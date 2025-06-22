Ginger Body Slimming Cream Body Sculpting Abdominal Balm for Men & Women D XYN • EUR 4,63 (2025)

Seller: etha23ns ✉️ (65) 97.1%, Location: Shanghai, CN, Ships to: AMERICAS, EUROPE, ASIA, AU, Item: 357001479118 Ginger Body Slimming Cream Body Sculpting Abdominal Balm for Men & Women D XYN. Product Function: Shaping. Wash it off after half an hour. Status: Cream. Shelf life: three years. This product may cause allergic reactions in a small number of people. It cannot be used on wounds or cannot be eaten;. Description Description&Previewshipping&policyDescription: Description: SPECIFICATION: Capacity: 50g Status: Cream Shelf life: three years Storage method: Store in a cool and dry place Product Function: Shaping HOW TO USE: Before getting up and going to bed every day, perform moderate scrubbing and massage (10 to 20 minutes) in circular motions until absorbed. Wash it off after half an hour. If you want to be slim and have a perfect abdomen, it is recommended that you do vigorous exercise. Prevention: 1. This product may cause allergic reactions in a small number of people. If you feel unwell, please stop using it immediately; 2. It cannot be used on wounds or cannot be eaten; 3. For sensitive skin, please perform a skin test before use. 4. If you experience redness and swelling after use, stop using it immediately COMMENT: 1. Manual measurement tolerance is 2-5g. Please don't mind your substitutions. Preview: Thank you for your purchase Problems? You can follow below process to contact us. There is a time zone difference,but we will do our best to quickly response to your questions: Shipping ● We will arrange shipping for you within 24 Hours after payment cleared except the holidays. ● We always send the item to the address you give us on Payoneer to ensure the security of the item. If you have changed your address, or want us to ship to another address, please change to the new address when you pay us with Payoneer, otherwise we will not be responsible if the package is lost. Payments We accepts Payoneer only If you have any questions about the payment,please contact us through eBay message. Import Duties In case some duty is due Upon delivery, it is your responsibility to meet that expense and this may cause delays to delivery schedule and you may have to pickup goods at the customs office. Terms & Conditions By bidding on this item,the Buyer agrees to all of the terms and conditions as outlined in this listing .please ensure to read and agree to All eBay terms and Conditions before bidding. All pictures are for illustration purpose only and Colours may vary slightly. Our store obeys all eBay Rules and Policies. Returns Policy To Return an item you must contact us and take photos of your item to clearly show any damage or unusual aspects of it. Approved returns will be subject to inspection on arrival. Items must be returned in original condition with all original packaging. All shipping and handing charges are non-refundable Return delivery costs are the responsibility of the buyer. We will cover the cost if sending replacement/repaired items. Within 7 days after receiving your products, we offers a no-hassle 7 day exchange/replace only if your items are found to be defective by manufacturer.

  • Condition: Neu
  • Marke: /
  • Brand: Unbranded
  • Type: as shown
  • Country/Region of Manufacture: China
  • Product: as shown

PicClick Insights - Ginger Body Slimming Cream Body Sculpting Abdominal Balm for Men & Women D XYN PicClick Exclusive

  • EUR 4,24 Buy It Now 26d 11h

  • EUR 4,57 Buy It Now 12d 14h

  • EUR 4,44 Buy It Now 21d 14h

  • EUR 4,44 Buy It Now 6d 12h

  • EUR 4,30 Buy It Now 6d 12h

  • EUR 4,44 Buy It Now 6d 8h

  • EUR 4,09 Buy It Now 20d 15h

  • EUR 4,09 Buy It Now 26d 8h

  • EUR 4,41 Buy It Now 22d 17h

  • EUR 4,09 Buy It Now 19d 7h

  • Body Slimming Patch Skin Lifting Firming Ergonomic Design Sculpting Patches FOY

    EUR 7,83 Buy It Now 29d 15h

  • Abdominal Muscle Cream Stronger Anti Cellulite Burn Fat Weight Loss Cream 80g

    EUR 7,25 Buy It Now 18d 13h

  • Abdominal Muscle Cream Stronger Anti Cellulite Burn Fat Weight Loss Cream 80g QD

    EUR 8,15 Buy It Now 5d 12h

  • Abdominal Muscle Cream Stronger Anti Cellulite Burn Fat Weight Loss Cream 80g

    EUR 8,32 Buy It Now 2d 5h

  • 30pcs Slimming Patches Body Sculpting Sticker Great Fit Health Care Patche s

    EUR 5,27 Buy It Now 8d 11h

  • Abdominal Muscle Cream Stronger Anti Cellulite Burn Fat Weight Loss Cream 80g

    EUR 7,93 Buy It Now 19d 10h

  • Powerful Abdominal Muscle Cream Stronger Muscle Anti Cellulite Burn Fat Gel Hot

    EUR 7,27 Buy It Now 25d 8h

  • Powerful Abdominal Muscle Cream Stronger Anti Cellulite Burn Fat Weight Loss Gel

    EUR 7,50 Buy It Now 6h 57m

  • Body Slimming Patch Skin Lifting Firming Ergonomic Design Sculpting Patches

    EUR 2,88 Buy It Now 15d 11h

  • Body Slimming Patch Skin Lifting Firming Ergonomic Design Sculpting Patches NTS

    EUR 6,38 Buy It Now 16d 22h

  • Body Slimming Patch Skin Lifting Firming Ergonomic Design Sculpting Patches B3Y3

    EUR 2,88 Buy It Now 22d 14h

  • Body Slimming Patch Skin Lifting Firming Ergonomic Design Sculpting Patches BAK

    EUR 6,37 Buy It Now 19d 8h

  • 46/150Pcs Magnetic Abdominal Slimming Fat Burning Navel Sticker Detox Patches

    EUR 8,88 Buy It Now 15d 10h

  • Ginger Fat Burning Anti-cellulite Full Body Slimming Cream Gel Weight Loss 30g

    EUR 7,85 Buy It Now

  • Ginger Body Massage Slimming Cream Shank Thigh Waist Arms Reshaping Tightening

    EUR 11,98 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Massage Slimming Cream Shank Thigh Waist Arms Reshaping Tighteni BAK

    EUR 12,58 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Massage Slimming Cream Shank Thigh Waist Arms Reshaping Tighteni URS

    EUR 12,59 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 1 watcherIngwer Abnehmen Creme Slimming Fettverbrennung Ginger Massage Schlankheitscreme

    EUR 4,69 Buy It Now

  • Natural Ginger Oil Slimming Weight Loss Plant Essential Oil Body Slim Massa G8D6

    EUR 2,62 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Slimming Hautstraffung Straffung Fat Removal Deep Cleansing VKS

    EUR 8,43 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Slimming Skin Tightening Firming Fat Removal Deep Cleansing URS

    EUR 8,40 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Slimming Hautstraffung Straffung Fat Removal Deep Cleansing KUI

    EUR 8,47 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Slimming Skin Tightening Firming Fat Removal Deep Cleansing BAK

    EUR 8,43 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • ☮7Days Ginger Cream Slimming Fat Burning Weight Loss AntiCellulite Firming Gel

    EUR 8,46 Buy It Now

  • Ginger Body Massage Slimming Cream Shank Thigh Waist Arms Reshaping Tighteni DON

    EUR 12,42 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Ginger Body Slimming Skin Tightening Firming Fat Removal Deep Cleansing DON

    EUR 8,43 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • Natural Ginger Oil Slimming Weight Loss Plant Essential Oil Mass Slim Body Z1R9

    EUR 2,69 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 3pcs Ginger Body Slimming Shower Gel Skin Tightening Smoothing Fat Burning D URS

    EUR 9,71 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 3pcs Ginger Body Slimming Shower Gel Hautstraffung Glättende Fettverbrennung SAL

    EUR 9,78 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 2 watchers70ML Bauchdrainage Ingweröl Lymphdrainage Körpermassage Massage Essenz Therapie

    EUR 8,32 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 3pcs Ginger Body Slimming Shower Gel Hautstraffung Glättende Fettverbrennung NTS

    EUR 9,79 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 3pcs Ginger Body Slimming Shower Gel Skin Tightening Smoothing Fat Burning D DON

    EUR 9,71 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 3pcs Ginger Body Slimming Shower Gel Skin Tightening Smoothing Fat Burning D BAK

    EUR 9,71 Buy It Now or Best Offer

  • 3pcs Ginger Body Slimming Shower Gel Hautstraffung Glättende Fettverbrennun FAT

    EUR 9,67 Buy It Now or Best Offer

    • Ginger Body Slimming Cream Body Sculpting Abdominal Balm for Men & Women D XYN • EUR 4,63 (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    “The Lowdown” Coming Soon To FX, Hulu & Disney+
    Contraception: Practice Essentials, Overview, Periodic Abstinence
    How Final Destination Filmmakers Choose Which Normal Thing To 'Ruin' For Horror Fans [Exclusive] - SlashFilm
    Latest Posts
    Olivia Dunne Showing Bikini Tan Lines Wins 'Best-Looking Girl'
    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6107

    Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

    Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

    Birthday: 1995-01-14

    Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

    Phone: +6812240846623

    Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

    Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

    Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.