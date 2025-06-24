Get directions & show routes in Google Maps - Computer (2025)

Report wrong directions

Important: To keep yourself and others safe, stay aware of your surroundings when you use directions on Google Maps. When in doubt, follow actual traffic regulations and confirm signage from the road or path that you’re on.

You can get directions for driving, public transit, walking, ride sharing, cycling, flight, or motorcycle on Google Maps. If there are multiple routes, the best route to your destination is blue. All other routes are gray.

Some directions in Google Maps are in development and may have limited availability.

Get directions in Google Maps

On your computer, open Google Maps . Click Directions . Enter the starting point and destination. Click points on the map, type an address, or add a place name. Choose your mode of transportation. To get driving directions, click Driving .

. To get transit directions, click Transit .

. To get walking directions, click Walking .

. To get rideshare or taxi options, click Ride .

. To get cycling directions, click Cycle .

. To get flight options, click Flight .

. To get motorcycle directions, click Motorcycle .

Tip: To choose another route in any transportation mode, select it on the map. Each route shows the estimated travel time on the map.

Learn more about transportation modes in Google Maps You can get directions for different modes of transportation in Google Maps. Learn about the differences in features and availability between each mode: Driving: Driving routes are designed for use by cars and may navigate to car-only roads. When you ride motorized bicycles or motorcycles under 125cc, use the “Avoid tolls and highways” route option.

routes are designed for use by cars and may navigate to car-only roads. When you ride motorized bicycles or motorcycles under 125cc, use the “Avoid tolls and highways” route option. If you want to change a driving route, click and hold a spot on the route and drag it to a new spot on the map. Transit: Not all cities have public transit directions in Google Maps. Before you can get transit directions, your local transit agency must add their route info to Google Maps. See Also Download areas & navigate offline in Google Maps - AndroidPartager, envoyer ou imprimer un itinéraire à partir de Google Maps - Ordinateur Walking: When you walk, you can get step-by-step walking directions to your destination. Ride: If you want directions in an area with ride or taxi services, you can compare ride services with transit and walking directions. Learn how to request a ride . Cycling: When you ride your bicycle, you can use cycling routes if they’re available in your country or region. Flight: Directions to multiple destinations, or waypoints, are not available for public transit or flight searches.

Learn how to search for flights . Motorcycle: .

Add multiple destinations in Google Maps

You can get directions to multiple destinations for all modes of transportation except public transit or flight.

On your computer, open Google Maps . Click Directions . Add a starting point and a destination. To edit your starting point, at the top, click Your location. Below the destinations you entered, click Add destination . To add a stop, choose another destination. You can add up to 9 stops, which includes the final destination. To get directions, click on a route.

Tip: You can search for places along your route.

Change the order of your stops in Google Maps Find the destination you want to move. Drag the destination.

Preview directions in Street View in Google Maps

Important: To get directions in Street View, click Directions . Then, enter the starting point and destination.

On your computer, under the route you want, click Details. To get more detailed directions, click Expand . Point to a step in the directions. If Street View is available, you get a preview photo. To get Street View for the step that you want, click the photo. To get Street View for other steps in the route, in the bottom-left box, click Previous step or Next step.

or To exit the preview, at the top right, click Close .

Customize your route in Google Maps

Avoid tolls & highways

On your computer, open Google Maps . Click Directions . Enter the starting point and destination. Click points on the map, type an address, or add a place name. Choose Options. Check the box next to "Tolls" or "Highways."

Change the time that you leave or arrive

To find the best route based on estimated traffic and transit schedules, change your travel date or time. This only works for routes with one destination. On your computer, open Google Maps . Get directions. After you getyour directions, click Leave now. To change your travel dates or times, select Depart at or Arrive by.

Understand how we rank transportation options

When you enter a destination in Google Maps, we show you how to get there by different travel modes, like driving, cycling, or walking. The transport options we show you are ranked based on the combination of objective factors designed to help you find relevant and useful info. These factors can include duration, distance, price, your mode preference, or the relevance of a mode to your query. Generally, the most important factors are your mode preference, trip durations, and sometimes price. Where available, we also show you other mobility services like public transport, scooter or bicycle rentals, and vehicle ride services. These mobility services are provided by third parties who have made their transport data publicly available or who have a partner agreement with us. Any partnerships or business relationships we may have with any transportation service providers do not influence the ranking of these services.

