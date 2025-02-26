Get The Ultimate Natural Hair Hack With Issa Rae & Hannah Diop's Sienna Naturals (2025)

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Issa Rae knows, it’s natural hair. From her days as an Awkward Black Girl to running the world in Insecure and now stepping into One of Them Days, Issa has always embraced her curls, kinks, and coils in all their glory.

Now, she’s making sure Black women everywhere can do the same—without compromising quality or substance.

Sienna Naturals has now entered the chat.

Issa partnered with Hannah Diop to create a clean, natural haircare brand that has officially hit the shelves at Sephora—a major moment for natural hair enthusiasts looking for effective and safe products. What started as frustration over the lack of high-quality, plant-based options for textured hair has evolved into game-changing products, setting a new standard for clean haircare.

Seeing Sienna Naturals in nearly 200 Sephora stores nationwide is nothing short of a dream realized for Hannah. “It means the world. It’s incredible,” she shared in an exclusive interview. “Sephora has such a cult following of beauty lovers who are there to discover new brands, and now Sienna Naturals is part of that journey.”

Issa echoed that sentiment, calling the milestone “joyful” and adding that Sienna Naturals fills a much-needed gap in the clean beauty space. “So many ‘clean’ beauty products don’t work for us, or they feel like they don’t live up to what ‘dirty’ products do,” she explained. “But Sienna Naturals delivers moisture, scalp health, and results without the harsh chemicals.”

‘We’re Obsessed’: Sienna Naturals offers clean beauty without compromise

Balancing performance with clean ingredients wasn’t easy, but Hannah and Issa were adamant about making it work. “We were obsessive about how the product feels—from the moment it touches your hair to how it rinses out, dries, and nourishes your scalp,” Hannah said. “We focused on pH balance, absorption, and proven ingredients so that textured hair gets exactly what it needs.”

Issa, who tested the products from the beginning, was all in. “I was there early when Hannah was creating and testing the products. I was her guinea pig,” she laughed.

The multi-hyphenate star continued, saying she immediately said yes when Hannah asked her to be part of the brand. “I use these products for sure,” Issa said. She told Hannah she would love to be “an evangelist for them” as a “very, very early supporter.”

If you’re new to Sienna Naturals and wondering where to start, Issa and Hannah have some recommendations. Hannah says people are seeing results from the D.N.A. Scalp Serum. “We invested a lot of time and research into that product, including clinical studies and a consumer perception study.”

Black women were recruited for the study, which focused on helping women with thinning hair (including thinning edges).

Hannah added that while shampoos are hard to get excited about, the H.A.P.I. Shampoo is another go-to. The co-founder describes it as a “hero” product.

Issa on the other hand loves the Dew Magic and Mousse combo. “In the shower, the Dew Magic gets me right and gets my curls bouncing, and the mousse lays them down in a way that doesn’t add too much buildup.”

It’s All About Wellness for Your Hair & Soul

For both founders, Sienna Naturals is more than just haircare—it’s part of self-care. “My nighttime hair and skin routine is on point,“ Issa shared. “It’s a way to shed the day and prepare for tomorrow. There’s just nothing more satisfying than the physical representation of cleaning your face, and I oil my hair, knowing I am going to wake up fresh for the next day.“

(Issa also added that she enjoys alcohol as part of her self-care. Prosecco girlies know that Issa launched her prosecco brand Viarae in 2023, followed by her Prosecco Rosé in late 2024.)

Hannah, also a busy entrepreneur and mother, agrees. “For me, hot yoga is my biggest way to decompress during stressful periods, so I try to make it there,“ Hannah said. “Then, in my evening routine, I have two children, so I get them going and start their baths. Sometimes, I put music on, add essential oils to their bath to help them unwind, and teach them self-care.”

Hannah added that she’s been on her skincare journey as well and uses Sienna Naturals’ DNA Serum as part of her nighttime routine.

Sienna Naturals is changing the game for natural hair girlies and anyone looking for a fresher, cleaner feel for their hair. Thanks to Hannah and Issa, Black women don’t have to choose between clean beauty and effective products. We can slay and keep our hair laid all the while being healthier from “hair follicle to toe.”

You can find Sienna Naturals at Sephora stores nationwide and online.

