GE2025: At 35, he is an SME boss running to be a PAP MP for Sembawang GRC, with a nudge from Tin Pei Ling (2025)

Read a summary of this article on FAST.
Get bite-sized news via a new
cards interface. Give it a try.
Click here to return to FAST Tap here to return to FAST
Mr Ng Shi Xuan was by his father’s bedside when he realised that the man who raised him was not going to make it.
His father, fiercely independent and rarely one to ask for anything, suddenly made an unusual request: he wanted to see his youngest brother, who lived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Mr Ng, an optimist who had been holding on to the hope that his father would recover from his illness, knew then that it was not going to happen. The man who had been at the forefront of the family business was slipping away and Mr Ng's world was not going to be the same again.
He was recounting this to me when he was thinking about how he had it in himto step up and shoulder responsibility when needed. He believes that this was shaped by his father who had worked hard to provide for the family throughout the years.
That same instinct is now guiding Mr Ng into politics.
At 35, he is just a bit older than me, yet he is already one of the younger candidates whom the People’s Action Party (PAP) has introduced for this General Election.
He is part of a five-member team contesting Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. On this team, he isthe youngest.
Speaking of his father, then aged 64, Mr Ng said that his health deteriorated rapidly within three months after doctors discovered a ruptured intestine.
Barely a year before, his father had still been overseeing day-to-day operations at the family’s industrial battery business, Powermark Battery & Hardware Trading.
When he breathed his last on Dec 29, 2018 – just a day after his wife's birthday – there was no formal handover or final advice on how to run the family business.
Around that time, Mr Ng was working at Enterprise Singapore and he was preparing to relocate to Beijing in China for a new posting. The government agency supports Singapore enterprises in innovation, growth and international expansion.
However, his mother turned to him and asked him to stay, to step up and carry on the family business.
Considering how that request meant a big change in the trajectory of his career, I asked if he ever felt like it held him back.
Mr Ng did not pause for a moment. His answer came clearly and firmly: “It was a call of duty. Iwas duty-bound. When my mum asked, I didn’t hesitate. It was the right thing to do.”
Now preparing for possibly one of the biggest transitions of his life – a move into politics – Mr Ng also believes that this is the right thing to do.
As the boss of his family business, a small- and medium-size enterprise (SME), he stands apart from the typical PAP candidate, many of whom may have polished curricula vitae and stellar credentials.
However, that does not mean that he is any less ready to serve.
If anything, he believes that his experience in business and working to empower youthcould offer a fresh perspective on what the ground needs right now.
HIS PARENTS' LOVE LANGUAGE
Mr Ng grew up in a household where affection came not through words but through consistent actions. In that sense, he never questioned his father’s dedication.
His father worked tirelessly doing odd jobs before founding Powermark Battery & Hardware Trading.
“Although my father didn’t spend a lot of time with us, he was truly a family man. That’s the best way I can describe him.”
Mr Ng has an older brother, 41, whooversees the daily operations of the family business, while he focuses on business development.
They have a younger sister, 30, who isa lawyer.
“My father poured all his time and energy into making sure we were fed, clothed and well taken care of,” he added.
His mother was equally devoted at home. Mr Ng said that her love language was acts of service. She cooked for the family daily and still helps with the family business today.
When he said this, I realised that I had already met her, back when I first stepped into the nondescript warehouse tucked away in Ubi’s industrial area for our interview.
She was a kindly, petite woman who had offered me a drink and invited me to wait for Mr Ng in the air-conditioned room upstairs of the warehouse.
Related:
GE2025: Ong Ye Kung introduces 2 SME bosses as new faces in Sembawang GRC
GE2025: Three-cornered fight in Sembawang GRC with PAP, SDP and NSP facing off
And of his sister, Mr Ng said that shehad been active doing volunteer work since her school days.
After he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics, when he began to reflect on what mattered beyond business and profits, it was his sister whosuggested that he spend time volunteering at community clubs.
This led him to spend time at the nearest one to their home in the MacPherson estate in 2015, where he was quickly appointed treasurer of the MacPherson Youth Network– a group of volunteers dedicated to serving the community with a focus on youth.The group was one of many sub-committees under the community club.
Since then, he has been deeply involved in grassroots work, even forming strong ties with former MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling, who encouraged his leadership.
“She gave me a lot of autonomy. That's why I could run so many youth events and new projects on the ground.”
Mr Ng said that his concerns about the youth have also led him to take a stand against vaping, which he sees as a growing health threat, particularly among teenagers.
In 2023, Mr Ng and his team of volunteers from the MacPherson Youth Network co-launched the anti-vaping pilot programme called Drop It, Stop It.
In less than two weeks, the initiative saw 42 electronic vaporisers surrendered, mostly by people around 18 years old.
“The vape issue was raised by some of the social agencies we work with and they told us the children were either selling vapes, helping to peddle them or vaping themselves,” he said.
“They came to us asking, ‘Can you do anything? Is there something we should be doing?’ Because obviously, when a syndicate reaches their kids, it becomes very real. Their question was: How can we protect our youth?”
He added, “If the issue is already here, then we have to make a stand that we’re against such vices.”
Related:
Don't 'wait for the problem to get bigger': Growing alarm in Singapore over vapes being used to take drugs
Commentary: Vaping is worsening our teens’ mental health
During his time in public service with Enterprise Singapore,he spent years focused on helping Singapore businesses grow.
He believes that his experience in both the private and public sectors would be useful when he needs tospeak up for SMEs, which he sees as under-represented.
“It’s definitely good to have more private-sector candidates stepping forward, because we have skin in the game. We’re fully invested in Singapore. Our businesses are here and we’re very hands-on people,” he said.
“Take Gabriel and myself, for example. He moves things and I design batteries. We’re on the ground solving real problems every day.
“Especially at a time like this, when the business climate is so turbulent, it’s important to bring in more perspectives from the private sector,” he said, referring to Mr Gabriel Lam, chief operating officer of Shalom International Movers, who is also part of Sembawang GRC’s line-up.
Related:
Filling gaps and a too-short minimum notice: SMEs worry over extra weeks of mandated shared parental leave
He lost a S$30,000 loan from his dad, pulled up his socks and rebuilt Talking Toes
Looking into the future, which will encompass keeping an eye on the young, Mr Ng wants to be a bridge between the government and the next generation.
“It's really about nurturing the next generation and helping them maximise their potential. With fewer children being born nowadays, every child must thrive.”
Pointing to Singapore’s declining birth rate, he stressed that the nation can no longer rely solely on population numbers to ensure its well-being. In the past, when families had a larger number of children, it was enough for the broader population to thrive, but that is no longer the case, he added.
This makes the health and well-being of the younger generation even more important to him, especially as a father of three young children, all of whom are under six years old.
In his household, he encourages his children to be more engaged with books and conversations with people, rather than spending too much time on gadgets.
Having beenon a vegetarian diet throughout his life, he said: “Although my wife is not a vegetarian, she believes that a plant-based diet is an important part of sustainable living. As a result, we are raising our children as vegetarians as well.”
A WORD ABOUT BALANCING PRIORITIES
When it comes to the kind of MP he hopes to be, Mr Ng envisions himself as an approachable guy.
He does not have a particular MP who is a role model, but there was a piece of advice from former Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia that he had not forgotten.
Mr Chia, who joined politics in 2020, was the co-founder and managing director of the Timbre Group, a Singaporefood-and-beverage, music and events firm.
Mr Ng recalled: “We were having a chat about how to balance business, family and politics. That’s when he said something that really stuck with me. ‘You chose this life. Your business partner didn’t, your family didn't'."
Mr Chia’s words were a reminder that as a father, he would need to balance well his growing business, family life and role in parliament.
I then asked what had ultimately led him to want to take on all these responsibilities now.
Mr Ng was quick to credit his supportive wife Marie Luo, 36, a preschool principal and former civil servant. She understood the weight and purpose of public service and has been his steadfast supporter from the start, he said.
“When I told her ... she said, ‘Yes, you have to do it. If your ideas are accepted and you believe you can enrich the conversation, then go ahead’,” he added.
Related:
As a child, I loved reading. As a parent, here’s how I’m teaching my kids to love it too
GE2025: After rejecting the party several times, this PAP newcomer is now ready to give her all for this 'heavy responsibility'
Even now, Mr Ng is still coming to terms with the fact that he has stepped into the political sphere. His candidacy wasconfirmed on Nomination Daythis Wednesday (Apr 23).
When he first started volunteering with the MacPherson Youth Network and working alongside Ms Tin as a grassroots volunteer, entering politics wasn’t on his mind at all. And his decision to stand for election this timedidn’t come from a single “eureka” moment.
“It happened gradually. People started talking to me and they saw that I was serious. I didn’t dismiss their ideas. I listened, took their feedback seriously and worked on it.
“And when something good came out of it, they’d tell me I was doing a good job,” he said, referring to the success of the anti-vaping campaign, for example.
He added, “If you look at me on paper, I’m not your typical PAP candidate. I’m not a high-ranking civil servant or military leader.
“But life takes you on different trajectories and I’m glad my private-sector experience has helped the party to see the value of input from outside the usual sectors.”
Related:
GE2025: Son of Liu Thai Ker, this PAP new face in Aljunied GRC knows what it's like to give up on your dreams
GE2025: Who's contesting where, at a glance
Source: CNA/sf
Get our pick of top stories and thought-provoking articles in your inbox
Subscribe here
Get the CNA app
Stay updated with notifications for breaking news and our best stories
Download here
Get WhatsApp alerts
Join our channel for the top reads for the day on your preferred chat app