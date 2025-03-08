Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract (24% glycosides) - Qualia (2025)

Ginkgo biloba is one of the most widely used and researched herbs for brain health. G. biloba has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for several hundred years. Standardized extracts of G. biloba have been used since the mid-1960’s. The Ginkgo biloba tree is native to China and has been called a living fossil because it is the only surviving species of the order Ginkgoales that existed on earth 190 million years ago. The trees are very long-lived, with some specimens claimed to be as much as 1,500 years old. It contains several bioactive substances, including flavonoid glycosides such as quercetin, kaempferol and isorhamnetin, and terpene lactones such as ginkgolides A, B and C, and bilobalide. Through the action of these compounds, Ginkgo is able to support several neurotransmitter systems, support neurogenesis, and promote healthy vascular function and cerebral blood flow. G. biloba is best known for supporting attention, concentration, memory and mood [1].*

TOP BENEFITS OF GINKGO BILOBA

Supports brain health and cognitive performance *

Supports neuroprotection *

Supports mood *

Supports vascular function *

QUALIA’S GINKGO BILOBA SOURCING

Ginkgo biloba extract is made from plants harvested in China and uses a 35:1 (or greater) herb to extract ratio.

Ginkgo biloba extract is standardized to contain 24% flavone glycosides and 6% terpene lactones.

Ginkgo biloba Leaf Extract is non-GMO and vegan.

GINKGO BILOBA FORMULATING PRINCIPLES AND RATIONALE

We consider Ginkgo biloba to be an herbal adaptogen, so expect it to follow hormetic dosing principles. Herbal adaptogens tend to have a hormetic zone (or range) where there’s a favorable biological response. It’s important to be in this zone; it’s just as important not to be above it (seeQualia Dosing Principles). Therefore, it’s important to identify the lowest serving that can produce the desired responses when using Ginkgo biloba. In clinical trials, standardized Ginkgo biloba leaf extracts have most commonly been used at amounts ranging from 120 mg to 240 mg/day. When used in combination with other ingredients, standardized Ginkgo biloba leaf extracts have been used at lower amounts, most commonly between 50 and 120 mg/day. Since we’re using a standardized Ginkgo biloba leaf extract as part of a combination of ingredients with which it may have additive effects, we chose a serving in the range used in combination studies.*

GINKGO BILOBA KEY MECHANISMS

Supports brain function and cognition*

Supports memory* [2–6]

Supports attention* [7,8]

Supports executive function* [9]

Supports working memory* [3,9,10]

Supports information processing speed* [9,11]

Supports cognitive health* [12–14]

Supports healthy cerebral blood flow* [15–17]

Supports acetylcholine signaling* [18,19]

Supports dopamine signaling* [20,21]

Supports noradrenaline signaling* [20]

Supports serotonergic signaling* [22–24]

Supports neurogenesis* [25–27]

Supports synaptogenesis* [25]

Supports brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)* [24,25,28,29]

Supports neuronal membrane fluidity* [30]

Supports neuroprotective functions* [31–35]

Supports healthy mood and stress response*

Supports a calm mood and positive affect* [24,36–39]

Supports healthy stress responses and stress hormone levels (adaptogenic)* [40,41]

Modulates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis* [42]

Supports vascular health*

Supports healthy blood flow* [43–46]

Supports endothelial function* [47–51]

Supports vascular function* [52–54]

Influences platelet-activating factor (PAF) activity* [55–57]

Supports blood antioxidant capacity* [29]

Supports healthy aging and longevity*

Supports mitochondrial function* [47,50,58–60]

Supports mitochondrial responses to age-related oxidative stress* [61]

Complementary ingredients*

Ginger for mood support* [62–65]

Ginseng for cognitive performance* [66–71]

Rhodiola for cognitive performance* [72]

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

