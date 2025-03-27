Gaming and Video Game News & Reviews | Engadget (2025)

All our coverage of the latest video games, consoles and accessories.
Avowed review: Elder Scrolls? I don’t know her
Looks like Xbox has a new killer franchise.
Jessica Conditt
02.13.2025
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed, here's everything we know so far
Expect to get the full lowdown during a Nintendo Direct on April 2.
L. Bonk and others
02.12.2025
South of Midnight preview: Stopped motion
Compulsion's animation style can't shine with shaky performance.
Jessica Conditt
02.11.2025
I think I found the most wholesome game in the Playdate Catalog
The graphics in 'jump rope STAR!' look like they were designed by a little kid, because they were.
Cheyenne MacDonald
01.26.2025
Everything announced at the Xbox Developer Direct showcase
A new Ninja Gaiden game was a surprise, but Doom stole the show.
Engadget
01.23.2025
The best of gaming, curated by Engadget editors
The best VR headsets for 2025
Virtual reality is here, and there's never been a better time to snag a VR headset.
Devindra Hardawar
The best gaming accessories on a budget for 2025
PC gaming keyboards, headsets and mice that won't hurt your bottom line.
Kris Naudus
How to choose the best TV for gaming right now
Plus some recommendations for the best TVs for gaming if you have a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S.
The best gaming headsets for 2025
And the difference between “gaming headsets” and “headphones for gaming.”
Jeff Dunn
All gaming stories
Viktor Antonov, art director for Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, has died, according to colleagues
Writer Marc Laidlaw first shared the news in an Instagram story, and other former colleagues have since paid tribute too.
Cheyenne MacDonald
02.16.2025
Anyone in the US can now buy Nintendo’s Alarmo clock from the online store
Nintendo of America announced on Friday that you no longer need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase Alarmo.
Cheyenne MacDonald
02.15.2025
Lost Records and Blue Prince are coming to the PlayStation Game Catalog at launch
In addition to the day-one releases coming later, Premium and Extra members can claim Jedi Survivor and TopSpin 2K25.
Will Shanklin
02.13.2025
Diablo IV won’t get another expansion until 2026
It looks like we have a long time to wait for the next major Diablo IV expansion. It won’t come out until 2026.
Lawrence Bonk
02.13.2025
Sony is actually remastering Days Gone before Bloodborne
Sony is releasing a remastered version of Days Gone, with improved graphics and a horde mode, in April.
Ian Carlos Campbell
02.13.2025
Avowed review: Elder Scrolls? I don’t know her
Though Avowed is set in the world of an existing franchise and it’s yet another entry in the stacked genre of open-world fantasy RPGs, it feels like the start of something new.
Jessica Conditt
02.13.2025
Sony has sold 74.9 million PlayStation 5s
Sony just had its best holiday season ever in terms of PlayStation 5 console numbers with 9.5 million sold over the last three months.
Steve Dent
02.13.2025
Saros is the next game from Housemarque, coming to PS5 in 2026
Sony's first State of Play stream of the year ended on a high note with a first look at Saros, the next game from Returnal developer Housemarque.
Kris Holt
02.12.2025
Borderlands 4 is launching on September 23
Borderlands 4 is officially coming out in September, and you'll be able to get a deeper look at the game during a State of Play this spring.
Ian Carlos Campbell
02.12.2025
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed, here's everything we know so far
The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in 2025. Here are all of the confirmed details, rumors and speculation regarding the upcoming console.
L. Bonk and others
02.12.2025
Overwatch 2's next update overhauls the game with perks and loot boxes
Overwatch 2's Season 15 update adds a whole new perks system that lets you change how your hero plays during a match.
Ian Carlos Campbell
02.12.2025
Acclaimed designer Jeff Minter is back with a remake of the '80s arcade curio I, Robot
Jeff Minter, the guy behind Tempest 2000, is back with a reimagining of the arcade flop I, Robot. This was the first commercially-available game to ever use polygons.
Lawrence Bonk
02.12.2025
Watch Sony's State of Play showcase here at 5PM ET
Sony's latest State of Play showcase takes place at 5PM ET on February 12, and you can watch it right here.
Kris Holt
02.12.2025
Elden Ring Nightreign arrives on May 30
The co-op Elden Ring spinoff has a release date. Elden Ring Nightreign will land on May 30, and pre-orders are now open.
Kris Holt
02.12.2025
South of Midnight preview: Stopped motion
As I sat down to play the 90-minute South of Midnight preview, I had one major question: Why does the framerate look like that?
Jessica Conditt
02.11.2025
Sony’s next State of Play event is set for February 12 at 5PM ET
Sony just announced that its latest State of Play livestream event is set for February 12. We don’t know what will be revealed, but we have some educated guesses.
Lawrence Bonk
02.11.2025
Civilization 7 is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S this spring
Civilization VII - VR will be available as a Meta exclusive for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.
Cheyenne MacDonald
02.09.2025
The PlayStation Network is down
The PlayStation Network status page was updated at 7PM Eastern time with a warning that you may not be able to log in and play games.
Mariella Moon
02.07.2025
Football Manager 25 has been cancelled
Sports Interactive has decided not to release Football Manager 25 at all.
Mariella Moon
02.07.2025
Engadget Podcast: Volvo Group’s CTO on his vision for zero-emission trucks
This week, Devindra chats with Volvo Group CTO Lars Stenqvist about the company’s progress developing zero emissions trucks, both of the electric variety and experimental hydrogen options.
Devindra Hardawar
02.07.2025
