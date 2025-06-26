GE2025: Doctor visits capped at $10, minimum wage framework among proposals in NSP’s manifesto (2025)

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – Having a minimum living wage framework for workers, capping doctor visits at $10 for some citizens, and removing the GST for essential items and baby supplies.

These were some of the proposals by the opposition National Solidarity Party (NSP) in its manifesto for the general election, which was released on Nomination Day on April 23.

The 14-page document published on the NSP website also outlined its suggested policies across 10 sections, which included topics such as housing, healthcare, family support and climate change.

The NSP is facing multi-cornered fights in both Sembawang and Tampines GRCs. In Sembawang, it will go up against the PAP team led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP). NSP has contested the constituency in the last two elections, while SDP contested there in 2006 and 2011.

In Tampines, the party is locked in the only four-way fight this election. The others in the contest are the WP, the People’s Power Party and the PAP.

On April 23, NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng and his team handed out fliers and biscuits outside Canberra MRT station, before speaking to reporters at Food Village Canberra 115.

When asked about the party’s odds against the SDP in Sembawang, he said: “This (three-way fight) is a litmus test for us and how residents see us over the past 10 years. Do they still want us to be around or not?Now there is a choice of two oppositionparties for the residents. We are very different in nature. Our approach is different.

“We are an opposition party that is constructive, willing to partner and work together with residents to champion their concerns in Parliament with a very rational state of mind.We don’t look for blame. We look for solutions.”

In the manifesto, the party called for a “people-centred economy”, suggesting a minimum living wage framework on top of the current Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for selected sectors. Developed by tripartite committees consisting of unions, employers and the Government, the PWM was first rolled out in 2014 for the cleaning sector and has since been expanded to several other sectors.

NSP said among the policies it will push, if elected, is having all new citizens aged between 17 and 39 who are male serve at least six months of national service, which would build social cohesion and national identity.

To support families, it is proposing to reduce the waiting time for Build-To-Order flats to 2½ years or less, and “priority assistance to families with three children for education, medical, housing and childcare arrangement”.

The party also called for the prices of new flats to be pegged to the cost of construction and land acquisition, and not market valuation.

Climate change was also covered in the manifesto, with the NSP making a push for a “Green Transition Fund” to support businesses and workers in switching to green and sustainable sectors.

NSP also called for an audit of the country’s current recycling policies, and the creation of “nature justice zones” to protect urban forests and waterways from development, unless a citizen review and consensus is reached.

On the political front, the party also proposed that the group representation constituency system be abolished and single-member constituencies be the “democratic default”.

The NSP’s manifesto was issued three days after it revealed its campaign slogan – Your future, our priority. A bright future for Singapore – on April 20.

In its manifesto, the party also promised, if elected, to serve as a “fearless auditor of government policies, spending, and direction”.

Mr Ng said: “We are here to help... the next ruling party formulate better policies. Sometimes they can be too big and overlook a lot of things. We can be the captains to tell them where they are missing out and which direction they should be going.”

