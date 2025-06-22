Gary Valenciano and RJ Dela Fuente team up for an uplifting rendition of “Blessings” - Orange Magazine (2025)

Acclaimed pop-balladeer RJ Dela Fuente have joined forces with Mr. Pure Energy himself, Gary Valenciano for a moving and heartfelt rendition of Laura Story’s “Blessings”—released just in time for the Holy Week.

Their powerful duet offers a fresh take on the iconic Christian ballad, serving as a timely reminder of hope, healing, and unwavering faith in God amid life’s trials.

Known for bridging the worlds of pop and gospel music, both artists bring a depth of emotion and sincerity to the song that resonates deeply with listeners. “But more than our styles complementing each other, it’s our united stand, belief, and faith in Jesus that I believe has made it a perfect fit. Probably one of my favorite duet recordings in my lifetime,” shares Gary Valenciano.

The track was produced and arranged by Mon Faustino, Gary’s musical director for more than 35 years, in collaboration with recording consultant Mike Jamir. Considered by both as one of their favorite Christian songs, “Blessings” stands as a personal anthem for each of them: a source of comfort during Gary’s own medical battles and a guiding light for RJ during his journey through grief, healing, and spirituality.

Gary reflects, “Not every blessing comes in an ideal, joyful, happy, celebratory manner. Blessings can come hidden behind trials that come in various forms, and our prayer is that our listeners will know that not all disappointments are failures but surely sometimes delays that God allows to hone our character into becoming more like His before we are given that which we have asked of Him. Big blessings may require heightened responsibilities on our part and God can use the trials to deepen our personal walks with Jesus and strengthen us for more battles and blessings we will surely face in the future.”

RJ Dela Fuente shares how the song’s message of unexpected grace resonates with his own story. “The original artist, Laura Story, talked about how her husband was faced with a brain tumor and health conditions, which was the story behind this song. She talked about how she had to find comfort and had to depend on God during that tough time. I myself also had to find peace and comfort in Him when my family and I were grieving the loss of my stepmom due to cancer. Tito Gary also had to face cancer and a heart problem and is a type 1 diabetic.”

Through the song’s message, RJ believes that God has a bigger plan for us and we can still find comfort and peace in Him. “He won’t ever leave us and will be alongside us if we allow him to be. We can still find His “blessings” through tough times.”

The two artists first performed the duet as a surprise during CBN Asia’s Beyond Measure concert, held at the Araneta Coliseum last year.

The collaboration also serves as an important milestone for both Gary Valenciano and RJ Dela Fuente, who are involved in separate projects under Sony Music Entertainment and WATERWALK RECORDS, a music label focused on bringing fresh Christian music to a new, streaming generation.

RJ, on the other hand, will be releasing an EP with the help and support of Sony Music Entertainment, WATERWALK RECORDS, and Manila Genesis.

RJ Dela Fuente and Gary Valenciano’s “Blessings” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment and WATERWALK RECORDS.