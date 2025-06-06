Generac's New Data Center Power Solutions Target Surging AI Infrastructure Demand (2025)

Generac introduces new line up of emergency stand-by generators to address high-capacity applications and the diverse needs of hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge data centers while integrating seamlessly across energy ecosystems

WAUKESHA, Wis. , April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, strengthens its portfolio with new generators designed for the data center market. These new products round out itsenergy solutions portfolio, which include diesel and natural gas generators and multi-asset energy systems - all of which are designed to connect and scale flexibly with the diverse needs of hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge data centers.

"Data centers are the lifeblood of today's growing digital infrastructure, and this industry needs a reliable partner they can count on for backup power," said Ricardo Navarro, Senior VP & General Manager, Global Telecom and Data Centers, Generac. "For decades, we've been powering the world's largest telecom operators, hospitals and many other mission critical businesses including onsite Data Centers. Coupled with our expertise in designing generators specific to a wide variety of industries and uses, this new line of generators is designed to meet the most rigorous standards for performance, packaging, and after-treatment specific to the data center market."

Central to the company's data center offering is the introduction of a full lineup of five new generators, ranging from 2.25 MW to 3.25 MW. These generators expand the company's ability to support high-capacity applications while integrating into energy ecosystems. Generac's diverse supply chain strengthens resilience against rising demand by mitigating risks, accelerating scalability, enabling access to innovation, and balancing costs while offering competitive lead times of 50–60 weeks for fully packaged generators, so businesses can adapt and thrive in a dynamic market.

Key features of the five new generators include:

Baudouin M55 engines, which have a proven track record providing backup and continuous power for data centers and missions critical applications around the globe. These engines utilize a high-pressure common rail fuel system to provide exceptional transient response, high ambient temperature derate capability, and low NOx emissions.

which have a proven track record providing backup and continuous power for data centers and missions critical applications around the globe. These engines utilize a high-pressure common rail fuel system to provide exceptional transient response, high ambient temperature derate capability, and low NOx emissions. Deep Sea G8601 Controller , which can be configured to fit virtually any need and provides a wide range of high-end features for Mission Critical applications.

, which can be configured to fit virtually any need and provides a wide range of high-end features for Mission Critical applications. Marathon DataMAX alternators , which are purpose built for highly demanding global Data Center applications with reliability and low reactance in mind.

, which are purpose built for highly demanding global Data Center applications with reliability and low reactance in mind. Low emissions , designed to help meet the most stringent state requirements in Virginia and ready for use with compliant Tier 4 aftertreatment systems.

, designed to help meet the most stringent state requirements in and ready for use with compliant Tier 4 aftertreatment systems. Redundant starting system , which has an additional set of engine starters, batteries and battery chargers available. Redundant systems are fully isolated to avoid single points of failure.

, which has an additional set of engine starters, batteries and battery chargers available. Redundant systems are fully isolated to avoid single points of failure. High ambient (50°C) cooling packages , for top performance in the most demanding environments.

, for top performance in the most demanding environments. Generac Modular Power Systems (MPS) , enhance reliability, scalability, and serviceability by integrating multiple generators utilizing Deep Sea onboard paralelling controls. Providing redundant, flexible, and easily expandable power solutions.

, enhance reliability, scalability, and serviceability by integrating multiple generators utilizing Deep Sea onboard paralelling controls. Providing redundant, flexible, and easily expandable power solutions. Configurable circuit breakers, offered as left and/or right-side breakers, are configurable up to full rated generator amperage at 480V.

Generac will provide packaging and aftertreatment, including enclosures, tanks and switchboards, which are coordinated directly with packaging manufacturers with expertise in the Data Center industry.

With the growing challenges of an aging power grid, increasingly severe weather, and rising energy demands, the company has been expanding its focus on commercial and industrial markets. In recent years, Generac has gained valuable market insights, made strategic acquisitions, assembled a team of industry experts, and developed cutting-edge solutions to provide reliable backup power for data centers.

"We're seeing rapid growth in the construction of new data centers by hyperscalers and cloud service providers, which is fueled by the explosion of AI and an unprecedented surge in energy demand," said Brad Meissner, Director of Product Management, industrial stationary generators, Generac. "With our unmatched scalability and innovative new products, we're well positioned to meet the increasing demands of this growing market. Unlike others, our differentiated supply chain and our ability to adjust production to market demand, allows us to provide shorter lead times, which enables faster deployment and helps reduce downtime."

For more information about Generac's new product line, visit generac.com/industrial/industry-expertise/data-centers/.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Stern

Jonathan.Stern@Generac.com | (312) 402-7167

