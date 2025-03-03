Get Frizz-Free, Defined Curls with These Must-Have Creams (2025)

Editor tip: If you’re after sleek, smooth strands, this cream doubles as a heat protectant—just blow-dry it through damp hair for a frizz-free finish.

Key ingredients: rice bran oil, rooibos tea, shea butter | Best for: people with different curl patterns

Frequently asked questions

What should you look for in a curl cream?

When choosing a curl cream, focus on ingredients that hydrate and define without leaving your curls feeling greasy or weighed down. "Curl creams should be free from synthetic ingredients like amodimethicone and dimethicone," says Joseph. "Also avoid oils or butters that just sit on top of the hair, leaving behind a greasy residue." Instead, look for lightweight ingredients like shea butter or argan oil that soak into your strands, giving you soft, touchable curls with plenty of definition.

It’s also a good idea to avoid alcohol, which can dry out curls and strip them of moisture. A good curl cream should feel creamy (but not too heavy) and distribute easily from root to tip. Keep an eye out for humectants like glycerin or aloe vera, which draw moisture into the hair, keeping your curls hydrated and bouncy. These ingredients help fight frizz while keeping your curls soft and full of life.

Is it better to put curl cream on wet or dry hair?

For curls that pop, the secret is in how wet your hair is when you apply the product. "It’s 100% better to apply any styling product—cream, gel, and/or mousse—on soaking wet hair," says Rae. "Curly hair is more prone to dryness, so we require so much water. Curl-friendly products are activated with water, so it won’t weigh our hair down." In other words, moisture is your curls’ best friend.

Joseph agrees: "Apply creams to super wet hair to elongate curls and retain length,” he says. “Apply to damp hair to increase spring factor, making the hair fuller and the curls tighter." So depending on your vibe—whether you want more stretched-out, relaxed curls or tighter, bouncier coils—just how wet your hair is can make all the difference.

Is mousse better than curl cream?

The answer really depends on what kind of curls you’re after. Mousse is your go-to if you want more volume and hold—perfect for styles that need a little more structure and definition. On the flip side, curl creams are all about hydration and nourishment, giving you softer, more touchable curls. "I tend to apply mousses over creams to get ultimate nourishment without losing control and hold," says Joseph. "This combo will create soft, touchable, lived-in curls with enough hydration and definition to look like you just left the salon." So, if you’re craving defined curls with some staying power, try layering mousse over cream for the best of both worlds.

How we test and review products

We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While there are certainly products that can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created in order to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn't want to pick up a purple shampoo that's only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that's never been tested by anyone with curls—right?