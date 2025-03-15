Get the most out of home blood pressure monitoring (2025)

Get the most out of home blood pressure monitoring
Checking your blood pressure at home is an important part of managing high blood pressure. Find out how to use home monitors correctly.
Checking your blood pressure at home is an important part of managing high blood pressure. Find out how to use home monitors correctly.By Mayo Clinic Staff
Checking blood pressure at home is an important part of managing high blood pressure, called hypertension.
The American Heart Association (AHA) and other organizations recommend that people with high blood pressure monitor their blood pressure at home. Regularly checking blood pressure at home helps your care providers find out if treatment is working.
Home blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription. But it's important to know how to find a good home blood pressure monitor and to use it correctly.
Why do I need to monitor my blood pressure at home?
Monitoring your blood pressure at home can:
- Help with early diagnosis. Self-monitoring can help your healthcare professional diagnose high blood pressure earlier than if you have only occasional blood pressure readings in a medical office. Home monitoring is especially important for people with elevated blood pressure or another condition that could cause high blood pressure, such as diabetes or kidney problems.
- Help track your treatment. The only way to know whether your lifestyle changes or medicines are working is to check your blood pressure regularly. Keeping track of blood pressure changes at home can help you and your care team make decisions about treatment, such as changing the dose or the medicine.
- Encourage better control. Self-monitoring can give you a stronger sense of control over your health. Self-monitoring might help you feel more motivated to control your blood pressure with improved diet, physical activity and proper medicine use.
- Cut your health care costs. Self-monitoring might help cut down on medical visits.
- Check if your blood pressure differs outside a medical office. Some people have spikes in blood pressure due to nervousness during a medical visit, called white coat hypertension. Other people whose blood pressure is OK at a clinic have higher blood pressure elsewhere, called masked hypertension. Keeping track of blood pressure at home can help determine if you have true high blood pressure.
Not everyone can track blood pressure at home. For those with irregular heartbeats, home blood pressure monitors might not give the correct reading.
Types of home monitors
Most pharmacies, medical supply stores and some websites sell home blood pressure monitors. Experts recommend an automatic or electronic device. Your healthcare professional can help you pick the monitor that's best for you.
Blood pressure monitors generally have the same basic parts:
- Inflatable cuff. The cuff's inner layer fills with air and squeezes the arm. The cuff's outer layer has a fastener to hold the cuff in place. The device figures out the heart rate and blood flow by measuring the changes in the motion of the artery as the blood flows through while the cuff deflates.
- Gauge for readouts. Some blood pressure monitors can take several readings and report the averages.
Digital monitors that are fitted on the upper arm are often the most accurate.
Some people with very large arms may not have access to a well-fitting upper arm cuff at home. If so, measuring blood pressure at the wrist or lower arm may be OK if used as directed and checked against measurements taken in your healthcare professional's office. For the most reliable blood pressure measurement, the American Heart Association recommends using a monitor with a cuff that goes around your upper arm, when available.
For people who can't check blood pressure at home, many pharmacies and stores have public blood pressure devices. The accuracy of these devices may vary.
Features to consider
When choosing a blood pressure monitor, consider:
- Cuff size. Having a properly fitting cuff is important. Cuffs that fit poorly won't give accurate blood pressure measurements. Ask your healthcare professional what cuff size you need.
- Display. The display that shows blood pressure measurements should be clear and easy to read.
- Cost. Prices vary. Ask your health insurance provider if your policy covers the cost of a home blood pressure monitor.
Device accuracy
Once a year, check the accuracy of your monitor by bringing it to your healthcare professional's office and comparing your monitor's readings with those taken at the office.
Tips for accurate use
No matter what type of home blood pressure monitor you choose, proper use requires training and practice. Take the device to your healthcare professional to make sure the one you've chosen is the best fit for you. Learn to use the monitor correctly.
To help make sure you're checking your blood pressure at home correctly:
- Check to be sure your device is correct. Before using a monitor, have your healthcare professional compare the readings from your monitor with the readings from the monitor in the medical office. Also have them watch you use the device to see if you're doing it correctly. If you drop the device or damage it, have it checked before using it again.
- At the beginning, measure your blood pressure at least twice daily. Take it first in the morning before eating or taking any medicine. Take it again in the evening. Each time you measure, take two or three readings to make sure your results are the same. Your healthcare professional might recommend taking your blood pressure at the same times each day.
- Don't measure your blood pressure right after you wake up. You can prepare for the day, but don't eat breakfast or take medicine before measuring your blood pressure. If you exercise after waking, take your blood pressure before exercising.
- Avoid food, caffeine, tobacco and alcohol for 30 minutes before taking a reading. Also, empty your bladder first. A full bladder can increase blood pressure slightly.
- Sit quietly before and during monitoring. When you're ready to take your blood pressure, sit for five minutes in a comfortable position with your legs and ankles uncrossed. Your back should be supported against a chair. Try to be calm and not think about stressful things. Don't talk while taking your blood pressure.
- Make sure your arm is positioned correctly. Always use the same arm when taking your blood pressure. Rest your arm, raised to the level of your heart, on a table, desk or chair arm. You might need to place a pillow or cushion under your arm to raise it high enough.
- Place the cuff on bare skin, not over clothing. A rolled-up sleeve that's tight around your arm can affect the reading. You may need to slip your arm out of the sleeve.
- Take a repeat reading. Wait 1 to 3 minutes after the first reading, and then take another. If your monitor doesn't keep track of blood pressure readings or heart rates, write them down.
Blood pressure varies throughout the day. Readings are often a little higher in the morning. Also, your blood pressure might be slightly lower at home than in a medical office.
Contact your healthcare professional if you have any unusual increases in your blood pressure or if your blood pressure stays higher than usual. Ask them at what reading you should call the medical office right away.
Tracking your blood pressure readings
Some people use a notebook to record their blood pressure readings.
If you have an electronic personal health record, you might choose to record your information using a computer or mobile device. This gives you the choice of sharing your readings with your healthcare team and family members. Some blood pressure monitors upload this data automatically.
Long-term benefits
If your blood pressure is well controlled, ask your healthcare professional how often you need to check it. You might be able to check it only once a day or less often. If you're just starting home monitoring or changing treatment, they might recommend checking blood pressure starting two weeks after treatment changes and a week before your next appointment.
Home blood pressure monitoring is not a substitute for medical visits. Home blood pressure monitors might not always be correct. Even if you get readings that are typical for you, don't stop or change your medicine or your diet without talking to your care team first. However, if continued home monitoring shows that your blood pressure is under control, you might be able to make fewer medical visits.
From Mayo Clinic to your inbox
Sign up for free and stay up to date on research advancements, health tips, current health topics, and expertise on managing health. Click here for an email preview.
To provide you with the most relevant and helpful information, and understand which information is beneficial, we may combine your email and website usage information with other information we have about you. If you are a Mayo Clinic patient, this could include protected health information. If we combine this information with your protected health information, we will treat all of that information as protected health information and will only use or disclose that information as set forth in our notice of privacy practices. You may opt-out of email communications at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the e-mail.
July 23, 2024
- Monitoring your blood pressure at home. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings/monitoring-your-blood-pressure-at-home. Accessed March 26, 2024.
- Hypertension: The 7-step self-measured blood pressure (SMBP) quick guide. American Medical Association. https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/hypertension/7-step-self-measured-blood-pressure-smbp-quick-guide. Accessed March 26, 2024.
- Measure your blood pressure. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/measure.htm. Accessed March 26, 2024.
- Sterglou GS, et al. Home blood pressure monitoring in the 21st century. Journal of Clinical Hypertension. 2018; doi:10.1111/jch.13284.
- Kario K. Home blood pressure monitoring: Current status and new developments. American Journal of Hypertension. 2021; doi:10.1093/ajh/hpab017.
- Shimbo D, et al. Self-measured blood pressure monitoring at home: A joint policy statement from the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association. Circulation. 2020; doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000803.
- Irving G, et al. Which cuff should I use? Indirect blood pressure measurement for the diagnosis of hypertension in patients with obesity: A diagnostic accuracy review. BMJ Open. 2016; doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2016-012429.
- Schaefer KR, et al. Home blood pressure monitoring devices: Device performance in an Alaska native and American Indian population. Journal of Aging Health. 2021; doi:10.1177/08982643211013692.
- Wrist blood pressure monitors: Are they accurate? Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/high-blood-pressure/expert-answers/wrist-blood-pressure-monitors/faq-20057802. Accessed March 26, 2024.
See more In-depth
Products and Services
- A Book: Mayo Clinic on High Blood Pressure
- Blood Pressure Monitors at Mayo Clinic Store
- The Mayo Clinic Diet Online
See also
- Medication-free hypertension control
- Alcohol: Does it affect blood pressure?
- Alpha blockers
- Amputation and diabetes
- Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
- Angiotensin II receptor blockers
- Anxiety: A cause of high blood pressure?
- Arteriosclerosis / atherosclerosis
- Artificial sweeteners: Any effect on blood sugar?
- #AskMayoMom Pediatric Urology
- Beta blockers
- Beta blockers: Do they cause weight gain?
- Beta blockers: How do they affect exercise?
- Birth control pill FAQ
- Blood glucose meters
- Blood glucose monitors
- Blood pressure: Can it be higher in one arm?
- Blood pressure chart
- Blood pressure cuff: Does size matter?
- Blood pressure: Does it have a daily pattern?
- Blood pressure: Is it affected by cold weather?
- Blood pressure medication: Still necessary if I lose weight?
- Blood pressure medications: Can they raise my triglycerides?
- Blood pressure readings: Why higher at home?
- Blood pressure test
- Blood sugar levels can fluctuate for many reasons
- Blood sugar testing: Why, when and how
- Bone and joint problems associated with diabetes
- How kidneys work
- Bump on the head: When is it a serious head injury?
- Caffeine and hypertension
- Calcium channel blockers
- Calcium supplements: Do they interfere with blood pressure drugs?
- Can whole-grain foods lower blood pressure?
- Central-acting agents
- Choosing blood pressure medicines
- Chronic daily headaches
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic kidney disease: Is a clinical trial right for me?
- Coarctation of the aorta
- COVID-19: Who's at higher risk of serious symptoms?
- Cushing syndrome
- DASH diet
- DASH diet: Recommended servings
- Sample DASH menus
- Diabetes
- Diabetes and depression: Coping with the two conditions
- Diabetes and exercise: When to monitor your blood sugar
- Diabetes and heat
- 10 ways to avoid diabetes complications
- Diabetes diet: Should I avoid sweet fruits?
- Diabetes diet: Create your healthy-eating plan
- Diabetes foods: Can I substitute honey for sugar?
- Diabetes and liver
- Diabetes management: How lifestyle, daily routine affect blood sugar
- Diabetes symptoms
- Diabetes treatment: Can cinnamon lower blood sugar?
- Using insulin
- Diuretics
- Diuretics: A cause of low potassium?
- Diuretics: Cause of gout?
- Dizziness
- Do infrared saunas have any health benefits?
- Drug addiction (substance use disorder)
- Eating right for chronic kidney disease
- High blood pressure and exercise
- Fibromuscular dysplasia
- Free blood pressure machines: Are they accurate?
- Glomerulonephritis
- Glycemic index: A helpful tool for diabetes?
- Guillain-Barre syndrome
- Headaches and hormones
- Headaches: Treatment depends on your diagnosis and symptoms
- Heart and Blood Health
- Herbal supplements and heart drugs
- High blood pressure (hypertension)
- High blood pressure and cold remedies: Which are safe?
- High blood pressure and sex
- High blood pressure dangers
- How does IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease) cause kidney damage?
- How opioid use disorder occurs
- How to tell if a loved one is abusing opioids
- What is hypertension? A Mayo Clinic expert explains.
- Hypertension FAQs
- Hypertensive crisis: What are the symptoms?
- Hypothermia
- I have IgA nephrology. Will I need a kidney transplant?
- IgA nephropathy (Berger disease)
- Insulin and weight gain
- Intracranial hematoma
- Isolated systolic hypertension: A health concern?
- What is kidney disease? An expert explains
- Kidney disease FAQs
- Kratom: Unsafe and ineffective
- Kratom for opioid withdrawal
- L-arginine: Does it lower blood pressure?
- Late-night eating: OK if you have diabetes?
- Lead poisoning
- Living with IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease) and C3G
- Low-phosphorus diet: Helpful for kidney disease?
- Medications and supplements that can raise your blood pressure
- Menopause and high blood pressure: What's the connection?
- Molar pregnancy
- MRI: Is gadolinium safe for people with kidney problems?
- New Test for Preeclampsia
- Nighttime headaches: Relief
- Nosebleeds
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Opioid stewardship: What is it?
- Pain Management
- Pheochromocytoma
- Picnic Problems: High Sodium
- Pituitary tumors
- Polycystic kidney disease
- Polypill: Does it treat heart disease?
- Poppy seed tea: Beneficial or dangerous?
- Porphyria
- Postpartum preeclampsia
- Preeclampsia
- Prescription drug abuse
- Primary aldosteronism
- Pulse pressure: An indicator of heart health?
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Rattlesnakes, scorpions and other desert dangers
- Reactive hypoglycemia: What can I do?
- Renal diet for vegetarians
- Resperate: Can it help reduce blood pressure?
- Scorpion sting
- Secondary hypertension
- Serotonin syndrome
- Sleep deprivation: A cause of high blood pressure?
- Sleep tips
- Snoring
- Sodium
- Spider bites
- Stress and high blood pressure
- Symptom Checker
- Takayasu's arteritis
- Tapering off opioids: When and how
- Tetanus
- Tetanus shots: Is it risky to receive 'extra' boosters?
- The dawn phenomenon: What can you do?
- Understanding complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
- Understanding IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease)
- Vasodilators
- Vegetarian diet: Can it help me control my diabetes?
- Vesicoureteral reflux
- Video: Heart and circulatory system
- How to measure blood pressure using a manual monitor
- How to measure blood pressure using an automatic monitor
- Obstructive sleep apnea: What happens?
- What is blood pressure?
- Can a lack of vitamin D cause high blood pressure?
- What are opioids and why are they dangerous?
- White coat hypertension
- Wrist blood pressure monitors: Are they accurate?
- Xylazine
- Effectively managing chronic kidney disease
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Do not share pain medication
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Avoid opioids for chronic pain
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Be careful not to pop pain pills
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Out of shape kids and diabetes
.