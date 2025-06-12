‘Get it done’: Trump threatens to abandon Russia-Ukraine peace efforts (2025)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said some progress on a peace settlement had been made but that contacts with Washington were difficult. He said Russia was striving to resolve the conflict while ensuring its own interests. Moscow remained open to dialogue with the US, he said. Loading US officials were also frustrated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s comment this week that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was “spreading Russian narratives,” and said that was not helpful to the process, one US official said. Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its NATO ambitions, permanently cede to Russia the four regions it has lost and limit the size of its army. Kyiv says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation. See Also Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university However, Bloomberg reported that Washington was prepared to recognise Russian control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea – annexed by Moscow in 2014 – as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

The talks in Paris this week were the first substantive, high-level and in-person talks on Trump's peace push that have included European powers. Rubio said a US peace framework he presented received an "encouraging reception." Zelensky's office called the talks constructive and positive. Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking in Rome as he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, said he was optimistic the US could help end this "very brutal war". A US official said the sides would re-engage in London next week, giving Ukraine time to agree fully to a "term sheet" presented by Washington. Kyiv was ready for a comprehensive ceasefire over sea, land and air for at least 30 days or longer, the official said. Trump promised during his election campaign to end the war in Ukraine within his first 24 hours in the White House. He moderated that claim on taking office, suggesting a deal by April or May as obstacles mounted.

He has pressured both sides to come to the negotiating table, threatening tougher sanctions on Russia or an end to billions of dollars in US military support for Kyiv. Both Ukraine and Russia showed up for US-brokered talks in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a partial ceasefire, but nothing more. Meanwhile, the war has continued, including a recent Russian missile attack that hit Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, killing 35 people – an attack Trump called a “mistake”. A source familiar with internal deliberations said Trump had made clear to his team he was questioning whether it was worthwhile sticking with the talks to break the impasse. The first US official said Rubio’s comments were reflecting Trump’s frustration with the issue and a concern that this will soon be “Trump’s war”.

If Washington walks away, efforts to broker a peace would likely flounder because no other nation is able to bring similar pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv. Other impacts are unclear. The US could keep its current policy on the conflict unchanged, maintaining sanctions on Russia and keeping US aid flowing to Kyiv. Alternatively, Trump could decide to halt payments to Ukraine. Trump said he expected to sign a minerals deal with Kyiv this month after an attempt in February fell apart following Zelensky’s Oval Office clash with Vance and the Republican president. Rubio said he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the Paris talks and briefed him on elements of the US peace framework. He said the Europeans had a central role to play in any peace pact, especially as their sanctions on Russia would likely need to be lifted to secure an accord.

Rubio said the issue of US security guarantees came up in the Paris talks, adding they were an issue “we can fix in a way that’s acceptable to everyone.” But, he cautioned, “we have bigger challenges that we need to figure out.” Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry dismissed as “groundless” an accusation by Zelensky that the country had been supplying weapons to Russia. Despite maintaining close economic ties with Russia during Moscow’s three-year war in Ukraine, China has sought to project an image of neutrality and denies any involvement in the war. Friday’s disclaimer followed Zelensky’s remarks at a press conference that China was supplying weapons to Russia, while also accusing it of producing weapons on Russian territory. China has never made lethal weapons available to any party to the Ukraine crisis, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference.