Gingko Biloba 30 Tablets (2025)

What is your shipping policy?

For New Zealand: We offer free tracked shipping on all orders over 60NZD.



For Australia: We offer free tracked DHL EXPRESS shipping over 250NZD.



For United States of America: We offer free tracked DHL EXPRESS shipping over 250NZD and a flat fee of $45 NZD otherwise. See Also Study on the biotransformation and activities of three isoflavone glycosides from Radix Astragali by human feces in vitro - Arabian Journal of ChemistryChoosing the Right Ginkgo Biloba: A Comprehensive Guide For remaining countries we are working to achieve better rates but for the moment shipping is DHL, EPS or FEDEX Services shipping for 99NZD.



Click and Collect is also available to those local shoppers. Please allow some time to prepare your order. You will receive a pick up notification email once your order is ready for collection.

Customs, Duties & Fees

Please note that we are not liable for any customs delays, procedures, tariffs, or additional fees that may be imposed by the destination country’s authorities. Any charges, such as duties or import taxes, are the responsibility of the recipient and may be due at the time of delivery. We recommend contacting your local customs office if you have any questions regarding applicable duties and taxes.

Courier Delays & Delivery Times

While we endeavor to ship orders promptly using reliable courier services, delivery times can vary, and delays can occasionally occur beyond our control. We cannot be held responsible for unforeseen courier delays, including those caused by weather, logistical issues, or public holidays. If your order is taking longer than expected, we recommend tracking it using the details provided or contacting the courier directly for further assistance.

Prefer hands-on shopping vs online?



If you wish to pop into our physical store we operate out of the gorgeous Matakana Village nestled 20 minutes north of Auckland. Find our address and hours on our contact us page.

Life Hack: Come up on a Saturday and experience the New Zealand Famous Matakana Farmer’s Market in full swing for artesian, boutique organic offerings and merriment (often accompanied by waterside seating and live music!). Mention our website referred you up and well give 5% off storewide on top of any other offers we have that day.

7 Day Rule



You may return any unopened item that is still in its original packaging to Matakana Online Pharmacy within SEVEN days of receipt of your order (as recorded by the courier) for an exchange for another product or, under special circumstances, a full refund (see below). We can process returns and refunds only for items purchased from Matakana Pharmacy. If the returned item/s are not damaged or in unacceptable state asa reason for return then this will not be accepted for exchange/credit even if this is of no fault of your own (courier mistake/damage). Please be aware that return courier charges are the responsibility of the consumer.

You should expect to receive your refund within four weeks of giving your package to the return shipper, however, in many cases you will receive a refund more quickly. This time period includes the transit time for us to receive your return from the shipper (5 to 10 business days), the time it takes us to process your return once we receive it (3 to 5 business days), and the time it takes your bank to process our refund request (5 to 10 business days).

Consumers Guarantee/Refund



We will meet all our obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act. Items that are returned more than SEVEN days after delivery and/or are unable to be resold as new cannot be exchanged or refunded. We cannot accept items for exchange that are returned after SEVEN days. Please note that we are not obligated to refund items unless they are defective or damaged.

You should expect to receive your refund within four weeks of giving your package to the return shipper, however, in many cases you will receive a refund more quickly. This time period includes the transit time for us to receive your return from the shipper (5 to 10 business days), the time it takes us to process your return once we receive it (3 to 5 business days), and the time it takes your bank to process our refund request (5 to 10 business days).

Refund of Shipping Costs



Please note we will only refund shipping costs if the return is a result of our error and not by third party (for example damaged by a courier/shipping). A full refund will be given in this instance. If you are returning because item is no longer required, or ordered in error you may be asked to pay the re-shipping fee for exchanges alongside any other additional costs.

You should expect to receive your refund within four weeks of giving your package to the return shipper, however, in many cases you will receive a refund more quickly. This time period includes the transit time for us to receive your return from the shipper (5 to 10 business days), the time it takes us to process your return once we receive it (3 to 5 business days), and the time it takes your bank to process our refund request (5 to 10 business days).

Clearance/sale Items



Please note that we are unable to accept back clearance stock or items purchased on sale for exchange or refund because you have ordered the wrong item, or changed your mind, so please choose carefully. We will however refund/replace your clearance item if it is faulty or damaged in transit from leaving our premises.