Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (2025)

The Loftie smart alarm clock doubles as a sound machine.
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master's degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.
Waking up just got a whole lot brighter. Credit: Mashable Photo Composite | Loftie
SAVE $32: As of March 28, you can get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $127.99 at Amazon. That's a 20% discount and a $32 price cut.
Credit: Loftie
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
$127.99 at Amazon
$159.99 Save $32.00
If you’re not a morning person or you share a bed with someone who isn’t, you might want to look into getting a smart alarm clock.
Unlike traditional alarms, these little gadgets feature white noise, meditations, and other soothing sounds that can help you fall asleep, and they offer gentler wake-up methods that prevent you from starting the day on the wrong foot. (I actually have the Hatch Restore 2 on my nightstand, and I love it.)
SEE ALSO:The Amazon Big Spring Sale has some great smart home deals — check out what we've found
And right now, you can get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $127.99, down from $159.99. That’s a discount of 20% or $32.
The Loftie smart alarm clock doubles as a sound machine. There are more than 100 free tracks, including breathwork, white noise, nature sounds, and sound baths. What makes it unique, however, is that it has a two-phase alarm system. The first alarm gently lulls you awake, and then, nine minutes later, a second alarm gets you out of bed.
It has other features, too, like a dimmable display, a sleep timer, and a night light. You can also use it without WiFi, which is great if don't want another device connected to the internet.
