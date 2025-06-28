Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (2025)

Home > Tech > Smart Home

The Loftie smart alarm clock doubles as a sound machine.

By

Tabitha Britt

Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (1)

Tabitha Britt

Freelance Writer

Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master's degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.

Read Full Bio

on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (2)

Waking up just got a whole lot brighter. Credit: Mashable Photo Composite | Loftie

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE $32: As of March 28, you can get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $127.99 at Amazon. That's a 20% discount and a $32 price cut.

Opens in a new window

Credit: Loftie

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock

$127.99 at Amazon
$159.99 Save $32.00

If you’re not a morning person or you share a bed with someone who isn’t, you might want to look into getting a smart alarm clock.

Unlike traditional alarms, these little gadgets feature white noise, meditations, and other soothing sounds that can help you fall asleep, and they offer gentler wake-up methods that prevent you from starting the day on the wrong foot. (I actually have the Hatch Restore 2 on my nightstand, and I love it.)

SEE ALSO:

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has some great smart home deals — check out what we've found

And right now, you can get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $127.99, down from $159.99. That’s a discount of 20% or $32.

The Loftie smart alarm clock doubles as a sound machine. There are more than 100 free tracks, including breathwork, white noise, nature sounds, and sound baths. What makes it unique, however, is that it has a two-phase alarm system. The first alarm gently lulls you awake, and then, nine minutes later, a second alarm gets you out of bed.

Related Stories

  • 350+ of the best live deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale, picked by Mashable's team of experts
  • 45 products that are 50% off (or more) during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
  • The best home deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
  • Last chance for kitchen deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop Ninja, Nespresso, and more
  • When does Amazon's Big Spring Sale end?

Mashable Deals

Thanks for signing up!

It has other features, too, like a dimmable display, a sleep timer, and a night light. You can also use it without WiFi, which is great if don't want another device connected to the internet.

Topics Amazon

Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (4)

Tabitha Britt

Freelance Writer

Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master's degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.

Recommended For You

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is BIG on smart home — check out these deals

Quotidian automation: bring the robots home.

By Gabriel Morgan

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has some great smart home deals — check out what we've found

Quotidian automation: bring the robots home.

By Gabriel Morgan

My beloved color smart bulbs are on sale for a record-low price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

These bulbs turned me into a smart home believer.

By Haley Henschel

Buy 2, get 1 free at Amazon's Spring Sale on books, movies, and music

Big Spring Sale = big spring reading haul.

By Gabriel Morgan

Beats Studio Buds are on sale for under $100 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

In need of new earbuds? Get $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

By Hannah Hoolihan

See Also
Save over $100 on the Dyson Hot+Cool in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

More in Tech

How Apple and other tech stocks are impacted by Trump tariffs

Plus those tech products you want, like Nintendo Switch 2, are about to get even more expensive.

By Matt Binder

Apple releases iOS 18.5 beta. What's new and how to download it now.

The Mail app gets still more attention.

By Cecily Mauran

Amazon deal of the day: The Garmin Instinct 2 is down to its lowest price ever

You can also slash up to 44% off the Sonos Ace, Google Nest Floodlight Cam, Roomba J9+, and Echo Show 5 Kids.

By Christina Buff

Take 42% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and upgrade your wrist candy

Track your workouts, sleep routine, and more.

By Brittany Vincent

Save $400 on the iRobot Roomba j9+ and freshen up your floors

Go hands-free while you spring clean.

By Samantha Mangino

Trending on Mashable

NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 3, 2025

Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #662

By Mashable Team

8 predictions for 'The White Lotus' Season 3 finale

Who will live, and who will die?

By Sam Haysom

Wordle today: Answer, hints for April 3, 2025

Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1384.

By Mashable Team

NYT Strands hints, answers for April 3

Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.

By Mashable Team

NYT Mini crossword answers, hints for April 3, 2025

Stuck on any of the clues? We have the answers you need.

By Mashable Team

The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.

These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!

Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (2025)

References

Top Articles
Visa Bids £77M for Apple Card as Goldman Sachs Exits
‘Doable’: Virgin CEO plots flight path to ASX
Stefanie Sun’s April concerts: 5 reasons why she is still Singapore’s darling after 25 years
Latest Posts
PBKS vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL Match 18, 2025?
Millions of foreign residents to claim full state pension due to loophole
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 6426

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.