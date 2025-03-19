Gestational Diabetes: Checking Your Blood Sugar (2025)

Checking your blood sugar helps you manage your diabetes during pregnancy. It helps you treat low or high blood sugar before it becomes an emergency. It also helps you know how exercise and food affect your blood sugar.

How to test your blood sugar

Do the test

Gather your supplies. slide 1 of 11 slide 1 of 11, Gather your supplies., Gather the things you need to test your blood sugar. This usually includes the meter, needle (lancet) and lancet holder, test strips, and cotton balls. Learn how to use the equipment. slide 2 of 11 slide 2 of 11, Learn how to use the equipment., Read the information from the manufacturer and your doctor to be sure you know how to use the blood sugar meter, lancet holder, and test strips. Check the expiration date. slide 3 of 11 slide 3 of 11, Check the expiration date., Check the expiration date on your test strips. If you use expired test strips, your test results might not be accurate. Match the code numbers. slide 4 of 11 slide 4 of 11, Match the code numbers., Many meters don't need a code from the test strips, but some will. If your meter does, make sure the code number on the bottle of test strips matches the number on your meter. If the numbers don't match, follow the directions that come with your meter for changing the code number. Wash your hands. slide 5 of 11 slide 5 of 11, Wash your hands., Wash your hands with warm, soapy water, and dry them well with a clean towel. Put a clean needle (lancet) in the lancet holder. slide 6 of 11 slide 6 of 11, Put a clean needle (lancet) in the lancet holder., The lancet holder is about the size of a pen. It holds the lancet in place and controls how deeply the lancet goes into your skin. Get the test strip ready. slide 7 of 11 slide 7 of 11, Get the test strip ready., Take one strip from the bottle of test strips. Follow the directions to prepare your meter to receive the blood sample. Don't forget to put the lid back on the bottle right after removing the strip. Prick your finger. slide 8 of 11 slide 8 of 11, Prick your finger., Use a lancet holder to prick the side of your fingertip with the lancet. You can use a lancet without a holder, but a holder makes it easier to use. You can prick any finger. Test a small sample of your blood. slide 9 of 11 slide 9 of 11, Test a small sample of your blood., Touch the drop of blood with the correct spot of the test strip. Be sure to get enough blood to cover the test area on the strip. Stop any bleeding. slide 10 of 11 slide 10 of 11, Stop any bleeding., If your finger continues to bleed, use a clean cotton ball to apply pressure to your fingertip to stop the bleeding. Record your results. slide 11 of 11 slide 11 of 11, Record your results., Wait for the results. Most meters take only a few seconds to give you the results. It's important to record your blood sugar results and when you tested it. It's also helpful to note when you last had something to eat. Your doctor will use your record to see how often your blood sugar levels are in your target range.

Record the results

You and your doctor will use your blood sugar testing record to see how often your levels are in your target range. Here are some ideas for how to do it.

Get printed blood sugar logs. You can get these logs from companies that make diabetic medicines and supplies. Or use a home blood sugar diary.

Make a blood sugar log in a notebook. You can record other information in the log or notebook, such as insulin doses, your exercise, and foods you have eaten. You and your doctor will find this information most useful when looking for patterns and reasons for your blood sugar levels.

Try using the memory storage feature of your meter and other note-taking features. Find out if your doctor can transfer the data to your medical record or if you can make reports to share.

Prevent sore fingers

Frequent blood sugar testing can lead to sore fingertips. Here are some ideas to help avoid this.