Giants Offensive Building Blocks Receive Low Ranking in New Analysis (2025)

Among the many issues that have weighed the New York Giants down in their unbearably long stretch of miserable football, it’s hard to argue that the offense, or lack thereof, shouldn’t be placed at the forefront.

The Giants have been riding a major offensive slump since their last run to a Super Bowl title in 2011, and the lackluster results have only become more glaring when compared to the last five seasons.

In that span, the Giants have finished with the league’s 31st-ranked offense four times and have been outscored by their opponents by as high as 158 points. That same inefficiency hung around the basement again in 2024, leading to many close losses that built a horrific 3-14 record for the franchise.

While their running game was often spared by the presence of former running back Saquon Barkley, who produced three 1,000-yard campaigns despite playing behind an inferior offensive line, the passing attack has been the main culprit.

The Giants have averaged the 23rd-lowest graded passing unit since 2020 and have struggled to eclipse a mean of 5.5 yards per pass attempt for a decent dual-threat combination.

These problems don’t mean the defense has held up its end of the bargain, especially with its inability to stop big-chunk plays from converting late-down scenarios that degraded this past fall.

Still, it all comes back to the helm of a weak quarterback position, which changed four times in the second half of the season with Daniel Jones' release and continued into a sheer lack of quality weapons for those arms to thread the football to.

Admittingly, the Giants made a valiant effort last offseason to try to resolve one-half of that conflict, tagging wide receiving phenom Malik Nabers at the No. 6 pick of the draft after falling out of favor for a top quarterback prospect. However, more work must be done if the offense wants to be prolific.

That is why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, who analyzed al l 32 rosters’ offensive bright spots , ranked the Giants, consisting of Nabers and the team’s No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, 29th in the league in the leadup to the 2025 offseason.

“The New York Giants must find someone who can get the ball to Malik Nabers in the passing game. They don't have a quarterback under contract for the 2025 term, so they could sign a veteran signal-caller and draft a passer with the No. 3 overall pick.”

“Nabers is the future of the Giants offense. He finished second among rookies in catches (109) and receiving yards (1,204) this past season despite the team's horrific quarterback situation with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock,” the analysis said.

The Giants' original plan last offseason was for Jones to partner with Nabers and fellow rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who was also mentioned briefly in the piece, to complete an arsenal of promising weapons that the quarterback could finally gel with to create some success in a make-or-break season.

But as things turned out for Jones, who was released ten games into the season with a 79.4 QBR and an 8-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, his inconsistent throws and decision-making were still noticeable blemishes, getting in the way of that improvement despite his new targets.

Nabers and Tracy would overcome the obstacles to form a historic duo in Giants history and the NFL’s first since 2006 to record 1,000+ scrimmage yards. The latter also led the team with 839 yards rushing and five touchdowns. New York would still finish 28th in PFF offensive grade and bottom five in the big passing metrics, a sign that there are still holes to be filled beyond those guys.

The biggest one is the quarterback position, which is at a crossroads as the Giants approach free agency and the draft in April. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll’s seats are hot to win more than three games this fall, which could steer them towards signing or trading assets for an experienced veteran like Matthew Stafford, who could soon be out on the market by the Los Angeles Rams.

One potential concern about going that route before the draft is that the regime would view it as a desperate move to save face and compete now rather than build that foundation for the future. That is where the Giants also need to land a coveted prospect like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and their third overall selection comes into play as a future building block.

Let’s not forget the offensive line, which always needs an upgrade as players rotate in and out of the organization and injury concerns linger. The Giants were one of the better pass-blocking units in the game before ailments started piling up, making it a priority to strengthen the position group like last offseason with tested veterans and better-evaluated talent in the draft.

If the Giants can take the right approach to their quarterback dilemma and then surround that player with the right mentor and high-producing pieces in their huddle, it will help New York ascend this ranking by the time the season kicks off and hopefully lead to more efficient offensive statistics than what was seen in the 2024 campaign, which put them on the verge of another complete blow-up.

As they even learned from their neighbors in the NFC East this season, it takes more than just stacking premier talent with a ton of cash to remain atop the best teams in the NFL. The dirty work of finding obvious and underrated players who can be molded into cornerstones or superior depth elevates a franchise's long-term success and ensures stability.

The Giants regime finally showed a few glimmers of hope in finding diamonds in the rough with the select rising studs they found out wide and in the defensive secondary in last year’s draft class, such as Nabers, Tracy, Tyler Nubi,n and DruPhillips.

Now, it’s about proving they can do it again with their backs against the wall to fully revamp the roster, particularly at the most important job on the gridiron, and reclaiming the belief from the Giants brass that greater heights will soon return with their current leadership stacking those franchise-altering building blocks.

