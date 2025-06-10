Gladiators star posts emotional video cuddling premature son before tragic loss (2025)

Gladiators star Zack George has shared a heartbreaking video of his premature son Leo who has sadly died. Zack, otherwise known on the BBC revival as Steel, told his Instagram following the sad news his son passed away on Tuesday days after he was born premature. Zack and wife Samantha decided to call their son Leo the lion because of his incredible fight to live.

Leo died after being born at 23 weeks. Posting a video cuddling his son Leo, Zack was seen crying as he cherished the moments with him in hospital. Alongside the post, brave Zack wrote: "I now see strength in a different way.

"People would ask how strong am I and id answer with numbers of my squat, bench press or previous personal bests. Now I'd answer that very differently. Strength is holding my little precious boy knowing its breaking my heart but mending his."

Zack and Samantha shared the devastating news that their son had died in a post on Tuesday. The couple wrote: "Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left. Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you.

"You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that. Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love."

The devastated couple added: "Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you. Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy our little boy."

Baby Leo arrived last week weighing just two pounds. In the post at the time, Zack had wrote: "Our Precious Boy Leo George [heart emoji]. You should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces.

"You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds." In the emotional post, he simply wrote: "Tiny, fragile and fighting," in response to his brave son continuing to fight.

In another update, Zack thanked fans for their support and kind words. They wrote at the time: "We really feel like Leo has a nation behind him, thank you so much. This was two days after he was born in the 'honeymoon' stage where things seemed good, and then the real fight started. I've never felt so many rollercoaster emotions in my life.

"One of the hardest things is trying to see Leo as much as possible, still be there for Ivy as she needs us, be a husband, trying to work, train, eat properly. It's a lot, but us Georges are strong."

Samantha also shared a post to her stories where she thanked fans for their kind words and messages. She wrote: "I just wanted to let you all know that even though I'm not replying right now, I'm reading every single one of your messages. As we sit here next to Leo, we feel nothing but all of your positive energy all around him. Hang in there, little lion."

*If you have been affected by this story, advice and support can be found at childbereavementuk.org or you can call them on 0800 02 888 40.