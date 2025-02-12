Gifts And Essentials For Stroke Patients' Recovery Journey (2025)

A stroke can be a life-changing event, and it's important to support stroke patients throughout their recovery journey. There are many gifts you can give to a stroke survivor to show your care and support, enhance their comfort, and brighten their path to wellness. Here are some ideas to get you started:

- Adaptive eating utensils: These can aid in mealtimes and help stroke patients feel more independent. Examples include weighted utensils, bendable utensils, and utensils with broader grips or curved handles.

- Kitchen aids: One-handed jar openers, the Rocking T-Knife, and the Freedom No-Slip Scoop Plate are some examples of aids that can help with meal preparation and reduce spills.

- Bathing, grooming, and personal hygiene aids: Any tool that makes bathing, grooming, and personal hygiene easier can help stroke patients regain their independence.

- Dressing aids: Tools like long-grip shoe horns and velcro slippers can assist with getting dressed and undressed, promoting independence.

- Brain games and apps: Cognitive rehabilitation is important after a stroke, and brain games or mobile apps can help stimulate the mind and encourage cognitive function.

- Safety and comfort aids: Medical alert systems and transfer aids can improve safety and mobility for stroke patients.

- Weighted blanket: A weighted blanket can provide gentle pressure and a calming effect, aiding in stress relief and improving sleep.

- Noise-blocking headphones: Too much noise can cause sensory overload, so noise-cancelling headphones can provide comfort in stimulating environments.

- Books: Books about living with a stroke, such as Healing & Happiness After Stroke or Relentless: How a Massive Stroke Changed My Life for the Better, can be uplifting and validating.

- Subscription services: Meal delivery services, like Hello Fresh, or transportation services, like Uber or Lyft, can be thoughtful gifts that provide a break for caregivers.

- Motivational items: Motivational and inspirational quote signs can provide encouragement during challenging times.

- Comfort items: Comfort is a priority for stroke patients, so items like cashmere bed socks, bed jackets, or a comfortable pillow can make a meaningful gift.

- Exercise equipment: Exercise is important for rehabilitation, and there are various options like hand therapy balls, therapy putties, therapy bands, or a gym ball, to help stroke patients improve their strength and balance.

One-Handed Chopping Board

This chopping board allows ingredients to be secured, making it easier for stroke survivors to cut and prepare food with just one hand. This can be a great way to help them feel more independent in the kitchen.

Rocking T-Knife

The Rocking T-Knife is a knife with an easy-to-grip handle that allows users to apply pressure with a light rocking motion. This enables stroke survivors to cut and chop food safely and with minimal effort.

Freedom No-Slip Scoop Plate

The Freedom No-Slip Scoop Plate has a vacuum pad that seals itself to surfaces, preventing spills and accidents. This can give stroke survivors peace of mind and make mealtimes less stressful.

One-Handed Tin Opener

Tin openers can be challenging to use, requiring coordination and hand strength. A one-handed tin opener solves this problem by cutting cans cleanly and safely. It can be operated with a simple touch, making it ideal for those with limited hand strength or grip.

Adaptive Cutlery Set

A set of adaptive cutlery can make mealtimes easier for stroke survivors dealing with coordination issues or reduced sensation in their hands. Look for options with good grips, broader handles, or curved handles to aid in fine motor coordination.

Non-Slip Bowls and Plates

Non-slip mixing bowls and plates can be used more easily with one hand, as they stay in place on the table or countertop. They can be particularly useful for mixing or whisking, reducing the risk of spills and mess.

Personal hygiene aids

Long-Handled Shoe Horns

A long-handled shoe horn is a useful tool for stroke survivors, enabling them to put on their shoes without bending over. This can be especially helpful for those with limited mobility or flexibility. The long handle extends to the heel, allowing users to slip on their shoes effortlessly from a seated position.

Adaptive Clothing

Adaptive clothing is designed to be easy to wear and remove, accommodating physical limitations and reducing strain. For example, garments with velcro instead of buttons or buckles can be much easier for stroke patients to manage. Adaptive clothing can include items such as velcro slippers, front-fastening nightwear, and stylish wrap dresses.

Grip and Strength Training Tools

Stroke patients may benefit from tools that help improve their grip strength and fine motor skills. This can include grip strength trainers, therapy putties, therapy bands, and hand therapy balls. These tools can aid in muscle exercise, coordination, and mobility.

Bathing and Grooming Aids

Bathing and grooming aids can make a significant difference in a stroke survivor's ability to maintain personal hygiene. Examples include adaptive bathroom safety aids, such as grab bars, shower chairs, and non-slip mats. Additionally, tools like long-handled sponges or washcloths can make it easier for stroke patients to reach all parts of their body while bathing.

Toilet Aids

Toilet aids can provide support and stability for stroke patients when using the toilet. Examples include raised toilet seats, toilet safety frames, and toilet paper holders that extend the roll closer to the user. These aids can help improve independence and privacy when using the toilet.

Brain games and apps

CT Speech & Cognitive Therapy App

The CT Speech & Cognitive Therapy App provides access to over 100,000 exercises that help improve speech and cognitive function after a stroke. It's a great way to keep the patient engaged in therapy between visits with their speech therapist. The app was created by two speech therapists who wanted their patients to have an at-home option to continue their progress.

Constant Therapy

Constant Therapy is an award-winning cognitive, language, and speech therapy mobile app that offers customized, science-based tasks to help improve skills and rebuild confidence during stroke recovery. It is available for iPad, iPhone, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. Constant Therapy is designed to help users continue improving their speech and cognitive skills even after therapy ends.

MusicGlove

MusicGlove is an innovative device that helps stroke survivors continue practicing fine motor skill therapy at home. It is a wearable computing device with tiny sensors that track hand movements. Patients use it to play a Guitar Hero-style game that involves pinching and gripping notes on a tablet screen. Users say it keeps them motivated to continue their therapy.

FlintFit DVDs

If you're on a budget, FlintFit DVDs are a more affordable option that still provides valuable stroke recovery exercises. These DVDs feature licensed therapists that the patient can follow along with at home. While it may not be as engaging as the high-tech options, it is a practical and useful tool for recovery.

FitMi

FitMi is an interactive home therapy program that motivates users to accomplish high repetitions of therapeutic, full-body exercises. It helps stimulate the brain and improve movement throughout the body, with users reporting significant improvements. FitMi can be especially useful for those who struggle with motivation to exercise independently.

Books

Reading books about living with a stroke or brain injury can be helpful and validating. Two recommended options are "A Stitch in Time" by Lauren Marks and "Relentless: How a Massive Stroke Changed My Life for the Better" by Ted Baxter. These books offer inspiring and approachable stories from survivors, which can provide comfort and encouragement during the recovery process.

Other Apps and Games

In addition to the apps mentioned above, there are other brain games and apps available that can aid in stroke recovery. These include the scan marker, which helps with note-taking and storing important information, and various sticky note apps that can be used for organization, memory aids, and positive affirmations.

Remember to always consult with the patient's doctor or therapist before introducing any new tools or devices to ensure they are safe and appropriate for the individual's needs.

Safety and comfort aids

Medical Alert Systems

Medical alert systems are a great way to improve safety for stroke survivors. These systems allow users to easily call for help from family members or emergency services, even when they are alone. This can provide peace of mind and make it possible for stroke survivors to live, work, and engage in recreational activities independently.

Transfer Aids

Transfer aids are designed to assist stroke survivors with sitting, standing, and getting in and out of vehicles. These aids promote independent mobility and can be a valuable tool for those with limited mobility.

Non-Slip Socks and Slippers

Falls are a common concern for stroke patients, and non-slip hospital socks or slippers can help prevent them. These socks or slippers have anti-slip grips to improve balance and stability, reducing the risk of slips and falls. They are also cushioned and lightweight, providing warmth and comfort for the wearer.

Bed Jackets

Bed jackets are an excellent gift for stroke patients, especially the elderly, as they provide warmth and comfort. They are easier to put on and take off than full-length dressing gowns and are less likely to get tangled in bedclothes, making them a good choice for those with limited mobility. Bed jackets come in various sizes, patterns, and thicknesses to suit different needs.

Memory Clocks

Memory clocks can be a helpful tool for stroke survivors who have orientation and time issues. These clocks display the day, date, and time and can be set with multiple alarms to help with daily activities and medication reminders. They can also be dimmed to avoid glare and improve sleep.

Car Transfer Bar

A car transfer bar, such as the HandyBar Car Transfer Bar, can make getting in and out of a car easier and safer for stroke survivors. It latches onto the U-shaped striker plate in the car door frame, providing a soft, non-slip hand grip for support. Additionally, it includes a seat belt cutter and glass breaker for added safety.

Noise-Blocking Headphones

Too much noise can be distracting and cause sensory overload for stroke survivors. Noise-cancelling headphones can provide comfort by blocking out excess noise, allowing them to listen to soothing music or simply enjoy quiet moments.

Adaptive Eating Utensils

Adaptive eating utensils can aid stroke survivors who have difficulty holding or balancing food with regular utensils. These specialised utensils may have broader grips, curved handles, or stabilisers to help with fine motor coordination and make mealtimes more independent and enjoyable.

Speech and writing aids

Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Devices:

These devices provide alternative methods of communication for individuals with speech difficulties. They can range from low-tech solutions, such as pointing to pictures or words on a board, to high-tech devices like tablet computers that translate nonverbal cues into spoken language. AAC devices can be life-changing for stroke patients, helping them express their thoughts and needs more effectively.

Adaptive Writing Utensils:

Specially designed writing utensils with modified grips can make writing more comfortable and manageable for stroke survivors. These grips may be thicker, curved, or weighted to improve comfort and control. Such adaptations can enhance a stroke patient's ability to write and increase their independence.

Speech Therapy Apps:

Mobile applications like the CT Speech & Cognitive Therapy App offer thousands of exercises designed to improve speech and cognitive abilities. These apps are an excellent way for stroke patients to continue their therapy at home, complementing their sessions with speech therapists. The convenience and accessibility of speech therapy apps make them a valuable tool for ongoing rehabilitation.

Music-Based Therapy Devices:

Innovative devices like the MusicGlove, from FlintRehab, help stroke patients practice fine motor skill therapy through music. This wearable device has tiny sensors that track hand movements, allowing users to play a Guitar Hero-style game by pinching and gripping notes on a tablet screen. Music-based therapy is motivating and engaging, encouraging patients to persist with their rehabilitation.

Speech Therapy Mobile Apps:

Constant Therapy is an award-winning mobile app that provides customized speech, language, and cognitive therapy. It offers science-based tasks to help improve skills and rebuild confidence during stroke recovery. Such apps are easily accessible on smartphones and tablets, making them a convenient tool for ongoing speech and language rehabilitation.

Frequently asked questions