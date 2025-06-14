Gavin Newsom faces criticism after granting clemency to 25 criminals (2025)

A decision by Gavin Newsomto pardon 16 criminals and grant nine commutations of sentences has ignited fierce fury.

The California governor signed off on a selection of 25 criminals who have a range of astonishing crimes.

Among the convicts, four men were found guilty of murder. Others had been sentenced forpossessing or dealing illicit drugs.

Newsom's commutations do not mean these inmates are immediately let out of prison. They'll still have to argue why they should be released in front of the state's Board of Parole Hearings.

One of those selected isJose Santos who shot dead a rival gang member at a party in Fontana in 2003, and injured someone else in the process, according to Newsom's commutation order.

In 2006, Santos was sentenced to 42 years to life by the San Bernardino Superior Court. Santos was 22 years old at the time of the crime and is now 43.

Now with just half of his minimum sentence under his belt, he has been deemed 'eligible for immediate parole consideration,' thanks to the governor.

Newsom also vouched for Santos, saying he has demonstrated positive conduct in prison and has rededicated his life to 'rehabilitation and self-improvement.'

Newsom was a bit more cautious with Allan Krenitsky, who in 1988 fatally shot a man in his home before robbing him, and George Lucev, who paid a 17-year-old boy in 1983 to stab the husband of his lover.

Both Krenitsky and Lucev for sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Both men, in the decades they've spent in prison, have committed to improving themselves, Newsom said in his orders.

But he stopped short of recommending them for immediate parole consideration, nor did he advocate for them as vigorously as he did for Santos.

Newsom wrote extensively about Santos' accomplishments while behind bars, which including earning an associate's degree and being praised by prison staff for his integrity, work ethic and dependability.

When Krenitsky and Lucev do come in front of the parole board, their life sentences could be restored if their petition is denied.

Newsom also commuted the sentence of Corey Fernandez, who in 2010 fought with two of his friends. He shot Donnie Smith in the stomach and also beat Arthur Vickers with the stock-end of his rifle.

Smith actually testified in court trying to get Fernandez a lighter sentence, tellinga Yuba County Superior Court judge, 'I don't think he was trying to shoot me...I don't think he should have to do much time, if that helps anyone.'

Fernandez, 48 at the time of his crimes, was sentenced to 34 years to life for attempted murder. Newsom has determined that the 63-year-old is eligible for immediate parole consideration after serving 14 years of his sentence.

Newsom also wiped the slate clean fully for some offenders with his pardon power as governor. Sithy Bin, a former member of the Crips with Attitude gang, was one of 25 felons who got a pardon.

Sithy Bin (center) is pictured with his family after he was released from prison inMay 2020

Binwas sentenced to 40 years to life in prison after being convicted for opening fire during a barbecue at a rival gang member's house. He spent 15 years in prison before being moved to an ICE detention facility in Mesa Verde (pictured). That's where he was released from

Bin, an illegal migrant from Cambodia, came to the US as a toddler and has been in the country ever since, according to the ACLU. His family settled in southern California, but Bin fell into crime as a young man.

In August 2008, he was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison after being convicted for opening fire during a barbecue at a rival gang member's house, injuring one person, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was 24 years old when he committed the crime but spent his time in prison dedicating himself to Christianity, eventually becoming a minister.

'While in prison, Mr. Bin was never disciplined for misconduct. He engaged in extensive self-help programming, maintained an excellent work history and received numerous commendations from correctional staff for his positive transformation,' Newsom wrote in his pardon order.

In January 2020, Bin was granted parole on the basis that he was no longer a danger to society. Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, he was released into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Due to overcrowding and unsafe conditions at the Mesa Verde processing center, he was released in May 2020.

Enforcement of the laws against illegal immigration have since ramped up under President Donald Trump, and now Bin is being ordered to self-deport by June.

Newsom offered a commutation to another former gang member named Edwin Celis (pictured), who shot an injured someone in a rival criminal organization in 2012

Newsom commuted the sentence another former gang member named Edwin Celis, who shot an injured someone in a rival criminal organization in 2012.

In 2014, the 22-year-old was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for that crime and another shooting he was connected to.

His mother,Xochitl Celis, made a Change.Org petition in 2018 asking the governor, who at that time was still Jerry Brown, to reduced her son's sentence.

In 2012, Edwin participated in a shooting for which he conveys the utmost contrition and sincere regret,'Xochitl wrote.

'He is saddened that his actions led to someone being injured. As errant and unfortunate as the act was, though, the facts of his case reveal that the victim was only superficially wounded and that their life was never in danger,' she continued.

Celis' sentence was commuted to 15 years to life, which means he'll be eligible for parole in a little less than three years.

Another notable commutation went toRefugio Castillo. In 1986, he and his accompliceskidnapped two North Hollywood men who owed them money and spent several days beating them.

Castillo, now 78, was 40 years old at the time of the kidnapping and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Now having served 38 years, Newsom downgraded his sentence to 38 years to life, which will give him the opportunity to make his case for an early release.