. Elden Ring Nightreign will land on May 30, and pre-orders are now open.

    Kris Holt

    02.12.2025

  • South of Midnight preview: Stopped motion

    As I sat down to play the 90-minute South of Midnight preview, I had one major question: Why does the framerate look like that?

    Jessica Conditt

    02.11.2025

  • Sony’s next State of Play event is set for February 12 at 5PM ET

    Sony just announced that its latest State of Play livestream event is set for February 12. We don’t know what will be revealed, but we have some educated guesses.

    Lawrence Bonk

    02.11.2025

  • Civilization 7 is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S this spring

    Civilization VII - VR will be available as a Meta exclusive for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

    Cheyenne MacDonald

    02.09.2025

  • The PlayStation Network is down

    The PlayStation Network status page was updated at 7PM Eastern time with a warning that you may not be able to log in and play games.

    Mariella Moon

    02.07.2025

  • Football Manager 25 has been cancelled

    Sports Interactive has decided not to release Football Manager 25 at all.

    Mariella Moon

    02.07.2025

  • Engadget Podcast: Volvo Group’s CTO on his vision for zero-emission trucks

    This week, Devindra chats with Volvo Group CTO Lars Stenqvist about the company’s progress developing zero emissions trucks, both of the electric variety and experimental hydrogen options.

    Devindra Hardawar

    02.07.2025

