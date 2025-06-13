Gas, kerosene price rollback set April 8; diesel unchanged (2025)

News
FILE PHOTO: A gas station attendant pumps fuel into a customer’s car at the NNPC Mega petrol station in Abuja, Nigeria March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can see a small break from rising oil prices this week as fuel retailers will implement a rollback for gasoline and kerosene, while there will be no price movement for diesel.
In separate advisories on Monday, Petro Gazz, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said the per-liter prices of gasoline would go down by 10 centavos on Tuesday, April 8.
A larger reduction is seen with kerosene at 50 centavos per liter.
Diesel, meanwhile, would remain unchanged.
Oil companies are set to impose these price adjustments starting Tuesday.
Industry players said late last week that the sharp decline in oil prices was due to the fresh and broader tariffs from the United States, which dampened the global economic outlook.
READ: Explainer: Key details on Trump’s market-shaking tariffs
TAGS: gas, kerosene, Top Stories Home
