GE2025: Doctor visits capped at $10, minimum wage framework among proposals in NSP’s manifesto (2025)

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – Having a minimum living wage framework for workers, capping doctor visits at $10 for some citizens, and removing the GST for essential items and baby supplies.

These were some of the proposals by the opposition National Solidarity Party (NSP) in its manifesto for the general election, which was released on Nomination Day on April 23.

The 14-page document published on the NSP website also outlined its suggested policies across 10 sections, which included topics such as housing, healthcare, family support and climate change.

The NSP is facing multi-cornered fights in both Sembawang and Tampines GRCs. In Sembawang, it will go up against the PAP team led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP). NSP has contested the constituency in the last two elections, while SDP contested there in 2006 and 2011.

In Tampines, the party is locked in the only four-way fight this election. The others in the contest are the WP, the People’s Power Party and the PAP.

On April 23, NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng and his team handed out fliers and biscuits outside Canberra MRT station, before speaking to reporters at Food Village Canberra 115.

When asked about the party’s odds against the SDP in Sembawang, he said: “This (three-way fight) is a litmus test for us and how residents see us over the past 10 years. Do they still want us to be around or not?Now there is a choice of two oppositionparties for the residents. We are very different in nature. Our approach is different.

“We are an opposition party that is constructive, willing to partner and work together with residents to champion their concerns in Parliament with a very rational state of mind.We don’t look for blame. We look for solutions.”

In the manifesto, the party called for a “people-centred economy”, suggesting a minimum living wage framework on top of the current Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for selected sectors. Developed by tripartite committees consisting of unions, employers and the Government, the PWM was first rolled out in 2014 for the cleaning sector and has since been expanded to several other sectors.

See Also
GE2025: PSP’s Leong Mun Wai says MPs are not estate managers interested only in local policies

NSP said among the policies it will push, if elected, is having all new citizens aged between 17 and 39 who are male serve at least six months of national service, which would build social cohesion and national identity.

To support families, it is proposing to reduce the waiting time for Build-To-Order flats to 2½ years or less, and “priority assistance to families with three children for education, medical, housing and childcare arrangement”.

The party also called for the prices of new flats to be pegged to the cost of construction and land acquisition, and not market valuation.

More on this Topic

3-cornered fight at Sembawang GRC; straight contests in Nee Soon and Sembawang WestGE2025 battle lines drawn: Who’s standing where in Singapore election

Climate change was also covered in the manifesto, with the NSP making a push for a “Green Transition Fund” to support businesses and workers in switching to green and sustainable sectors.

NSP also called for an audit of the country’s current recycling policies, and the creation of “nature justice zones” to protect urban forests and waterways from development, unless a citizen review and consensus is reached.

On the political front, the party also proposed that the group representation constituency system be abolished and single-member constituencies be the “democratic default”.

GE2025: Doctor visits capped at $10, minimum wage framework among proposals in NSP’s manifesto (1)

The NSP’s manifesto was issued three days after it revealed its campaign slogan – Your future, our priority. A bright future for Singapore – on April 20.

In its manifesto, the party also promised, if elected, to serve as a “fearless auditor of government policies, spending, and direction”.

Mr Ng said: “We are here to help... the next ruling party formulate better policies. Sometimes they can be too big and overlook a lot of things. We can be the captains to tell them where they are missing out and which direction they should be going.”

More on this Topic

GE2025: Get the latest on the SingaporeelectionAll you need to know about Singapore’s general election

JoinST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

GE2025: Doctor visits capped at $10, minimum wage framework among proposals in NSP’s manifesto (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Best Styling Mousses Will Tame Your Mane Once and for All
Hiking Staffs &amp; Rustic Walking Sticks | Durable &amp; Stylish Support
Vårt sortiment med puddingar och mousse från CARTE D'OR | Alla Unilever Food Solutions produkter från samtliga varumärke
Latest Posts
Men’s Walking Cane Collection | Strength, Style &amp; Sophistication
Radio-Controlled Body 1/10 86 Zn6 Mfg Specification • £256.00
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rob Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6336

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rob Wisoky

Birthday: 1994-09-30

Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

Phone: +97313824072371

Job: Education Orchestrator

Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.