Get Frizz-Free, Defined Curls with These Must-Have Creams (2025)

Curly hair truly flourishes when you embrace it all its natural texture, but if you're aiming for a more defined look, the best curl cream can make a world of difference in keeping those spirals intact. That's easier said than done, though: The journey to discovering your perfect formula can be tricky, especially when dealing with frizz and humidity. Luckily, there are plenty of formulas designed to help with both styling and maintenance.
Whatever your curl type, the purpose of these oil-infused, hold-boosting formulas is to enhance your hair's natural beauty by adding definition, reducing frizz, and boosting shine. One tip when picking a curl cream is to prioritize moisturizing ingredients and look for film formers, which help bring stretched or flat curls back to life. According to cosmetic chemist Ginger King, "film formers" are polymers that work by shaping and supporting each hair strand.
Since hydration is key for maintaining healthy curls, we teamed up with curly hair experts to curate a list of the best curl creams, butters, and custards to suit every texture. With these picks, your routine will be simplified, and you’ll have dreamy waves, coils, and curls in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What should you look for in a curl cream?
- Is it better to put curl cream on wet or dry hair?
- Is mousse better than curl cream?
- Meet the experts
- How we test and review products
- Our staff and testers
Best Overall: Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Leave-In
Why It's Worth It: Meet your new favorite multitasking wonder, a remarkably versatile formula that's part leave-in conditioner, part styling cream. This styler will leave curls fresh and moisturized while providing flexible hold and next-level bounce. Aside from its multifunctional properties, the lavender tub also adds a touch of charm to any bathroom counter.
Editor Tip: Bread Beauty Supply's Hair-Gel Curl Capturing Gloss earned a 2023 Best of Beauty Award if you desire stronger hold.
Key ingredients: Australian Kakadu plum extract, shea butter, sweet almond oil, pequi oil, jojoba seed oil | Curl types: All curls
Best Budget: SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Why it's worth it: If the blessing and curse of extra thick hair has been bestowed upon you, this smoothie cream is a great choice. Infused with neem oil, coconut oil, and silk proteins, it helps to tame frizz, define curls, and infuse long-lasting moisture. It's no wonder this drugstore wonder is a holy-grail product for so many—it even took home a 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award for its ability to treat and style curls.
Tester feedback: "This is one of my O.G. curl essentials—it stands the test of time," says social media editor Bianca Richards. "When my curls are soaking wet, I apply a generous amount in sections, then use a diffuser on low to medium heat. It gives my curls healthy shine without frizz."
Key ingredients: coconut oil, hibiscus flower extract, silk protein, neem oil | Who it's for: people who want beautiful curls on a budget
Best for Coily Hair: Briogeo Curl Charisma Chia + Flax Seed Coil Custard
Why It's Worth It: Crafted with protein-rich chia and flax seeds, Briogeo's Curl Charisma Chia + Flax Seed Coil Custard delivers a unique blend of natural hold, moisture, and definition for marvelously hydrated coils. Prepare for frizz-free, ultra-shiny strands ahead.
Editor Tip: Distribute the custard from root to tip with your fingers or a wide-toothed comb, scrunching gently to encourage formation. For extra definition, diffuse on low heat to achieve frizz-free coils that truly pop.
Key ingredients: chia seed extract, flax seed extract, aloe vera, quinoa extract, rice amino acids | Best for: people with tight (3B, 3C) or coily (4A, 4B, 4C) hair
Best for Softer Curls: Ouai Curl Crème
Why it's worth it: Jen Atkin might be a hair queen in her own right but she tapped 150 people in her network to test and co-create a do-it-all curl cream. Our editors with 2B, 2C, and 3C/4A curl types fell in love with the sweet-smelling, non-heavy Curl Crème. Sadly, there isn't a fragrance-free formula (like there used to be), so people who are sensitive to scents (or prefer not to use scented styling products), keep that in mind.
Tester feedback: The formula gave former Allure editor Jihan Forbes a “lived-in, fluffy, soft-looking day-two look.” Associate manager of special projects Talia Gutierrez notes that she would probably have to double up with a gel if she was going for tighter curls.
Key ingredients: linseed, chia seed, coconut oil, babassu oil | Best for: people who want a soft hold and airy curls/waves
Best for Damaged Hair: Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream
Why it's worth it: When you have a product name like Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream, you just know it'll breathe life back into your dried-out, frizzy curls, thanks to ingredients like curl-defining milk thistle and sweet almond and damage-repairing wheat protein. There's no shortage of hydration, either, with a bursting blend of chamomile, hydrolyzed silk, and meadowfoam seed and corn oils. Apply to extra wet hair to lock moisture in.
Tester feedback: "This is a major key for luscious, juicy type 3 curls and up," hairstylist Lana Hunter attests says of this paraben-, sulfate-, and mineral oil-free formula. "This curl cream will eliminate the use of unnecessary products and works amazingly alone."
Key ingredients: hydrolyzed silk, sweet almond oil, soybean seed extract, milk thistle, wheat protein, arnica flower | Best for: thirsty, tight curls
Best for Minimizing Shrinkage: Rucker Roots Define and Stretch Curl Custard
Why it's worth it: Rucker Roots' Define and Stretch Curl Custard is an ideal option for folks with 3C to 4C hair who are looking to fight shrinkage. The moisturizing custard stretches tight curls while boosting shine and reducing frizz. The creamy jelly also layers nicely with other styling products. What's more, it's formulated with nourishing ingredients like strengthening biotin and moisturizing coconut oil.
Editor tip: Chicago-based hairstylist Leigh Hardges suggests using the styling cream for twist-outs and rod sets. "I like how easy it is to spread the texture," she says. "It's thick enough to really coat curls but loose enough to be absorbed by the hair."
Key ingredients: glycerin, sesame seed oil, shea butter, coconut oil, ginger root oil | Curl types: people with type 4 curls
Best for Low-Porosity Hair: Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream
Why it's worth it: Another Best of Beauty winner, Cake Beauty's The Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream uses a trio of butters and oils—soybean oil, avocado oil, and shea butter—to give tighter, denser curls definition and moisture without any sticky or thick buildup. Former associate news editor Gabi Thorne, who tried the cream on her low-porosity 3C/4A type hair, incorporated it her routine using the L.C.O. Method, which consists of a water-based leave-in (which is usually just water for her), styling cream (The Curl Friend), and oil (a lightweight formula infused with almond or grapeseed oils).
Tester feedback: Thorne said her curls looked defined but didn't lose volume or shrink more than usual. "[It] quenched my thirsty-ass hair, and the moisture it gave me lasted most of the week," she confirmed.
Key ingredients: Avocado oil, soybean oil, shea butter | Best for: dry, low-porosity hair
Best Hold: Kinky-Curly Original Curling Custard
Kinky-Curly
Original Curling Custard
Why It's Worth It: Kinky-Curly's Original Curling Custard looks and holds like a gel, but hydrates and stretches out shrinkage more like a moisturizing cream — all thanks to the aloe vera gel in the formula. Agave nectar is another star ingredient in this formula that helps reduce frizz.
Editor Tip: After applying your leave-in conditioner, work the custard through soaking wet hair. Hardges advises that you use it carefully because "buildup occurs fast with this product." Then, either air-dry your curls or use a diffuser attachment to help set your style.
Key Ingredients: Agave nectar, aloe vera juice, horsetail, chamomile, nettle | Who It's For: People who don't mind styling as soon as they're out of the shower
Best for Humid Weather: Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Envy Cream
Why it's worth it: The process of achieving perfectly imperfect curls should require minimal effort. And Marc Anthony's Strictly Curls Curl Envy Cream can help you get there — no matter the thickness or tightness of your curls. Made with shea butter, avocado oil, and vitamin E, this styler delivers long-lasting moisture and a soft hold. The lightweight cream also repels humidity, so no matter what the season, you can expect a frizz-free finish.
Tester feedback: To use, hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez, who works in both New York City and Los Angeles, says to "apply [the cream] all over wet or dry hair, concentrating more on the mid-shaft to ends, twirling small sections around your finger as you go."
Key ingredients: Shea butter, avocado oil, vitamin E | Best for: people who live in humid climates
Best for Fine to Medium Curls: Kristin Ess Ultra Light Curl Defining Cream
Why it's worth it: Kristin Ess's curl collection is all for people who "really need to avoid silicones and want to focus on moisture," Kristin Ess herself said when it initially rolled out. The Ultra Light Curl Defining Cream is a supremely lightweight cream that'll bring the spring back to lifeless, fuzzy curls. Apply to damp hair and coil or twist hair to encourage your natural curl pattern.
Editor tip: Once your style is set, a little crème is also good for refreshing those errant curls that frizz up unexpectedly. Wet them a bit with water, smooth some of this on, and watch them coil back into formation.
Key ingredients: avocado oil, mango seed butter, castor seed oil | Best for: finer hair types
Best for Lightweight Definition: AG Hair Curl Definer
Why we love it: The rare silicone-free curl cream, AG Hair Curl Definer is a perfect blend of nourishing hydration and light, manageable hold. “It applies and nourishes like a cream but dries with a gel-like cast that easily scrunches out," says Evan Joseph, curly hair stylist and educator. With 98% plant-based ingredients, it smooths frizz, defines curls, and keeps your hair feeling light and looking bouncy all day. If you’re after soft, touchable curls that still look natural, this one’s for you.
Editor tip: Scrunch the cream into damp curls for natural definition, then let it air-dry for soft, touchable curls that last all day.
Key ingredients: sweet almond oil, olive leaf extract, rice and radish root extracts | Best for: all curl types looking for lightweight hold and soft definition
Best Multitasker: Design Me Curl Balm
Why we love it: Design Me Curl Balm is the kind of multitasker every curly routine needs. “It gives curls a boost by hydrating, reducing frizz, and adding some nice shine,” says LA-based curl specialist Kiana Rae. The secret? Argan oil, which Rae says “enhances your natural texture and gives a buildable hold that keeps curls bouncy without feeling crunchy.” Bonus points for heat protection properties: It shields curls from heat up to 400°F. Style away without a second thought!
Editor tip: For extra volume, scrunch the balm into damp curls and use a diffuser to lock in the bounce without weighing your hair down.
Key ingredients: argan oil, mango extract, sunflower seed oil | Best for: those looking for a one-and-done product
Best for All Curl Types: Innersense Quiet Calm Curl Control
Why we love it: Working with different curl patterns? Look no further than the nourishing Innersense Quiet Calm Curl Control. LA-based texture specialist Alex Mouneu praises its lightweight texture and versatility. “It’s supple and light, gives the hair a weightless, natural, and hydrated look and feel, and can be layered well with almost anything,” she says. “It layers wonderfully under gel and mousse.” Curl specialist Shai Amiel agrees, noting how well it works across various curl textures and how effortlessly it layers with gels and mousses.
Editor tip: If you’re after sleek, smooth strands, this cream doubles as a heat protectant—just blow-dry it through damp hair for a frizz-free finish.
Key ingredients: rice bran oil, rooibos tea, shea butter | Best for: people with different curl patterns
Frequently asked questions
What should you look for in a curl cream?
When choosing a curl cream, focus on ingredients that hydrate and define without leaving your curls feeling greasy or weighed down. "Curl creams should be free from synthetic ingredients like amodimethicone and dimethicone," says Joseph. "Also avoid oils or butters that just sit on top of the hair, leaving behind a greasy residue." Instead, look for lightweight ingredients like shea butter or argan oil that soak into your strands, giving you soft, touchable curls with plenty of definition.
It’s also a good idea to avoid alcohol, which can dry out curls and strip them of moisture. A good curl cream should feel creamy (but not too heavy) and distribute easily from root to tip. Keep an eye out for humectants like glycerin or aloe vera, which draw moisture into the hair, keeping your curls hydrated and bouncy. These ingredients help fight frizz while keeping your curls soft and full of life.
Is it better to put curl cream on wet or dry hair?
For curls that pop, the secret is in how wet your hair is when you apply the product. "It’s 100% better to apply any styling product—cream, gel, and/or mousse—on soaking wet hair," says Rae. "Curly hair is more prone to dryness, so we require so much water. Curl-friendly products are activated with water, so it won’t weigh our hair down." In other words, moisture is your curls’ best friend.
Joseph agrees: "Apply creams to super wet hair to elongate curls and retain length,” he says. “Apply to damp hair to increase spring factor, making the hair fuller and the curls tighter." So depending on your vibe—whether you want more stretched-out, relaxed curls or tighter, bouncier coils—just how wet your hair is can make all the difference.
Is mousse better than curl cream?
The answer really depends on what kind of curls you’re after. Mousse is your go-to if you want more volume and hold—perfect for styles that need a little more structure and definition. On the flip side, curl creams are all about hydration and nourishment, giving you softer, more touchable curls. "I tend to apply mousses over creams to get ultimate nourishment without losing control and hold," says Joseph. "This combo will create soft, touchable, lived-in curls with enough hydration and definition to look like you just left the salon." So, if you’re craving defined curls with some staying power, try layering mousse over cream for the best of both worlds.
Meet the experts
- Evan Joseph, curly hair educator and owner of Evan Joseph Salon in San Diego, CA
- Kiana Rae, curl specialist and owner of West Coast Curls in Los Angeles, CA
- Alex Mouneu, LA-based texture specialist
- Cynthia Alvarez, a celebrity hairstylist in New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA
- Ginger King, cosmetic chemist in Edison, New Jersey
- Lana Hun, hairstylist and curl specialist in Los Angeles, CA
- Leigh Hardges, hairstylist in Chicago, IL
- Kristin Ess, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kristin Ess Hair in Los Angeles, CA
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While there are certainly products that can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created in order to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn't want to pick up a purple shampoo that's only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that's never been tested by anyone with curls—right?
For our review of the best curl creams, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and hairstylists—who know how to manage curly hair. Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
