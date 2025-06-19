Ginny and Georgia Will Address Austin's Age After Recasting Concerns (2025)

Ginny & Georgia will find a way to address that Diesel La Torraca is now a teenager playing a second grader amid concerns that Austin could get recast.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, creator Sarah Lampert broke down their plan for season 4, saying, “There are a few jokes we’re planning to make. We’re aware that he’s growing up and that helps us.”

Lampert noted that they want to lean into the fact that La Torraca — who is actually 14 — is a 9-year-old boy on the show.

“Honestly, it serves us because now he’s really a part of the family in a way that he wasn’t before,” she continued. “He was just a little kid. Now with everything we put him through in season 3 and having him enter season 4 as a preteen, he’s entering the chat in a way that he hasn’t before.”

The third season of the hit Netflix series, which premiered June 5, inspired a lot of memes about how the show handled the amount of time that passed between filming seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 wrapped up filming in early 2022, but production on the third installment started two years later following the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Between season 2 ending and season 3 beginning, nothing really changed or shifted. I would just say that the season was really fleshed out once we had the writers room up and running. I knew what the tentpoles were going to be,” Lampert told Us. “When we wrote season 2, there [were] certain things we planned all the way back from season 1. Now there are certain other things that we planned from season 2.”

She continued: “But when you’re in the writers room is when you really [expand on the story]. Nothing really shifted between the wait of seasons 2 and 3, but once the writers room was up and cooking for season 3 — knowing that we had a season 4 changed how we approached this season.”

Lampert acknowledged that viewers will have to “suspend their disbelief” because La Torraca “grew [up] and it’s a TV show,” adding that season 4 of Ginny & Georgia will “really lean into” La Torraca being a teenager in real life.

“Anyone who works on the show will tell you I am fastidious about the details. I am just specific with so many things. Then things like Diesel growing five years [older], I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ Because you can’t control it,” she quipped. “We can’t recast. Diesel is Austin.”

Ginny & Georgia will also continue to expand La Torraca’s role on the show.

“I think [that] is a really interesting dynamic,” Lampert teased. “You don’t want to do a big time leap because that really misses emotional storytelling. Because of that, the flashbacks already make no sense in terms of the timeline of the flashbacks. Time is but a construct in Wellsbury.”

Ginny & Georgia is currently streaming on Netflix.

