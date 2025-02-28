Get Ready—Expensive-Looking Y2K Nails Are Back In Full Force (2025)

If there’s one thing I've learned in nearly a decade of covering beauty for a living, it’s that nail trends never stay stagnant. Every year brings a fresh wave of colors, shapes, and designs that define the moment—some so iconic they’re practically timestamped in beauty history. Case in point: 2024 was the year of chrome nails, and I’d be genuinely shocked if you didn’t rock the look at least twice. (Totally fine if you're still obsessed; I am too.) Equally buzzy were hyper-custom nail designs, like Hailey Bieber’s farmer’s market nails, which had beauty lovers racing to recreate their own fruit-inspired sets.

Now, flash to 2025, and the nail landscape is shifting once again. For expert insight on what nail trends are set to take over your social media feeds in the months ahead, I tapped four celebrity manicurists: Elle Gerstein, Hang Nguyen, Miss Pop, and Queenie Nguyen. Their verdict? "2025 nails are all about balance; minimalism meets boldness," says Nailing Hollywood artist Nguyen. "It’s about clean looks mixed with creative designs." On one end, pros are seeing a rise in minimalist elegance (think: soft shades and short lengths), while on the other, maximalist drama is the way to go (square tips and wildly intricate art, anyone?)

Keep scrolling for a comprehensive, expert-approved guide to 2025’s most in-demand nail trends, from nail polish colors and finishes to designs and shapes. I've included plenty of screenshot-worthy manicure inspo (you’re welcome), plus pro-recommended products and tips to help you bring each nail look to life.

Barely-There Hues

New York City-based manicurist Elle Gerstein endorses this understated nail trend and describes it as a barely-there wash of color, more of a sheer tint than a full-on shade. Whether it’s a whisper of pastel, a chic "bubble bath" nude, or the faintest hint of chrome, the key is subtlety (think a baby blue so soft you almost miss it). For the perfect barely-there manicure, the pro recommends the Aprés Nail Light & Shadow Collection , which leaves just a hint of color in one coat but can be layered for a more noticeable effect.

Aprés Light & Shadow Gel Polish in Flushed

Brown Nails

If you caught this year’s Pantone Color of the Year reveal, it won’t come as a shock that NYC-based nail artist Miss Pop predicts brown will dominate well beyond its usual seasonal peak. "From dark chocolate to mocha mousse, rich neutrals will be worn even beyond the typical fall season," she says. A few of her favorite shades for getting the look include Essie Always Morphing, Zoya Nail Polish in Nyssa, and Salon Perfect Press-On Nails in Glazed Chocolate Chrome Powder Effect.

Essie Be Them All Nail Polish in Always Morphing

Playful Patterns

"Patterns, whether it’s animal prints or geometric, will remain very strong," says Gerstein of the year ahead. No shock there, especially with tortoiseshell designs (reminiscent of your favorite shades, but in nail form) steadily taking over our social media feeds.

3D Nails

Minimalist and maximalist nails find common ground with 3D designs—or go all in on one aesthetic. Either way, texture is the trend to embrace in 2025, according to Nguyen and Gerstein. Whether it’s dainty charms or sculptural, raised details like the monochrome look pictured here, you can't go wrong with a tactile approach. "Painting one color flat nails are a thing of the past," says Gerstein.

Cat-Eye Nails

"In 2025, nails will be catching all the light," says Miss Pop. At the top of the list: glittering cat-eye designs. If you're new to the trend, it uses a magnet and magnetic gel polish to create reflective and dimensional patterns that mimic a literal cat's eye.

A little pro tip from the pro herself: plenty of cat-eye press-ons make it easy to nail the look at home if you'd rather skip the salon appointment.

Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Influenced Almond

Velvet Nails

Few manicures capture 2025 trends in one quite like this rich brown, shimmering velvet look by Queenie. Much like Miss Pop, she predicts a surge in demand for luminous, light-catching designs this year. Velvet nails, much like the fabric they’re named after, are all about illusion, crafted with magnetic polish that creates a soft-focus glow.

Aura Nails

As you can probably tell from the ethereal vibe of many of the manicures that have landed a spot on this list, “trends like aura nails that have soft, dreamy effects will continue trending in 2025,” says Nguyen. The design features a gradient color effect meant to replicate the look of an energy field, and it's endlessly customizable. While you can choose any colors that speak to you, I especially love the high-contrast combo of brown and pink, pictured here.

Short Nails

Calling all mani minimalists: 'Short natural nails are still in for 2025," says Nguyen. Even better, this trend also embodies one of the year’s biggest beauty buzzwords: nail health. Nguyen suggests starting with a smoothing, hydrating base coat before swiping on your favorite sheer polish and keeping your cuticles happy by moisturizing them regularly.

Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Hydrating Oil for Repaired Cuticles Overnight

Tiffany Blue Nails

Whether Tiffany Blue nails spark Y2K nostalgia in the best way or make you hesitate, their comeback is inevitable. According to Gerstein, the robin’s egg blue hue is “fresh and dreamy, perfect for minimalist chic or intricate floral accents.”

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Glossy Nail Polish

Isolated Chromes

"Metals and chrome—whether ombré, or blended—elevate any manicure by putting a finish on it," says Gerstein. "This trend will never really go away," she adds, emailing me an inspiration-packed list that proves just how customizable the trend is. Think: chrome French tips, negative space designs, cuticle accents—the possibilities are endless.

Glass Nails

Chrome nails and their subtler sibling, the "glazed donut" trend, reigned supreme in 2024, but in 2025, they're evolving into their next iteration: glass nails. True to their name, glass nails feature a translucent, ultra-glossy finish that Miss Pop predicts will continue to trend. "Nails will look so glossy, the color will appear to be beneath a sheet of glass," she explains. "The glass skin trend has officially made its way down to the fingertips. Luckily, this look is easy to achieve with nail polish, gel, and press-ons."

Layered Textures

I wasn't kidding when I said this year’s nail trends fall into one of two camps: minimalist or maximalist. The layered textures trend firmly plants itself in the latter category, with designs that celebrate all things bold and intricate. Think fine line detailing, 3D embellishments, mixed finishes (glossy and matte), and more dots and gradients than you can count. "To get a layered or abstract design, fine nail art brushes are key for adding detail like gradients or fluid shapes," Hang suggests for those ready to try the look at home.

Deep Cherry Red

Deep cherry red nails are the new neutral. Gerstein describes it as a "rich, bold statement shade for when you want your nails to pop," and suggests pairing it with glossy finishes and (or!) rhinestones to nail the tactile trend. Her "go-to for getting the look" is Mineral Fusion Nail Polish in the shade Head Over Heels.

Mineral Fusion Nail Polish in Head Over Heels

Square Nails

All of the manicurists I spoke with agreed that natural nails are having a major moment. But if you're in the mood to go bold, they also say square-shaped tips are one of the trendiest picks right now. Unlike a soft, rounded nail, this shape is filed straight across with sharp, 90-degree corners. (Yes, you know your shapes, but consider this your quick visual refresher.)

Linework

Nguyen, who's basically the queen of nail art on Instagram, says we can expect "fluid shapes and thin lines to be everywhere" in 2025. They're delicate and eye-catching without being too maximalist (though if you're into bold looks, you can always turn up the drama).

Negative Space

Much of Nguyen's work is rooted in surrealism, often incorporating negative space (leaving parts of the natural nail exposed) in unexpected ways. While her Instagram feed is brimming with bold, abstract designs, the technique also works beautifully for more pared-back looks, like the one pictured here. It’s a fresh and modern way to embrace 2025’s linework trend.

Abstract Nails

"People want variety in their nail looks," says Nguyen, and few trends embody this sentiment quite like abstract nails, which transform your nails into a canvas for creativity. This idea is taken quite literally in the inspo pictured here, in which Hang casually turns a Kandinsky-meets-Matisse masterpiece into wearable abstract art.

Milky White French Tips

(Image credit: Queenie Nguyen)

While 2024 was all about reinventing the French tip with ultra-thin lines, chrome finishes, and everything in between, Queenie predicts a return to the more traditional French for 2025. This year, the OG French manicure is making a chic comeback with a subtle twist. Instead of the classic pure white tip, she expects more people to lean into a softer, milky-white version.

Maximalist French Manis

On the other hand, Miss Pop isn’t convinced we should fully revert to classic styles just yet. “The French manicure is seeing a bold renaissance, especially with chrome finishes,” she explains. If you love a statement mani, consider this your cue to lean into the trend. “This classic nail art shape is being reimagined with florals, gilded in gold, and even swirled with pearly pink and whites.”

Press-On Nails

Press-on nails have officially shed their too-good-to-be-true reputation. These days, they're a savvy beauty shopper's favorite for those looking to save time, cut costs, and switch up their nail look as often as they please. Miss Pop swears by Salon Perfect's options, but there are so many chic designs on the market.

Salon Perfect Press On Nails

Nail Crowns

"3D applications are here to stay," says Gerstein, and one of the many ways people will be doing so in 2025 is with nail crowns. “Reminiscent of a French manicure, nail crowns are a nail-art design where crystals are placed along the free edges of the nail,” manicurist Joelle Rodriguez previously told Marie Claire. “The nail community, especially on social media, is in this interesting space where minimal aesthetics and blinged-out manicures are both in the spotlight. Nail crowns offer a fun common ground for people to get the best of both worlds.”

Pictured here: Queenie's take on the trend for none other than Jessica Alba.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

Beauty Writer Marisa Petrarca brings nearly a decade of expertise to this story, having covered nails, makeup, hair, and skin care since the start of her career. For this piece, she tapped four celebrity manicurists to break down 2025’s biggest nail trends.

Meet the Experts

Elle Gerstein Elle Gerstein is a NYC-based manicurist whose client list includes a host of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Blake Lively, and Hilary Swank. Elle has also worked with the industry's most venerated photographers such as Steven Meisel, Patrick Demarchelier, Raymond Meier, and David LaChapelle.

Hang Nguyen Hang Nguyen is a UK-based nail artist and influencer represented by Nailing Hollywood. Known for her intricate, detail-driven designs, her work has captivated social media, and served as the ultimate testament to her fine art background.

Miss Pop Miss Pop is a New York City-based nail artist. She's a staple of the backstage scene at runway shows around the globe and her clients have included Jeremy Scott, Alice + Olivia, Missoni, Oscar de la Renta and Rodarte.