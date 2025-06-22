Ginger Body Slimming Cream Body Sculpting Abdominal Balm for Men & Women D XYN • EUR 4,63 (2025)

Seller: etha23ns ✉️ (65) 97.1%, Location: Shanghai, CN, Ships to: AMERICAS, EUROPE, ASIA, AU, Item: 357001479118 Ginger Body Slimming Cream Body Sculpting Abdominal Balm for Men & Women D XYN. Product Function: Shaping. Wash it off after half an hour. Status: Cream. Shelf life: three years. This product may cause allergic reactions in a small number of people. It cannot be used on wounds or cannot be eaten;. Description Description&Previewshipping&policyDescription: Description: SPECIFICATION: Capacity: 50g Status: Cream Shelf life: three years Storage method: Store in a cool and dry place Product Function: Shaping HOW TO USE: Before getting up and going to bed every day, perform moderate scrubbing and massage (10 to 20 minutes) in circular motions until absorbed. Wash it off after half an hour. If you want to be slim and have a perfect abdomen, it is recommended that you do vigorous exercise. Prevention: 1. This product may cause allergic reactions in a small number of people. If you feel unwell, please stop using it immediately; 2. It cannot be used on wounds or cannot be eaten; 3. For sensitive skin, please perform a skin test before use. 4. If you experience redness and swelling after use, stop using it immediately COMMENT: 1. Manual measurement tolerance is 2-5g. Please don't mind your substitutions. Preview: Thank you for your purchase Problems? You can follow below process to contact us. There is a time zone difference,but we will do our best to quickly response to your questions: Shipping ● We will arrange shipping for you within 24 Hours after payment cleared except the holidays. ● We always send the item to the address you give us on Payoneer to ensure the security of the item. If you have changed your address, or want us to ship to another address, please change to the new address when you pay us with Payoneer, otherwise we will not be responsible if the package is lost. Payments We accepts Payoneer only If you have any questions about the payment,please contact us through eBay message. Import Duties In case some duty is due Upon delivery, it is your responsibility to meet that expense and this may cause delays to delivery schedule and you may have to pickup goods at the customs office. Terms & Conditions By bidding on this item,the Buyer agrees to all of the terms and conditions as outlined in this listing .please ensure to read and agree to All eBay terms and Conditions before bidding. All pictures are for illustration purpose only and Colours may vary slightly. Our store obeys all eBay Rules and Policies. Returns Policy To Return an item you must contact us and take photos of your item to clearly show any damage or unusual aspects of it. Approved returns will be subject to inspection on arrival. Items must be returned in original condition with all original packaging. All shipping and handing charges are non-refundable Return delivery costs are the responsibility of the buyer. We will cover the cost if sending replacement/repaired items. Within 7 days after receiving your products, we offers a no-hassle 7 day exchange/replace only if your items are found to be defective by manufacturer. Condition: Neu

