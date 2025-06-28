Get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $32 less during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (2025)

Waking up just got a whole lot brighter. Credit: Mashable Photo Composite | Loftie

SAVE $32: As of March 28, you can get the Loftie smart alarm clock for $127.99 at Amazon. That's a 20% discount and a $32 price cut.

If you’re not a morning person or you share a bed with someone who isn’t, you might want to look into getting a smart alarm clock.

Unlike traditional alarms, these little gadgets feature white noise, meditations, and other soothing sounds that can help you fall asleep, and they offer gentler wake-up methods that prevent you from starting the day on the wrong foot. (I actually have the Hatch Restore 2 on my nightstand, and I love it.)

The Loftie smart alarm clock doubles as a sound machine. There are more than 100 free tracks, including breathwork, white noise, nature sounds, and sound baths. What makes it unique, however, is that it has a two-phase alarm system. The first alarm gently lulls you awake, and then, nine minutes later, a second alarm gets you out of bed.

It has other features, too, like a dimmable display, a sleep timer, and a night light. You can also use it without WiFi, which is great if don't want another device connected to the internet.